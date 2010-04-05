HFT Prop Firms MT4

ATTENTION: This Expert Advisor (EA) is only intended for overcoming challenges or demo accounts, do not use it on real accounts!!!

IMPORTANT: After purchase send me a private message to receive setup instructions.



HFT Prop Firms MT4 is a High Frequency Expert Advisor (EA) used to overcome challenges on Prop Firms that allow the use of HFTs.

Moments of High Volatility in the US30 are ideal for obtaining BIG PROFITS in a short period of time, with minimal drawdowns, making it possible to overcome challenges in a few minutes.



Backtest: Broker: ICMarkets (RAW Spread) - Symbol: US30 - Period: M1
I have provided a (print) below with the correct settings, feel free to contact me privately and clarify your doubts.
(if no trades occur during your tests, download the US30 history and choose different dates from the calendar)


Main financing companies:

  • Nova Funding
  • Infinity Forex Funds
  • Fast Forex Funding
  • Next Step Funding
  • Quantec Trading Capital
  • Kortana Fx
  • Social Trading Club
  • M Solutions
