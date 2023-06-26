Forex mastery minute scalper

The Minute Scalper runs on the 1 min timeframe. It executes trades based on the BB,ATR,MACD,RSI Levels. The software will open and close trades and revert from trading if levels are not met. The EA is not aggressive, trades on Medium risk setting. Keep the settings as they are for small accounts under 200USD, for accounts bigger than 200USD, increase the lot size by 0.1 for every 100USD above the preferred account size. Forward tested in the market and the profitability percentage came out at 72%. You may adjust the Stop loss and Take profit as it fits your targets to increase profitability. Trade responsibly, and always apply discipline when trading. The EA will not trade if parameters are not met. This is a very good system for the beginner and experienced trader as it can build your account over a period of time. It comes with integrated risk management, The EA will not place a trade if your lot size is too large. You have the option to trade with the EA executing manually as well.

Enjoy..

Produits recommandés
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Expert BDT MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview.   The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency.   (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calcu
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Elf Scalper GBPUSD 5min
Alexey Kapkov
Experts
The expert Advisor uses an integrated system of "Recovery" (locking) and balance recovery. The EA is based on a custom indicator "Elf" which is a trading strategy in itself. The operating principle of this EA is the Breakdown/Rollback of support levels in the direction of the trend. Built - in indicators allow you to determine the direction of the trend, so all orders are deferred only in the direction of the trend. The default settings are selected to work on the 5-minute GBPUSD chart. Atten
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
JumpLump
Olga Zhdanova
Experts
A great addition to your lucrative portfolio of expert advisors. The strategy is based on an algorithm for breaking through the built levels for a certain period of time. The EA has a fixed StopLoss, which allows you to keep the minimum drawdown. Tested on all ticks using the Tick Data Suite , with the closest possible real trading conditions, watch the video. Price for the first 10 buyers $ 75 (I beg you to post your reports in the comments) Recommendations: Good ECN broker with low spread.
Gold Dragon Bot
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.55 (11)
Experts
DRAGON D'OR pas de grille! Pas de martingale! Pas Scalper! Conseiller expert en tendances informatiques.  Gold Dragon utilise une stratégie qui capitalise sur certaines tendances du marché et identifie les périodes de consolidation du marché qui se formeront avant une cassure. L'EA placera des ordres en attente au-dessus et au-dessous de ces niveaux de consolidation et est très efficace pour capter les mouvements de prix importants lors de ces cassures. L'EA peut passer plusieurs commandes mai
Hedging The Last
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Maya MT4
Manpreet Singh
Experts
MAYA   is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money.  It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.     LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FR
Boster
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
Gmaster Network pending orders NPO
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders. If there is no signal for opening a position by Stochastic indi
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Shark Surfer EA
Roman Sheikin
Experts
Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The trade period recommended by the developer is H1. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. I
High Freq Grid Scalper
Letsekang Bruno Sekhosana
Experts
This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping. Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available. Mainly designed for low spread brokers. Tested Pairs and their settings: EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Dax Index Multitrader
Marek Kupka
5 (1)
Experts
This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) M15 timeframe. It also works very well on the same market and TF M30 and M5.  So you will get 3 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns. Everything is tested for M15 timeframe, tests are made also for M30 and M5 TF . Strategy is based on continuation of TREND by HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with   FIXED STOP LOSS . Strategy uses also some   BREAKEV
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Unicorn XU
Andrii Garkusha
Experts
Description of the strategy: A highly professionally developed strategy from a trader with 25 years of experience. The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested over a 20-year history using the entire range of stress tests (spread widening, slippage, application in other markets, changes in parameters, etc.). Average annual return 362%. Maximum drawdown 41.3%. In portfolio mode, the average annual return is 225%, drawdown 15.2%. Work with a single entry with ta
