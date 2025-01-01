- AutoScale
- Min
- Max
- Step
- Name
- Color
- ValuesSize
- ValuesWidth
- ValuesFormat
- ValuesDateTimeMode
- ValuesFunctionFormat
- ValuesFunctionFormatCBData
- NameSize
- ZeroLever
- DefaultStep
- MaxLabels
- MinGrace
- MaxGrace
- SelectAxisScale
AutoScale (Get method)
Returns the flag defining the need for auto-scale.
|
bool AutoScale()
Return Value
The flag value.
Note
true — perform auto-scaling.
false — do not perform auto-scaling.
AutoScale (Set method)
Sets the flag defining the need for auto-scale.
|
void AutoScale(
Parameters
auto
[in]
Note
true — perform auto-scaling.
false — do not perform auto-scaling.