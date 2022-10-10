HedgeRock

Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed.

2 Years no updates .  

Trade any pair . pls ask for the manual or download the txt version here

MT5 version can be found here (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy)

**HedgeRock** 

 is a comprehensive and feature-rich trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of meticulous development and optimization, it offers traders a robust solution for both simple and complex strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, HedgeRock provides customization and precision.  


 **Key Features**  

1. **Flexible Entry Strategies**  

   - Utilize grid trading, technical indicators, or a combination of both for trade entries.  

   - Designed for precision and adaptability to different market conditions.

   - Optimized for speed allowing High Frequency Trading (HFT) 

 


2. **Advanced Risk Management**  

   - Offers optional martingale strategies for progressive lot sizing.  

   - Includes features like averaging and pyramiding, helping to minimize losses and maximize profits.  

   - Built-in carry-loss functionality ensures trades are managed with a balanced risk approach.  


3. **Trade Management Tools**  

   - FIFO-compliant mode for traders operating under specific regulatory conditions.  

   - Customizable autolot scaling allows precise control over position sizing.  

   - Detailed settings for grid spacing, step adjustment, and stop-loss levels provide complete control over trade mechanics.  


4. **User-Friendly Design**  

   - Intuitive setup and detailed documentation make it accessible to traders of all levels.  

   - Works seamlessly across multiple currency pairs, providing broad market exposure.  


5. **Optimized and Complete**  

   - Finalized development ensures compatibility with the current trading environment.  

   - No ongoing updates are required; it’s fully optimized for robust performance.  


 **How It Works**  

HedgeRock MT4 intelligently evaluates market conditions using user-defined parameters to execute trades. Traders can enable a combination of features such as grid-based entries or indicator signals, allowing the EA to perform in trending or ranging markets. The optional martingale feature adjusts lot sizes for recovery strategies, while averaging and pyramiding tools help manage positions efficiently.  


**Why Choose HedgeRock?**  

- Designed for flexibility, allowing customization to suit individual trading goals.  

- Includes professional-grade tools that cater to advanced trading methodologies.  

- Built to operate effectively across various financial instruments and market conditions.  


**Disclaimer**: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist with trading but does not guarantee profits. 


 Supported Trading Pairs and Instruments:

Metals

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • XAGUSD (Silver)
Crypto
  • BTCUSD
  • BITCOIN
  • BTCEUR
  • LTCUSD
  • ETHUSD
Forex
  • GBPUSD
  • AUDUSD
  • USDJPY
  • NZDUSD
  • USDCHF
  • EURUSD
Index
  • US30
  • SP500
  • DAX30
  • NASDAQ
  • US100

(Works on all pairs and indices available on MT4 but must be configured accordingly.)


 Trading Strategies and Features:

  • Grid Trading 
  • Optional Martingale Strategy
  • Averaging
  • Pyramiding
  • Carry-Loss Functionality
  • FIFO Compliance
  • Autolot Scaling
  • Grid Spacing
  • Step Adjustment
  • Stop-Loss Levels
 Technical Indicators Used:

  • Average Directional Index (ADX)
  • Fractals
  • Moving Averages (MAs)
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)
  • Volume
  • Average True Range (ATR)
  • Multi-Timeframe Indicators

 This expert advisor is designed to work on all tradable instruments in MT4, provided it is configured correctly. It adapts to

 various market conditions and offers customizable settings to optimize your trading strategy.






Отзывы
Liam Greene
51
Liam Greene 2023.02.27 11:41 
 

Excellect expert adviser, not been testing for too long but the results from the last week were very good. The expert adviser works on 30 pairs but so far does not fare well with XAUUSD and EURUSD but the author is working on a solution. The author is very supportive and responds well to any enquiries made. The installation is quite straight foward to setup but you just need to load the setup files for each individual pair. Well done Aldo you put a lot of work into the hedgerock expert adviser which is the third generation from rocket to dreamboat and then hedgerock

Фильтр:
Andreas Andrianto
866
Andreas Andrianto 2023.04.11 07:50 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Liam Greene
51
Liam Greene 2023.02.27 11:41 
 

Excellect expert adviser, not been testing for too long but the results from the last week were very good. The expert adviser works on 30 pairs but so far does not fare well with XAUUSD and EURUSD but the author is working on a solution. The author is very supportive and responds well to any enquiries made. The installation is quite straight foward to setup but you just need to load the setup files for each individual pair. Well done Aldo you put a lot of work into the hedgerock expert adviser which is the third generation from rocket to dreamboat and then hedgerock

sunny kim
377
sunny kim 2023.01.12 17:09 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

shady shaban
27
shady shaban 2022.10.11 12:41 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