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Ajout de la possibilité de modifier la taille du lot et de rendre l’EA aussi abordable que possible. En l’achetant, vous bénéficierez du support et des futures mises à jour. Merci de soutenir son évolution. Ce robot de trading est prêt à l'emploi. AussiePrecision   est un Expert Advisor (EA) sensible au temps pour MetaTrader 5, spécialement conçu pour la paire de devises AUD/USD. Il est conçu pour exécuter des opérations à des moments prédéfinis et contrôlés, ce qui le rend idéal pour les trader
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Machine Wizard
Thomas Cain
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
Plus de l'auteur
Forex Mastery Escort EA
Nardus Van Staden
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing "Forex Mastery Escort EA," a game-changing Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for the MQL5 market. This innovative EA combines the power of multiple indicators, including IMA (Intrabar Moving Average), CCI (Commodity Channel Index), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), to provide you with unparalleled trading accuracy. Forex Mastery Escort EA leverages a sophisticated algorithm that meticulously analyzes market conditions, taking into account the insights derived
FREE
Day Trade System
Nardus Van Staden
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing The Day Trader System: Your Shortcut to Day Trading Success! Are you a day trader seeking simplicity without compromising profitability? Look no further! We present The Day Trader System – your go-to solution for identifying lucrative opportunities in the fast-paced world of Forex. Simple Yet Powerful: The Day Trader System is a straightforward yet highly effective indicator designed exclusively for day traders. Say goodbye to complexity and hello to a system that simplifies
FREE
Accelerator Divergence Indicator
Nardus Van Staden
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Introducing the Accelerator Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to enhance your Forex trading experience. This innovative indicator is specifically crafted to identify market divergence, providing traders with valuable insights for more informed decision-making. The Accelerator Divergence Indicator utilizes advanced algorithms to detect divergence in the market, visually guiding traders with precision-drawn lines that highlight key points of interest. Divergence occurs when the price
FREE
Forex Mastery ADX Trader
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The ADX Trader is a project for you, it has great potential. Ill upload the source file of this EA on my blog, so keep a look out for it. You may tweak it to your satisfaction. It comes with risk management, and built in Algo. You'll notice when you click on View" inside mt4, top left corner, you'll have an option "strategy tester". Click on it, run it in the strategy tester by selecting "Forex mastery ADX trader". If you have the source code (from my blog), then you have the ability to change h
FREE
Forex Mastery scalper pro
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Introducing Forex Mastery Scalper Pro - Unleash the Power of Algorithmic Trading! Our advanced algorithm has been meticulously developed by a team of seasoned traders and programmers, combining their expertise to create an EA that consistently identifies high-probability trading setups and executes lightning-fast trades with precision. Here's what makes Forex Mastery Scalper Pro your ultimate trading companion: Pinpoint Accuracy : Our algorithm is equipped with powerful indicators and sophi
Forex Mastery BB trader
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Introducing "Forex Mastery Bollinger Bands Trader," an exceptional Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience in the MQL5 market. This cutting-edge EA utilizes the highly effective Bollinger Bands strategy to execute trades with precision and efficiency. With Forex Mastery Bollinger Bands Trader, you can harness the power of one of the most popular and reliable technical indicators in the forex market. The Bollinger Bands provide valuable insights into price volatility
Forex mastery gold digger EA
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The XAU/USD Expert runs on MT4, 1 hour timeframe and can also be used as a scalper on 5min. Higher timeframes are not suggested. The standard setting for 1H timeframes are TP=2000 and SL=1000 1:2 RR ratio. The standard setting for Lot size is 0.01. These settings can be adjusted according to your risk management. The Ea was tested on 1year data with a $10k initial deposit and turned out over $500k.  To further improve trading quality, Run this in the optimization to see best parameters that fits
Forex Mastery London breakout EA
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The Expert starts trading at London session start untill end of session. It will not open trades on any other hours of the day, or during other sessions. The expert allows the user to adjust parameters for scalping or day trading. Lot size and SL, TP can also be adjusted according to risk management. This system is fully automated. Remember, trading carries risks as leveraged products are traded. Use good risk management to maximize profits and success.
