Forex mastery minute scalper

The Minute Scalper runs on the 1 min timeframe. It executes trades based on the BB,ATR,MACD,RSI Levels. The software will open and close trades and revert from trading if levels are not met. The EA is not aggressive, trades on Medium risk setting. Keep the settings as they are for small accounts under 200USD, for accounts bigger than 200USD, increase the lot size by 0.1 for every 100USD above the preferred account size. Forward tested in the market and the profitability percentage came out at 72%. You may adjust the Stop loss and Take profit as it fits your targets to increase profitability. Trade responsibly, and always apply discipline when trading. The EA will not trade if parameters are not met. This is a very good system for the beginner and experienced trader as it can build your account over a period of time. It comes with integrated risk management, The EA will not place a trade if your lot size is too large. You have the option to trade with the EA executing manually as well.

Enjoy..