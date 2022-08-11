Wolf Scalper MT4

3.23

Wolf Scalper Expert Advisor

Wolf Scalper is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. 

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2232572


Requirements

  • Trading pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Brokers: Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level


Features

  • Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.
  • Works by pending orders in different markets with all types of execution.
  • Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected in advance.
  • Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.
  • Filter for bad market conditions to avoid large spreads and heavy slippage.
  • Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless methods.
  • Tested on 100% real Dukascopy ticks for the period 2011-2022.
  • More than 5 years of research, observation and optimization.


    Settings

    1. Main parameters
    1.1 Order comment
    1.2 Unique magic number
    1.3 Maximum allowed spread
    1.4 Maximum allowed slippage
    1.5 Extremum amplitude depth*
    1.6 Buy stop shift from extremum
    1.7 Sell stop shift from extremum
    1.8 Open order only on new bar?
    1.9 One cancels other order? (true - one order per each last high and low, false - many orders until executed/expired by time at 3.1 option)
    2. Money management
    2.1 Fixed lot or constant deposit load? (true - fixed lot size at 2.2 option, false - autolot based on constant deposit load in percents at 2.3 option)
    2.2 Fixed lot size
    2.3 Constant deposit load in percents
    2.4 Stop loss in points*
    2.5 Take profit in points*
    2.6 Trailing stop in points*
    3. Time limits
    3.1 Order expiration time in hours
    3.2 Limit trading time?
    3.3 Trading start hour
    3.4 Trading start minute
    3.5 Trading end hour
    3.6 Trading end minute
    3.7 Friday close trades
    3.8 Friday close time GMT
    * common parameters to be optimized


    Setup

    • Open 1H timeframe charts for each pair EURUSD and USDJPY.
    • Attach EA to each chart and sure that magic numbers are different (1.2).
    • Set desirable lot size, fixed or dynamically calculated (2.1-2.3).
    • For higher risk and more intensive trading disable OCO mode (1.9).


    Important

    The results of scalping trading directly depend on the quality of the brokerage conditions provided. Contact me for advice on choosing the right brokers. The default settings are optimal for both EURUSD and USDJPY trading currency pairs and for most brokers, no set files are needed. You can do more precise optimization for your broker by only three settings TP, SL and TS.

    İncelemeler 17
    Mr. Monty
    38
    Mr. Monty 2023.07.17 22:45 
     

    Okay. First let me say that I'm from the USA. I have used this EA on MT4 and MT5 as rentals. I have been with the broker "Tradersway" for years now. I must say that this EA works very well with the said broker. What I have noticed about the Author is that he's from Russia. Granted, I have learned by using Google and typing (GTM Now) and I found that Tradersway is in GTM +3 (Moscow) time zone. Moscow is in Russia. Now, the said brokers are not located in Russia, but they share the same GTM. Server time is important to keep in mind when choosing a broker. With this in mind I have been more profitable then I have loss with this EA with that in mind. So, try finding a broker that has GTM+3 server time. To find this, just open up your "Market Watch" list or Currency selector in the MT4 or MT5 terminal and you will see the server time above the currency list. Now, go to Google search engine and Type "GTM Now" and if the GTM time is s 8:00pm and your server time is 2300 or 11:00pm then you know your broker is GTM+3 based on the hourly difference. Hope this helps. Now, if you are reading this and you are from the US please note that Tradersway is no longer accepting Us residents unless you have a person already grand fathered in before their cut off. Back and forward test on a demo account with both brokers or one with GTM+3 and let me know what happened. Happy trading.

    Sathit Sukhirun
    1790
    Sathit Sukhirun 2023.03.02 16:18 
     

    perfect Ea

    firstside84
    130
    firstside84 2022.12.13 10:51 
     

    I really like the logic behind this EA and it works very well. I use it on a live Account and results are good. Of course a suitable broker is important for this type of strategy. But if you inform yourself beforehand and don't just start straight away, then it's not a problem. And of course you also need some patience, because this EA does not act non-stop. But I see that as a positive point as well. Great Work!

