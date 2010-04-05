Fluidity EA MT4

Product Description

Fluidity EA is an auto trading system designed to capture and trade early trending markets profitably. It can also be adapted to different financial markets, such as forex, stocks, and commodities.

The trading system is equipped with an advanced money management routine that enables you to maximize profits, minimize losses, use of dynamic lot sizing, and manually set distance between trades (trade gap).

The auto trading system employs the use of price action strategy to determine price behaviour, market entry, profit targets, and market exits. It makes use of Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) to confirm and validate market entry signals.

Recommended pairs - USDJPY, CADJPY

Recommended chart timeframe - 15 minutes

Key Features of Fluidity EA

1. Fluid system - It is a fluid system that can be adapted for trading in different financial markets. All that is required is to optimize the trading system to suit the particular market you want to trade in. This version is optimized for USDJPY and CADJPY markets.

Also, the trading system can be optimized for specific broker platform that you trade on. For example, you can optimize Fluidity EA trading system differently for OctaFx, Roboforex, and IC Markets.

2. Advanced Money Management Routine - This feature is designed to enable you attain the best possible outcome out of your trades. Martingale strategy is used to increase profitable positions in order to maximize profits.

3. Customize - Users are able to customize settings of their Fluidity trade system according to preferences. You can adjust trade gap, timeframe, maximum equity risk per trade, choose between fixed and dynamic lot sizing, use timer, etc.

4. Designed using Price Action - Fluidity is designed and built using price action strategies, comprising of candle stick patterns such as engulfing patterns and breakouts. The use of support and resistance levels are also factored into the trade system.

5. Volume Spread Analysis - This is used to confirm and validate trading signals before entering a position.

6. Optimized for 15 Minute Chart - Fluidity is optimized for trading 15 minute charts. Though the EA can trade other chart timeframes, it is recommended to set it up on 15 minute chart.

7. Recommended for trading USDJPY and CADJPY markets. Also, the auto trading system should be used with MT5 trading platforms that support hedging.

Important Tips on Customizing Fluidity EA

Below are important tips to aid you in customizing your Fluidity trade system to suit your preferences.

1. Magic Number - it is unique number, for example 100234, or 536572 that is used to identify an order as being placed by Fluidity Trade System. It is recommended that you choose a magic number that is different from the default.

2. Dynamic LotSize - set 'true' to use dynamic lot sizing, otherwise 'false'.

3. Equity Percent - This is the percentage of your equity you are willing to risk per trade.

4. Fixed LotSize - This is volume size per trade if Risk Percent is set to '0'. The EA uses this as volume size when dynamic lot sizing is not used.

5. Lot Size - This is your chosen lot size. Though this may seem redundant, it has its use. It is recommended that you set the values for both Fixed LotSize and LotSize.

6. TakeProfit

7. StopLoss

8. Multiplier - The factor that is used to increase volume of the second trade by multiplying it. If multiplier is set below 1.0, for instance 0.5, volume of the second trade is reduced by half. While the volume is doubled if multiplier is set to 2.0.

9. Volume Change Rate - This is an index used to measure increase in volume between 2 continuous candles. Value can range from 10.0 to over 100.0.

10. Max Trade - Maximum number of trades that you want to run concurrently. Optimized value is 2.

11. Slippage

12. Check Once Per Bar - set to 'true' if you want trade to be executed after new bar.

Strategy Testing and Optimization

In order to tune Fluidity auto trading system for best results, it is advisable to test and optimize it on a broker-by-broker basis.

To assist you with these, MetaQuotes has some helpful articles with the links below.

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/autotrading/tester_optimization/tester_optimization_parameters

You can very your profit potential by increasing risk percent, multiplier and/or max trade. Note that any increase in these parameters come with increase in risk exposure.

Trading Strategy

Fluidity auto trading system is a trend trading EA that uses price breakouts to discover and validate market entry signals.

It works best on 15 minute chart timeframes and is optimized for USDJPY and CADJPY markets.

It employs an advanced money management routine to helps to maximize profits.

Results

The results in the slides were performed on USDJPY, on 15 minute charts, from the period of 01/01/2022 to 01/04/2023.

Parameters used for the testing are:

Instrument - USDJPY

Broker Platform - OctaFx

Test Duration - 01 January 2022 to 05 May 2023

Chart Time frame - 15 minutes

Opening Balance - $10,000

Risk Percent - 5.0

StopLoss - 50

TakeProfit - 150

Multiplier - 1.0

Max Trade - 1



