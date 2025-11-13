GoldOneDollarCompoundEA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Dong Liang Zheng
- Sürüm: 1.50
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Initial capital of 500 for gold trading. Adopted the scalp strategy and martingale, only need to earn 1 dollar, no need set time and parameters, it can be used directly, backtested in 2024 and 2025 with a return of more than 300% relatively stable, low risk, principal doubling can be operated in parts, open multiple accounts, and compound interest continuously. Any questions can be contacted. Wishing everyone prosperity