Dollar Trader Trading Criteria
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Tailored for traders with smaller accounts, this EA offers an opportunity to witness prudent profits while maintaining a cautious and controlled trading strategy. Chart Timeframe: 5-Minute Market: EUR/USD Trading Days: Monday to Friday Key Features: Profitable and Responsible: The "Dollar Trader" EA brings you the best of both worlds – profitability and risk management. Its algorithm strikes a fine balance between seizing opportunities and protecting your investment, ensuring that you can experi
Forex mastery synthetic milker v2
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Introducing Synthetic Milker EA: Your Ultimate Low-Risk Trading Solution for Boom Markets! Are you ready to take your trading game to the next level? Look no further – Synthetic Milker EA is here to revolutionize the way you trade on the Boom 500 and 1000 markets. With its cutting-edge technology, risk management prowess, and lightning-fast algorithms, this expert advisor is your key to consistent profits without compromising your peace of mind. Features that Set Synthetic Milker Apart:
Scalper pro v2
Nardus Van Staden
Indicateurs
The Scalper v2 will give you accurate guidance to trade with. It has indications with arrows and it sends notifications. This software was built based on the RSI,MACD,Martingale, Ema 50 and 200, Aligator, SMA 30,50, ADX, Volumes percent range, variable dynamics and fibonacci levels. all of these indicators have something in common, it allows analysis, support and resistance, accurate signals for buy and sell, overbought and oversold market analysis. I have combined all of these indicators into o
Adaptive Moving average EA
Nardus Van Staden
Indicateurs
The Adaptive EMA consists of 3 lines: Yellow, Blue and Red If a yellow line appears, it means the market is entering Consolidation, Range, Contraction and no opportunities are available. If a Blue line appears, It means prices are accumulating, and now being marked up, so you are now entering a buy market with a strong Bullish trend. If a Red line appears, it means prices are now being marked down, price distribution is underway, so you are now entering a Sell market with a strong Bearish trend.
Forex mastery Arrow Scalper
Nardus Van Staden
Indicateurs
Introducing the Ultimate Trading Tool: Arrow Scalper! Are you ready to take your trading game to the next level? Look no further, because we've got the game-changing indicator you've been waiting for – presenting the Arrow Scalper ! Unleash Your Trading Potential : Arrow Scalper is not just another indicator – it's your ticket to accurate and effective trading across any currency pair. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Arrow Scalper's precision and reliability will
Relative volume Indicator
Nardus Van Staden
Indicateurs
Introducing the MetaTrader 5 "Relative Volume Indicator" – Your Ultimate Volume Insights Solution! Unlock the Power of Market Volume with Precision and Ease! Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to the game-changing "Relative Volume Indicator" for MetaTrader 5 – the tool every trader dreams of! Key Features High Volume Bliss: Easily identify high volume periods with the striking blue color. Pinpoint the most significant market movements and potentia
Forex mastery X marks the spot
Nardus Van Staden
Indicateurs
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
True Range MACD
Nardus Van Staden
Indicateurs
Introducing the True Range MACD Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Companion! Tired of missing out on profitable trading opportunities? Wish you could predict buy and sell signals ahead of time? Look no further! The True Range MACD Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading game and take your success to new heights. Unleash the Power of True Range Convergence and Divergence Unlike the conventional MACD you find in MT5, the True Range MACD goes above and beyond by analyzing true rang
Quantitive Moving Average
Nardus Van Staden
Indicateurs
Introducing the Quantitative Moving Average Indicator! Unlock the Power of True Real-Time Data Analysis for Your Trades with Neural Network Advanced Calculation System Framework! Are you tired of relying on outdated indicators that don't provide accurate signals? Look no further! The Quantitive Moving Average Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience using cutting-edge technology. What makes our indicator stand out? True Real-Time Data : Say goodbye to lagging si
Deriv KB116
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Introducing BOOM 1000 EA – 1 Minute. Your Ultimate Trading Partner! The first BOOM 1000 EA to trade Both directions has hit the market!!! Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to BOOM 1000 EA – the expert advisor that's revolutionizing the forex market! Trade Both Directions – BUY and SELL: BOOM 1000 EA is not just another ordinary expert advisor. It's a powerful tool that trades both directions, maximizing your opportunities in any market condition. Fast Alg
True Currency Strength Indicator
Nardus Van Staden
Indicateurs
Introducing the True Currency Strength Indicator - Your Ultimate Guide to Market Mastery! Are you tired of guesswork when it comes to trading? Ready to elevate your trading strategy to a whole new level? Look no further! We present to you the True Currency Strength Indicator - the game-changer in the world of Forex trading. Unleash the Power of Multi-Currency Analysis: Gain a competitive edge with our revolutionary indicator that goes beyond traditional single-currency analysis. The Tru
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis