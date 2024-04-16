EA Interceptor

4.33

EA Interceptor is an expert advisor that uses a reversion strategy by entering a trade when the market is exhausted.
It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfully backtested from 2010 to 2024! There isn't many EA's that can pass a long period from 2010 to 2024 without failing.
That's why EA Interceptor is extremely unique because it was able to handle all kind of events during the past 14 years with success!

It trades 4 official forex pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD & AUDUSD. 

⚠️EA Interceptor can be backtested from 2010 to 2024 on these forex pairs with default settings on M15.

    Recommendation with your broker

    • A minimum leverage of: 1:500
    • A minimum deposit of $500
    • An ECN account is recommended with tight spreads. 

    Robot Installation

    • Timeframe: M15
    • Settings: For live trading, click here for your official set files.
    • Forex Pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, & AUDUSD. 
    • Balance: $500 for 1 forex pair. $2,000 for all 4 forex pairs for optimal diversification.
    • News Filter: The robot uses news filter to avoid trading during high news impact (unfavorable trades). 

    İncelemeler 10
    Silver Trader
    293
    Silver Trader 2025.05.03 11:29 
     

    Good EA. I am using it mostly on EURGBP and AUDCAD, and though I am using small amounts, it is performing consistently. It is self-managed, so there is no need to do anything from my side.

    seniorbro2
    304
    seniorbro2 2024.05.12 15:32 
     

    I am very pleased with the performance of this EA. It seems stable and generates small but consistent daily profits. Installation and setup are a breeze and there is not much to do apart from watch the profits add up. It will take a few years to buy the Lamborghini but I wanted something that would give me a modest but regular income rather than a roller-coaster ride with associated heart attacks. The seller is very attentive and seems to genuinely care about his customers. All in all I highly recommend this product.

    lauro1956
    5742
    lauro1956 2024.04.25 16:59 
     

    Magnificent EA that it has no risk and if a constant profit.... it adds up, it adds up, it adds up

