DRAW_NONE stili, bir gösterge tamponunun değerlerinin, çizelgede çizilmeyecek olmasına rağmen Veri Penceresinde görüntülenmek istenmesi durumu için dizayn edilmiştir. Kesinlik değerini artırmak için IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,num_chars) ifadesini OnInit() fonksiyonunda kullanın:

int OnInit()
  {
//--- gösterge tamponlarının eşlenmesi
   SetIndexBuffer(0,InvisibleBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- Veri Penceresinde görüntülenecek değerlerin kesinliğini ayarla
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

DRAW_NONE stilinin çizimi için gereken tampon sayısı 1'dir.

Fare ile üzerine gelinen çubuğun numarasını Veri Penceresinde gösteren göstergeye bir örnek. İndisleme yönünün zaman-serilerine karşılık gelmesi, mevcut çubuğun sıfır indisine, en eski çubuğun ise en büyük indise sahip olduğu anlamına gelir.

DRAW_NONE stiline bir örnek

#1 numaralı grafik için kırmızı renk ayarlanmasına karşın, göstergenin çizelgede hiçbir şey çizmeyeceğini not edin.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    DRAW_NONE.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot Invisible
#property indicator_label1  "Bar Index"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_NONE
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- gösterge tamponları
double         InvisibleBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Gösterge tamponunun dizi ile bağlanması
   SetIndexBuffer(0,InvisibleBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- Veri Penceresinde görüntülenecek değerlerin kesinliğini ayarla
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static datetime lastbar=0;
//--- Eğer bu göstergenin ilk hesaplanışı ise
   if(prev_calculated==0)
     {
      //--- Çubukları ilk sefer için yeniden numarala
      CalcValues(rates_total,close);
      //--- Mevcut çubuğun lastbar içindeki açılış zamanını hatırla
      lastbar=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);
     }
   else
     {
      //--- Eğer yeni bir çubuk oluşmuşsa, bunun açılış zamanı lastbar'dan farklı olacak
      if(lastbar!=SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE))
        {
         //--- Çubukları bir kez daha numarala
         CalcValues(rates_total,close);
         //--- Mevcut çubuğun lastbar içindeki açılış zamanını güncelle
         lastbar=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);
        }
     }
//--- bir sonraki çağrı için prev_calculated değerine dönüş yap
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Çubukları zaman serilerindeki gibi indisle                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CalcValues(int total,double const  &array[])
  {
//--- Gösterge tamponunun indisleme yönünü zaman-serilerindeki gibi yap
   ArraySetAsSeries(InvisibleBuffer,true);
//--- Her çubuğu kendi numarasıyla doldur
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++) InvisibleBuffer[i]=i;
  }