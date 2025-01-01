- AutoScale
- Min
- Max
- Step
- Name
- Color
- ValuesSize
- ValuesWidth
- ValuesFormat
- ValuesDateTimeMode
- ValuesFunctionFormat
- ValuesFunctionFormatCBData
- NameSize
- ZeroLever
- DefaultStep
- MaxLabels
- MinGrace
- MaxGrace
- SelectAxisScale
AutoScale (Get yöntemi)
Otomatik ölçeklendirme gereksinimi için belirtilen bayrağa dönüş yapar.
|
bool AutoScale()
Dönüş Değeri
Bayrak değeri.
Not
true — otomatik ölçeklendirme yap.
false — otomatik ölçeklendirme yapma.
AutoScale (Set Yöntemi)
Otomatik ölçeklendirme gereksinimi için belirtilen bayrağı ayarlar.
|
void AutoScale(
Parametreler
auto
[in]
Not
true — otomatik ölçeklendirme yap.
false — otomatik ölçeklendirme yapma.