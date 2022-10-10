HedgeRock

5

Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed.

2 Years no updates .  

Trade any pair . pls ask for the manual or download the txt version here

MT5 version can be found here (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy)

**HedgeRock** 

 is a comprehensive and feature-rich trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of meticulous development and optimization, it offers traders a robust solution for both simple and complex strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, HedgeRock provides customization and precision.  


 **Key Features**  

1. **Flexible Entry Strategies**  

   - Utilize grid trading, technical indicators, or a combination of both for trade entries.  

   - Designed for precision and adaptability to different market conditions.

   - Optimized for speed allowing High Frequency Trading (HFT) 

 


2. **Advanced Risk Management**  

   - Offers optional martingale strategies for progressive lot sizing.  

   - Includes features like averaging and pyramiding, helping to minimize losses and maximize profits.  

   - Built-in carry-loss functionality ensures trades are managed with a balanced risk approach.  


3. **Trade Management Tools**  

   - FIFO-compliant mode for traders operating under specific regulatory conditions.  

   - Customizable autolot scaling allows precise control over position sizing.  

   - Detailed settings for grid spacing, step adjustment, and stop-loss levels provide complete control over trade mechanics.  


4. **User-Friendly Design**  

   - Intuitive setup and detailed documentation make it accessible to traders of all levels.  

   - Works seamlessly across multiple currency pairs, providing broad market exposure.  


5. **Optimized and Complete**  

   - Finalized development ensures compatibility with the current trading environment.  

   - No ongoing updates are required; it’s fully optimized for robust performance.  


 **How It Works**  

HedgeRock MT4 intelligently evaluates market conditions using user-defined parameters to execute trades. Traders can enable a combination of features such as grid-based entries or indicator signals, allowing the EA to perform in trending or ranging markets. The optional martingale feature adjusts lot sizes for recovery strategies, while averaging and pyramiding tools help manage positions efficiently.  


**Why Choose HedgeRock?**  

- Designed for flexibility, allowing customization to suit individual trading goals.  

- Includes professional-grade tools that cater to advanced trading methodologies.  

- Built to operate effectively across various financial instruments and market conditions.  


**Disclaimer**: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist with trading but does not guarantee profits. 


 Supported Trading Pairs and Instruments:

Metals

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • XAGUSD (Silver)
Crypto
  • BTCUSD
  • BITCOIN
  • BTCEUR
  • LTCUSD
  • ETHUSD
Forex
  • GBPUSD
  • AUDUSD
  • USDJPY
  • NZDUSD
  • USDCHF
  • EURUSD
Index
  • US30
  • SP500
  • DAX30
  • NASDAQ
  • US100

(Works on all pairs and indices available on MT4 but must be configured accordingly.)


 Trading Strategies and Features:

  • Grid Trading 
  • Optional Martingale Strategy
  • Averaging
  • Pyramiding
  • Carry-Loss Functionality
  • FIFO Compliance
  • Autolot Scaling
  • Grid Spacing
  • Step Adjustment
  • Stop-Loss Levels
 Technical Indicators Used:

  • Average Directional Index (ADX)
  • Fractals
  • Moving Averages (MAs)
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)
  • Volume
  • Average True Range (ATR)
  • Multi-Timeframe Indicators

 This expert advisor is designed to work on all tradable instruments in MT4, provided it is configured correctly. It adapts to

 various market conditions and offers customizable settings to optimize your trading strategy.






Comentários 4
Liam Greene
51
Liam Greene 2023.02.27 11:41 
 

Excellect expert adviser, not been testing for too long but the results from the last week were very good. The expert adviser works on 30 pairs but so far does not fare well with XAUUSD and EURUSD but the author is working on a solution. The author is very supportive and responds well to any enquiries made. The installation is quite straight foward to setup but you just need to load the setup files for each individual pair. Well done Aldo you put a lot of work into the hedgerock expert adviser which is the third generation from rocket to dreamboat and then hedgerock

sunny kim
377
sunny kim 2023.01.12 17:09 
 

Great EA, the author's support is good, and it has been operating on a live account since the beginning of launch. I am satisfied with the results and it is a great EA that I look forward to more in the long run.

Produtos recomendados
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Deep Takeover MT4
Jeremy Scott
Experts
An adaptive and under fitted trading system like no other The best settings of one symbol also work on a majority of other symbols The majority of settings within the optimization parameters test well Deep Takeover MT4 now comes with a 2nd EA for free : "Agility" EA!  See comment section for details Three versions for different types of accounts This MT4 version respects FIFO rules The MT5 netting version :    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52725 The MT5 hedge version :  https://www.mql
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
High Freq Grid Scalper
Letsekang Bruno Sekhosana
Experts
This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping. Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available. Mainly designed for low spread brokers. Tested Pairs and their settings: EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
MA Head and Grid
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 é um consultor especializado exclusivo que pode negociar os sinais de MT4 do indicador de seta Matrix com um painel de negociação no gráfico, manualmente ou 100% automaticamente. O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX), Índice de canal de commodities (CCI), Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi, Média Móvel, Divergência de conv
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader
Norbert Hubert Pajak
Experts
(My offer also includes a more advanced version of this EA with an extended list of available filters and methods for generating trading signals: MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro,  available on my profile.) MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader: The Ultimate Trend Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Pure Trend Alignment Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of pure trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The M
NewHorizon MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a complex non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved when working with trading instruments with default
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Robô de negociação no indicador MACD Esta é uma versão simplificada do robô de negociação, usa apenas uma estratégia de entrada (a versão avançada possui mais de 10 estratégias) Benefícios do especialista: Escalpelamento, Martingale, negociação em rede. Você pode configurar a negociação com apenas um pedido ou uma grade de pedidos. Uma grade de ordens altamente personalizável com uma etapa dinâmica, fixa ou multiplicadora e lote de negociação permitirá que você adapte o Expert Advisor a pra
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Golden Suite
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Suite is positioned as an innovative trading advisor that combines proven trading strategies. Its goal is to provide traders with a reliable system of market analysis, forecasting and recommendations based on deep data analysis. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key features of the Golden Suite: MARKET SETTINGS auto-selection of indicators risk % of deposit trailing stop news filter multi-timeframe depending on the market si
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - é um dos melhores Expert Advisor para Meta Trader 4. O algoritmo exclusivo do consultor analisa o movimento do preço do ativo, tendo em conta os fatores de análise técnica e matemática, determina pontos de entrada e saída rentáveis ​​e utiliza uma gestão avançada de dinheiro e multiplicador de lotes.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization a
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA   - é um dos melhores Expert Advisor para Meta Trader 4. O algoritmo exclusivo do consultor analisa o movimento do preço do ativo, tendo em conta os fatores de análise técnica e matemática, determina pontos de entrada e saída rentáveis ​​e utiliza uma gestão avançada de dinheiro e multiplicador de lotes.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization
CyBRG RX Mt4
Arseny Potyekhin
5 (2)
Experts
Apresentando CyBRG RX: O Assistente de Trading da Próxima Geração Entre no futuro do trading com CyBRG RX, seu parceiro de trading de ponta projetado para elevar sua experiência de trading. Aproveitando o poder de redes neurais avançadas, o CyBRG RX foi desenvolvido para analisar e se adaptar às condições de mercado em constante mudança com precisão incomparável. Como esta estratégia é tão única, eu quero vender apenas um número limitado de licenças. Portanto, o preço aumentará gradualmente
Follow GOLD
Lucas Martinez Gomez
Experts
Apresentamos o Follow GOLD EA , o inovador consultor especialista em MQL4 que está transformando a forma de negociar com o prestigiado par XAUUSD . Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com mais de 5 anos de experiência em negociação. O Follow GOLD EA utiliza uma estratégia única em que segue a tendência do par, calculando o tamanho do lote com base em um percentual de risco escolhido. Isso significa que toda vez que o EA executa uma operação, o tamanho do lote é recalculado para c
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Argo Gold Edition MT4
Encho Enev
1 (1)
Experts
Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2 or 3
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Antes de comprar, faça um teste direto usando uma conta demo  MyVolume Profile FV (versão GRATUITA)  por vários meses. aprenda e encontre a melhor configuração para atender a sua. MyVolume Profile Scalper EA é um programa avançado   e     automatizado projetado para usar o Perfil de Volume, que   pega   o volume total negociado em um nível de preço específico durante o período de tempo especificado e divide o volume total em volume ascendente (negociações que moveram o preço para cima ) ou qued
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
NeuralLink
