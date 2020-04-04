IntradayEA

Intelligent and efficient EA, based on long-term trading. Limited trading, limited daily trades (1 trade per day). It is based on weekly volatility and directionality. No overnight trading, no swaps. It opens and closes intraday. It can also be used for props, and has a stop loss feature. Easy and intuitive for everyone, simply enter the desired size based on your account size and the EA will do the rest.





Use the EA on EURUSD



$500 for the first 10 clients!!





Minimum requirements and recommendations (with default settings)

Broker: any broker with low spreads. We recommend FP Markets, IC Markets, Fusion Markets, and Pepperstone

Minimum initial deposit: $1,000

Recommended initial deposit: $5,000

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Instruments: EURUSD

Default size at 1 lot, adjustable based on the account ( use proper money management! )

) Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (required)





Happy Trading!



