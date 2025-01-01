DocumentationSections
AutoScale (Get method)

Returns the flag defining the need for auto-scale.

bool  AutoScale()

Return Value

The flag value.

Note

true — perform auto-scaling.

false — do not perform auto-scaling.

AutoScale (Set method)

Sets the flag defining the need for auto-scale.

void  AutoScale(
   const bool  auto      // flag value
   )

Parameters

auto

[in]  

Note

true — perform auto-scaling.

false — do not perform auto-scaling.

