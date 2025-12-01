EA Waddah gold d1 MT4

EA Waddah GOLD D1 is a powerful, fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) on the daily timeframe (D1). It combines four independent, time-tested strategies, providing stable capital growth with low risk.

When you purchase this EA you will receive ANY of our other EAs for free!

📈 Results and KPIs (Backtest 2006-2025)

The Expert Advisor was backtested on historical XAUUSD data for 19 years (from 2006 to November 2025) using real ticks. The results presented below show the baseline performance without the use of built-in money management (MM), which allows us to evaluate the net efficiency of the trading logic.

Trading Strategy: Four in One

EA Waddah GOLD D1 takes a unique approach by combining four separate strategies, each with its own set of indicators and entry/exit logic. This provides diversification and allows the EA to work effectively in both trending and corrective phases of the market.

Strategy “Waddah Gold” (Trend Following)

This strategy is probably the main strategy, judging by its name. It uses a combination of indicators to determine strong trend and momentum:

-Waddah Attar Explosion (WAE): To measure the strength and direction of momentum.

-RSI (Relative Strength Index): To confirm overbought/oversold conditions.

-Laguerre RSI: Additional oscillator for filtering signals.

Three Candles Strategy (Breakout Pattern)

This logic is aimed at trading breakouts of key price levels formed on the basis of a pattern of three daily candles.

-The Expert Advisor identifies a strong price bar (candle) that engulfs or significantly exceeds the ranges of the previous and subsequent candles.

-The entry is made by pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop) on a breakout of the high or low of this key bar, allowing you to capture the start of a strong move. Sell 1" strategy (Countertrend/Correctional)

This strategy uses a more complex set of indicators to find reversal points or deep corrections:

-SuperTrend and Hull Moving Average (HMA): To determine general direction and filter out noise.

-AutoCorrelation: To assess the cyclicality and strength of price movements. Logic Three (Oscillatory) Strategy

Uses classic oscillators to identify entry points:

-Disparity Index: To measure the deviation of price from the moving average.

-OSMA (Moving Average of Oscillator): To confirm the direction and strength of the movement.

⏱️ Time and Day Filters

To increase reliability and avoid trading during periods of low liquidity or high volatility (e.g. before weekends), the EA uses built-in filters:

-Limit trading on certain days of the week and months (based on optimization).

-Ability to set exits at the end of the trading day or week.

Money Management

The Expert Advisor is equipped with a professional money management system, which by default is set to risk 5.0% of the balance per trade (mmRiskPercent).

-Automatic Lot Calculation: The lot size is calculated automatically based on the specified risk percentage and Stop Loss level.

-Position protection: Each trade is protected by a rigid Stop Loss, which is calculated dynamically based on the ATR (Average True Range), which allows you to adapt the protection to the current market volatility.

-Minimum Deposit: The recommended minimum deposit for comfortable work with the Expert Advisor is $300.

EA Waddah GOLD D1 comes with optimized settings for XAUUSD D1, which allows you to start trading immediately after installation.