IT Divergence EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Güncellendi: 22 Ekim 2023
Introducing IT Divergence EA, your ultimate ally in maximizing profits across financial markets. Our Expert Advisor (EA) leverages the potent MACD and RSI indicators to automate trading with unparalleled accuracy.
Key Features:
- Divergence Detection Strategy: IT Divergence EA is built on a robust strategy that harnesses the power of MACD and RSI indicators to spot divergences in the markets. Divergences serve as powerful signals for identifying potential buy or sell opportunities.
- Intelligent Grid System: Our EA features an advanced grid system designed to optimize trades. It opens new positions at predefined levels when the initial position goes against the signal, creating maximum potential for profit.
Configurable Parameters:
- Limitless Adaptability: IT Divergence EA is engineered to adapt to a wide range of currency pairs, markets, and timeframes. Customize settings to align with your preferences and market conditions.
- Fast EMA Period and Slow EMA Period: Customize the periods for fast and slow EMAs for complete flexibility.
- MACD and RSI Settings: Define the specific settings for the MACD and RSI indicators to tailor your trading strategy.
- Fixed Lot Sizes: Control the size of positions using fixed lots to manage risk effectively.
- Take Profit Levels: Configure take profit levels to secure gains with precision.
- Grid Spacing for Buys and Sells: Adjust order spacing in the grid system for fine-tuned position management.
- Maximum Open Orders (Grid): Implement maximum limits for open orders to ensure cautious risk management.
Proven Performance: IT Divergence EA has undergone rigorous testing and demonstrated outstanding performance results.
Customer Support: Our dedicated team is available to address your inquiries and provide high-quality support. Click Here
Invest in the future of your trading with IT Divergence EA. Optimize your trading strategy by utilizing the combined power of MACD and RSI indicators. This highly configurable EA is compatible with all markets, currency pairs, and timeframes, making it your ideal choice for profiting from the financial markets. Get started today.