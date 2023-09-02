IT Parabolic EA

5
Discover our brand-new Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market: IT Parabolic EA.

This innovative EA harnesses the powerful Parabolic SAR strategy to provide you with an efficient way to maximize your operations in the financial market.

Key features:

Parabolic SAR Strategy: Our EA utilizes the Parabolic SAR strategy, a recognized approach in technical analysis. By relying on the reversal points generated by Parabolic SAR, it identifies trading opportunities to enable you to make informed decisions.

Advanced Management: IT Parabolic EA comes equipped with advanced management to optimize your success. You can customize lot sizes, set take profit levels, and adjust risk management parameters according to your preferences.

Automatic Operation: Our EA operates entirely on autopilot. Once the settings are configured to match your goals, you can activate it on your MT4 platform to automatically execute operations based on signals generated by Parabolic SAR.

Intuitive Interface: IT Parabolic EA's user-friendly interface allows you to easily track the progress of your operations. You can view key information such as entry and exit points, take profit levels, as well as the overall performance of your strategy.

Customization of Settings:

Lot Size: Customize lot sizes to manage your market exposure.

Take Profit: Set take profit levels according to your risk management strategy.

For any assistance or for profitable pre-configurations, feel free to join us on Telegram: HERE

Download IT Parabolic EA now and explore the opportunities offered by this innovative approach to automated trading.

Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results. It is recommended to test the EA on demo accounts before using it in real conditions.

Optimize your trading strategies with IT Parabolic EA and take your MetaTrader 4 trading to the next level!
İncelemeler 1
jj624038
144
jj624038 2024.10.13 19:52 
 

Geras jei gebi naudoti.

