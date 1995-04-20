Market Efficiency Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Emiliano Bufalini
- Sürüm: 1.0
The indicator detects market efficiencies and inefficiencies by studying price movements and marks candles where the best efficiencies occurred. The most 'efficient' candles are indicated with a vertical bar histogram. Taller bars represent these candles. The highs and lows of these candles are supply and demand areas, important levels that will be retested in the future. It can be used on all time frames with the same settings.