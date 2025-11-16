Max man
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Muhammad Muhammad Abdul-hay Abdul-latif Amara
- Sürüm: 1.20
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Max Man – Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD)
Max Man is a professional trading system specifically designed for gold and optimized to operate with high accuracy on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). The system relies on smart price-action logic and advanced trade management to deliver strong performance with minimal risk.
✔ Strong and Stable Performance
A high win rate based on real market conditions.
Backtest results for the current year show exceptional performance, achieving 200% growth (2× the account balance).
An extremely low drawdown of just 5%, making it suitable for both conservative and aggressive traders.
✔ Key Features
• Optimized exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) to ensure maximum accuracy.
• Pure price-action engine with no unnecessary indicators.
• Robust and calculated risk-management system.
• Fully compatible with ECN accounts and low-spread brokers.
• Easy to test and deploy without complex settings.
✔ Who is this EA for?
Perfect for traders looking for:
• Long-term stable results
• Low drawdown
• Verified performance based on real data
• Fast and precise trading on the M5 timeframe