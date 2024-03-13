EA Scai

5

Only 1 copies at a price of 299 USD. Next price 399 USD

The strategy of the trading algorithm is based on patterns of breaking through strong extrema of extremums. The Expert Advisor analyses the market and adjusts to its trends.

Scai calculates the ratio of TP and SL and the probability of a positive outcome and only then makes a decision to enter the market.

A minimum number of parameters have been added to the Expert Advisor, as all the main parameters are calculated and optimised independently.

Scai:

  •  fixed SL
  •  Profitability control system by trailing stop movement
  •  best SL/TP ratio
  •  safety at any outcome
  •  testing the quality of the trading strategy on historical data for the last 20 years

Recommendations:

  •  WARNING : ECN accounts
  •  EURUSD M5
  •  leverage 1:100 or higher
  •  minimum deposit 10 USD

Parameters:

  •  Lots - selection of lot system
  •  Dynamic - dynamic lot
  •  Fix - fixed lot
  •  Magic - magic number

After purchasing the product, contact me for additional consultation...

Have a nice day and great trading!


Avis 2
lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2024.04.02 11:22 
 

The robot stands on real life. Profit is growing! Support is super

Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
451
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco 2024.03.26 10:26 
 

Excellent EA and excellent attention to customer. Thanks for all. :)

Répondre à l'avis