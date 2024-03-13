EA Scai
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mikita Kurnevich
- Sürüm: 2.6
- Güncellendi: 6 Ekim 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Only 1 copies at a price of 299 USD. Next price 399 USD
The strategy of the trading algorithm is based on patterns of breaking through strong extrema of extremums. The Expert Advisor analyses the market and adjusts to its trends.
Scai calculates the ratio of TP and SL and the probability of a positive outcome and only then makes a decision to enter the market.
A minimum number of parameters have been added to the Expert Advisor, as all the main parameters are calculated and optimised independently.
Scai:
- fixed SL
- Profitability control system by trailing stop movement
- best SL/TP ratio
- safety at any outcome
- testing the quality of the trading strategy on historical data for the last 20 years
Recommendations:
- WARNING : ECN accounts
- EURUSD M5
- leverage 1:100 or higher
- minimum deposit 10 USD
Parameters:
- Lots - selection of lot system
- Dynamic - dynamic lot
- Fix - fixed lot
- Magic - magic number
After purchasing the product, contact me for additional consultation... Or just if you want to chat :)
Have a nice day and great trading!
The robot stands on real life. Profit is growing! Support is super