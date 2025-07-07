RT Pro Symbiosis MT4

Only 4 copies at a price of 299$ USD. Next price is 399$ USD.

RT PRO Simbiosis is a fully automated trading algorithm with high performance at any distance regardless of market behavior.

It is an indicator trading strategy, which is based on the axioms of overbought and oversold markets. The core of the strategy is based on the classic indicators RSI and ATR with the addition of the author's method of tracking market sentiment.

The Expert Advisor contains several systems of protection against unfavorable situations, including the possibility of setting up an automatic recovery system.

RT PRO Simbiosis combines 2 modules:

trading with recovery - this is the use of the Expert Advisor for trading with subsequent restoration of the trading account balance if necessary

recovery is a mode of getting out of the drawdown on the trading account, which was formed as a result of trading either by the EA itself or by other trading algorithms or as a result of manual trading.

RT Pro Simbiosis takes historical market data as a basis and on this basis makes predictions about price movements, confirming its decision with classic indicators.

RT Pro Simbiosis can be used both in aggressive trading to accelerate small deposits and in long-term conservative trading.

Recommendations:

EURUSD

H1

1000 USD or 10 USD cent account for conservative trading

100 USD for aggressive trading

Stop Out level 10-20%

Parameters:

1. Counsellor mode - trading module selection mode:



Trade + Recovery - trade with recovery

Recovery - only recovery

2. RSI indicator parameter



RSI Period

3. ATR indicator parameters:

ATR Points

ATR Period

4. Take Profit - Take Profit of the main order

5. Distance Orders - distance to opening of auxiliary orders

6. Mode Lots - lot selection mode

7. Lot

8. Optimization Int Panel - adjust the panel to the screen resolution

9. DrawdownPercent - maximum drawdown for closing orders

8. Magic

The Expert Advisor belongs to safe trading algorithms if the recommendations are followed.

