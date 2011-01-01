ドキュメントセクション
DRAW_NONE

DRAW_NONE スタイルは、バッファ値の計算とデータウィンドウでの表示の必要があるがチャートでのプロットが必要とされない場合の使用に設計されています。精度を設定するには OnInit() 関数の iIndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,num_chars) を使用します。

int OnInit()
 {
//--- 指標バッファマッピング
  SetIndexBuffer(0,InvisibleBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- データウィンドウに表示される値の精度を設定する
  IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);
//---
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }

DRAW_NONE のプロットに必要なバッファの数は 1 です。

データウィンドウでマウスが現在ホバーしているバーの番号を示す指標の例です。番号は時系列に対応し、現在未完成のバーがゼロのインデックスを持ち、最も古いバーが最大のインデックスを持ちます。

DRAW_NONE の例

#1のプロットが赤に設定されているにもかかわらずチャート上では指標が描画されないことにご注意下さい。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    DRAW_NONE.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 目に見えないプロット
#property indicator_label1 "Bar Index"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_NONE
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 指標バッファ
double         InvisibleBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
//--- 配列と指標バッファを関連付ける
  SetIndexBuffer(0,InvisibleBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- データウィンドウに表示される値の精度を設定する
  IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);
//---
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
              const int prev_calculated,
              const datetime &time[],
              const double &open[],
              const double &high[],
              const double &low[],
              const double &close[],
              const long &tick_volume[],
              const long &volume[],
              const int &spread[])
 {
  static datetime lastbar=0;
//--- 指標の初めての計算の場合
  if(prev_calculated==0)
    {
    //--- バーの番号を始めて変更
     CalcValues(rates_total,close);
    //--- lastbar で現在足のオープン時間を保存
     lastbar=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);
    }
  else
    {
    //--- 新しいバーが出来た場合、オープン時間が lastbar と異なる
    if(lastbar!=SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE))
       {
        //--- バーの番号をまた変更
        CalcValues(rates_total,close);
        //--- 現在足のオープン時間を lastbar で更新
        lastbar=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);
       }
    }
//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す
  return(rates_total);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 時系列のようにバーを番号付け                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CalcValues(int total,double const  &array[])
 {
//--- 時系列のように指標バッファの索引付けを設定
  ArraySetAsSeries(InvisibleBuffer,true);
//--- それぞれのバーに番号を書き込む
  for(int i=0;i<total;i++) InvisibleBuffer[i]=i;
 }