IT Moving RSI EA
The IT Moving RSI EA is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders with deep insights into market trends and price movements. This expert advisor is a powerful ally for both novice and experienced traders, offering the ability to make well-informed decisions by harnessing the combined power of moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Whether you are starting your trading journey or are a seasoned trader, this EA is a must-have addition to your trading arsenal.
Suitable for Larger Timeframes:
The IT Moving RSI EA is optimized for larger timeframes, starting from H1 (1-hour charts) and upwards.
Its robust analytical capabilities shine when applied to these extended timeframes, making it the ideal choice for traders looking to capture more significant market trends.
This powerful combination allows traders to gain a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, trend strength, and potential reversals.
Moving Average Calculation:
As market prices evolve, the moving average adjusts accordingly, providing invaluable insights into trend direction.
Interpreting Moving Averages:
When the instrument price crosses above its moving average, a buy signal is generated, while a cross below the moving average triggers a sell signal, enabling traders to capture market trends effectively.
The RSI, which ranges from 0 to 100, aids traders in understanding overbought and oversold conditions and identifying trend strength.
Divergence occurs when a security reaches a new high or low, but the RSI fails to confirm the move, offering a clear signal of market sentiment.
I have tested it on XAUUSD and H1 timeframe and 0.01 lots. Run MT strategy tester for about 4 months. Good with low draw down. Good profit factor. Although the absolute profit is not so high, it is quite stable so far. You can increase the profit by increasing the lot size. I hope to run it on a live trading account.