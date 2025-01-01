AutoScale (Get method)

Returns the flag defining the need for auto-scale.

bool AutoScale()

Return Value

The flag value.

Note

true — perform auto-scaling.

false — do not perform auto-scaling.

AutoScale (Set method)

Sets the flag defining the need for auto-scale.

void AutoScale(

const bool auto

)

Parameters

auto

[in]

Note

true — perform auto-scaling.

false — do not perform auto-scaling.