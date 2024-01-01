//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_NONE.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- Invisible 플롯

#property indicator_label1 "막대 인덱스"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_NONE

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 지표 버퍼

double InvisibleBuffer[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 지표 버퍼 및 배열 바인딩

SetIndexBuffer(0,InvisibleBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 데이터 창에 표시할 값의 정확도 설정

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static datetime lastbar=0;

//--- 지표의 첫 번째 계산인 경우

if(prev_calculated==0)

{

//--- 막대 번호를 처음으로 다시 매깁니다

CalcValues(rates_total,close);

//--- 마지막 막대에서 현재 막대의 개방 시간을 기억

lastbar=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);

}

else

{

//--- 새 막대가 나타난 경우 막대와 개방 시간이 다릅니다

if(lastbar!=SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE))

{

//--- 막대 번호를 다시 한 번 변경

CalcValues(rates_total,close);

//--- 마지막 막대에 있는 현재 막대의 개방 시간 업데이트

lastbar=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,_Period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);

}

}

//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 시계열처럼 막대에 번호를 매김 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CalcValues(int total,double const &array[])

{

//--- 지표 버퍼의 인떽싱을 시계열처럼 설정

ArraySetAsSeries(InvisibleBuffer,true);

//--- 각 막대에 해당 번호를 입력

for(int i=0;i<total;i++) InvisibleBuffer[i]=i;

}