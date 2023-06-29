Forex Mastery ADX Trader

The ADX Trader is a project for you, it has great potential. Ill upload the source file of this EA on my blog, so keep a look out for it. You may tweak it to your satisfaction. It comes with risk management, and built in Algo. You'll notice when you click on View" inside mt4, top left corner, you'll have an option "strategy tester". Click on it, run it in the strategy tester by selecting "Forex mastery ADX trader". If you have the source code (from my blog), then you have the ability to change however you want.

Settings:

PIPSTOMOVESL=9

Lots=0.21

MaximumRisk=0.32

DecreaseFactor=3

TrailingStop=40

Stop_Loss=20

TakeProfit=50

Breakout_Strategies=1

Entry_Level=10

Trend_Filter=1

Min_Price_Difference=10

Cross_Strategy=1

Min_Level_Of_Main_Line=10

Main_Line_Sloping_Upwards=1

Confirm_Cross_On_Breakout=1

Distance=5

FastMA=6

SlowMA=85

Exit_Level=10

USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN=1

WHENTOMOVETOBE=10 


Enjoy

Önerilen ürünler
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Filtrele:
Peter005
51
Peter005 2024.01.30 16:39 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt