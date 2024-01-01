//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_NONE.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- plot Invisible

#property indicator_label1 "Bar Index"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_NONE

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- gösterge tamponları

double InvisibleBuffer[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- Gösterge tamponunun dizi ile bağlanması

SetIndexBuffer(0,InvisibleBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- Veri Penceresinde görüntülenecek değerlerin kesinliğini ayarla

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static datetime lastbar=0;

//--- Eğer bu göstergenin ilk hesaplanışı ise

if(prev_calculated==0)

{

//--- Çubukları ilk sefer için yeniden numarala

CalcValues(rates_total,close);

//--- Mevcut çubuğun lastbar içindeki açılış zamanını hatırla

lastbar=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);

}

else

{

//--- Eğer yeni bir çubuk oluşmuşsa, bunun açılış zamanı lastbar'dan farklı olacak

if(lastbar!=SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE))

{

//--- Çubukları bir kez daha numarala

CalcValues(rates_total,close);

//--- Mevcut çubuğun lastbar içindeki açılış zamanını güncelle

lastbar=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);

}

}

//--- bir sonraki çağrı için prev_calculated değerine dönüş yap

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Çubukları zaman serilerindeki gibi indisle |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CalcValues(int total,double const &array[])

{

//--- Gösterge tamponunun indisleme yönünü zaman-serilerindeki gibi yap

ArraySetAsSeries(InvisibleBuffer,true);

//--- Her çubuğu kendi numarasıyla doldur

for(int i=0;i<total;i++) InvisibleBuffer[i]=i;

}