RahimBDmagicEA

RahimBDMagicEA – The "Magic" Algorithmic Trading System

(Smart Candle-Pattern Trading with Adaptive Risk Management)

🔮 What Makes This EA Special?

RahimBDMagicEA is a next-generation MetaTrader Expert Advisor that combines price action candlestick analysis with aggressive yet disciplined risk management. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, this system trades based on confirmed candle closes, ensuring high-probability entries while dynamically protecting profits.

🌟 Key Advantages

 Works on Any Timeframe – From scalping (M1/M5) to swing trading (H4/D1)
 Pure Price Action – No curve-fitting, only reacts to actual candle closes
 Self-Adjusting Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trends develop
 Anti-Martingale Safety – Lot multipliers only after losses (optional)
 One-Click Setup – Optimized defaults for EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

📊 Trading Strategy Breakdown

Entry Logic

  • Bullish Candle Close → Opens BUY & holds as per magical logic

  • Bearish Candle Close → Opens SELL & holds as per magical logic

Exit Logic

  • Opposite Candle Signal → Closes trade automatically

  • Adaptive Stop Loss → Moves to breakeven + trailing stop (configurable)

  • Emergency Stop → Hard stop loss prevents catastrophic losses

Risk Management

  • Smart Lot Sizing:

    • Fixed lots or risk-based (% of balance)

    • Optional lot multiplier after losses (1.5x, 2x, etc.)

  • Stop Loss Options:

    • Fixed pips

    • Dynamic (below recent swing low/high)

  • Take Profit: Fixed pips or trailing stop

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Category Details
Supported Pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY (Works on any liquid pair)
Timeframes M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 (Optimized for H1)
Minimum Deposit $100 (0.01 lots) – $500 (recommended for multiplier safety)
Avg. Trades/Day 2-8 (Depends on market volatility)
Backtest Results 2015-2023: +72% CAGR, Max Drawdown 23% (See full report in screenshots)

🔧 Input Parameters

1. Trade Settings

  • RiskPerTrade  – Risk 1-5% of balance per trade

  • UseMartingale  – Enable/disable lot multipliers

  • MaxMultiplierTrades  – Limit consecutive increased lots

2. Stop Management

  • TrailingStopPips  – Distance from price to activate trailing

  • TrailingStepPips  – How often SL moves (prevents over-tightening)

3. Filters

  • MinCandleSizePips  – Ignore small candles (avoid false signals)

  • TradeSessionHours  – Restrict trading to London/NY overlap

(Full list included in user manual)

📈 Performance Highlights

EURUSD H1 (2020-2023)

  • Total Net Profit: +148.7%

  • Win Rate: 63.4%

  • Profit Factor: 1.82

  • Max Drawdown: 19.3%

XAUUSD M15 (2022-2023)

  • Total Net Profit: +210.5% (Gold volatility advantage)

  • Win Rate: 58.1%

  • Max Drawdown: 27.6%


