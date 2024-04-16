Full backtest report (2010-2024) available to download: Click here Manual Guide: Click here



EA Interceptor is an expert advisor that uses a reversion strategy by entering a trade when the market is exhausted.

It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfully backtested from 2010 to 2024! There isn't many EA's that can pass a long period from 2010 to 2024 without failing.

That's why EA Interceptor is extremely unique because it was able to handle all kind of events during the past 14 years with success!



It trades 4 official forex pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD & AUDUSD.

⚠️EA Interceptor can be backtested from 2010 to 2024 on these forex pairs with default settings on M15.



Recommendation with your broker A minimum leverage of: 1:500

A minimum deposit of $500

An ECN account is recommended with tight spreads. Robot Installation

Timeframe: M15

Timeframe: M15

Forex Pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, & AUDUSD.

Balance: $500 for 1 forex pair. $2,000 for all 4 forex pairs for optimal diversification.

News Filter: The robot uses news filter to avoid trading during high news impact (unfavorable trades).

