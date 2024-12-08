HFT Evaluation MT4

HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market inefficiencies. 


HFT Evaluation Performance Monitor

AUDUSD/EURUSD - MT4


Monitor (starting at $1000)


Account Type: Standard Account

Starting Balance: $1000

Profit: $554.84

Gain: +55.48%

Drawdown Level: Up to 15.85%

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Account Number: 21784036

Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo02

Password: w?Y4a+T3B8J1

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,EURUSD and Volatility Index

Recommended timeframe: 15M

The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 chart, AUDCAD is recommended


Set File: HFT Evaluation MT4 AUDCAD 15M_.set 


All Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760227


HFT Evaluation EA. Download now and transform your trading results.  Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA is the perfect companion for maximizing opportunities in high-volatility environments. 

Deriv's proprietary synthetic indices simulate real-world market movements. Backed by a cryptographically secure random number generator, these indices are available to trade 24/7 and are unaffected by regular market hours, global events, or market and liquidity risks.


So, if you are looking for amazing Indices trading robot that will be able to trade for you on deriv and binary, then you search no more, you are in the right place.


( Deriv.com ) Volatility Index 75(1S) works with Volatility Indices and Jump Indices. It can however also be used on other synthetic indices. Please use and experiment at own risk, using the Deriv broker and MT5 platform. Buy/Rent and install the indicator in your MT5 terminal.


Key Features:


  • Optimized for M15 Timeframe: Tailored for pinpoint accuracy on  AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD and Volatility index
  • Minimum deposit $300 (Recommended AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD  $500 and more)
  • Minimum deposit $500 (Recommended  VOLATILITY INDEX(DERIV)  $1000 and more)
  • Adjustable Lot Sizes: Customize your risk and maximize your strategy’s potential.
  • Emotion-Free Trading: Eliminates psychological stress, ensuring disciplined and consistent trading.
  • Fully Automated 24/7 Trading: No manual intervention needed, allowing you to trade round the clock.
  • Advanced Price Analysis: Conducts thorough market analysis before executing trades, enhancing decision accuracy.
  • VPS Compatibility: Ensure uninterrupted performance with a Virtual Private Server (VPS).
  • Always use the correct setting file for the specific pair you're trading to ensure optimal performance and risk management.


HFT Evaluation - EA SETUP:

Symbol AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD and Volatility index
Timeframe 15M
Settings
Download - All Set File 
Brokers
Deriv.com / Exness.com / ICMarkets
Minimum Deposit
$300, AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD
Minimum Deposit
( Volatility index )		 $500, VOLATILITY INDEX 75(1S)
Recommend Deposit $1000 (For drawdown <10%)



Trade: 

Let the EA trade for you, leveraging its advanced capabilities to grow your account steadily and safely.

If you're interested in trading, I recommend


Risk Warning:

Before you buy HFT Evaluation please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 


Recensioni 1
Hewa2024
19
Hewa2024 2025.01.31 06:01 
 

I have purchased this Bot and it is running perfectly. Within a few days, my capital increased by USD 25.Currently, it is running with two currency pairs AUDUSD and EURUSD.I highly recommended this Bot to everyone. This is one of the rare, honest systems that works long term the autho. the author replies quickly and friendly.

