AutoScale (Get yöntemi)

Otomatik ölçeklendirme gereksinimi için belirtilen bayrağa dönüş yapar.

bool  AutoScale()

Dönüş Değeri

Bayrak değeri.

Not

true — otomatik ölçeklendirme yap.

false — otomatik ölçeklendirme yapma.

AutoScale (Set Yöntemi)

Otomatik ölçeklendirme gereksinimi için belirtilen bayrağı ayarlar.

void  AutoScale(
   const bool  auto      // bayrak değeri
   )

Parametreler

auto

[in]  

Not

true — otomatik ölçeklendirme yap.

false — otomatik ölçeklendirme yapma.