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the EA to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the terminal directory (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) NeuralLink is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system using an active neuro-scalping strategy. This system, in the basis of which a specialized neural network is integrated, is capable of continuous learning, transforming the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system, which allows improving the quality of opened tr
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (19)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA –  Jesko é um Expert Advisor (EA) especial , construído sobre uma estratégia comprovada que foi otimizada e testada ao longo de muitos anos. Ele já foi testado em contas reais e demonstrou consistentemente um desempenho lucrativo e de baixo risco . Agora decidimos disponibilizá-lo ao público. Signal live     Quatro meses de conta real  Instalação fácil  Funciona em qualquer corretora (conta ECN recomendada)  Depósito mínimo: 100 USD  Suporte 24/7  Compre o Jesko uma vez – receba nossos
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Só restam 1/5 cópias a este preço ---> Próximo preço 250$ // Versão MT5 O Gold King AI foi criado usando o TensorTrade, uma estrutura Python de código aberto projetada especificamente para construir, treinar, avaliar e implementar algoritmos de negociação robustos usando aprendizagem por reforço. O algoritmo opera durante a sessão de negociação de Nova Iorque. Depois de analisar o mercado por algumas horas para identificar áreas de interesse, ele coloca ordens pendentes que são executadas quand
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Sistema de Negociação Automática Profissional O XGen Scalper é um Consultor Especialista de última geração que combina uma estrutura algorítmica avançada com análise técnica comprovada para oferecer resultados consistentes em todos os mercados. Este poderoso sistema de negociação funciona perfeitamente com pares de moedas, metais preciosos como ouro e prata, criptomoedas e índices de commodities. Tecnologia Algorítmica Avançada O algoritmo de varredura de ondas patenteado
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - é um sistema de negociação multipar totalmente automático - muito seguro com crescimento constante. Este lucrativo EA de scalping é realmente um dos sistemas mais estáveis ​​do mercado atualmente - realiza cerca de 70 a 100 operações por mês. Baixe os arquivos de configuração (Set_files) dos EAs para teste e negociação: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Características do
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
ATUALIZAÇÃO — DEZEMBRO DE 2025 No final de novembro de 2024, o robô Aurum foi lançado para venda. Durante todo esse período, ele operou em condições reais de mercado sem filtro de notícias, sem proteções adicionais e sem restrições complexas — mantendo-se estável e confiável. Live Signal Esse ano inteiro de operações reais demonstrou claramente a solidez do sistema de trading. Somente após isso, com base na experiência real e nas estatísticas, em dezembro de 2025 lançamos uma grande atualizaç
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Sinal ao vivo da ICMarkets: Clique aqui Este EA é apresentado com um preço inicial de lançamento. O valor aumentará gradualmente a cada determinado número de vendas e nunca será reduzido. Os compradores iniciais garantem o melhor preço disponível. O que você precisa fazer para ter sucesso com o KT Gold Drift EA? Paciência. Disciplina. Tempo. O KT Gold Drift EA é baseado em uma abordagem de trading do mundo real, utilizada por traders profissionais e gestores de fundos privados. Sua força não es
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Resta apenas uma unidade pelo preço de 550 $. Depois disso, o valor aumentará para 650 $ e 750 $, com preço final de 1200 $ Sinal ao vivo >>>>>   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clique Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendente
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 3 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Golden Scalper PRO  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares em
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  é um sistema de trading algorítmico desenvolvido e otimizado especificamente para o par de moedas GBPUSD no timeframe M5, baseado em uma análise profunda da estrutura de mercado e do comportamento do preço. O Expert Advisor não utiliza sinais de indicadores padrão e não opera com modelos simplificados. A base do sistema é sua própria lógica de determinação do contexto de mercado, formada a partir dos princípios de impulso, pausa, liquidez e reação do preço. O algoritmo analisa con
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promoção de lançamento! Restam apenas algumas cópias por 449$! Próximo preço: 599$ Preço final: 999$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro junta-se ao clube dos EAs de negociação de
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   é um robô de negociação automatizado de múltiplas moedas para operações estáveis a longo prazo no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi desenvolvido utilizando algoritmos comprovados para analisar preços e volatilidade de mercado e tem como foco negociações cautelosas com riscos controlados. ATENÇÃO!   Promoção de Ano Novo: as 15 primeiras compras pagam apenas $99 Próximos 15 - $159 Preço final: US$ 229 Aproveite já esta oferta! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/pr
Mais do autor
GoldHFT
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4 (1)
Experts
High Frequency Trader (HFT) for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT5 version can be found here   (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy) Only the best will do and you have found a hidden gem. Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold H
GoldHFT MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4.5 (4)
Experts
High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
Goldmacher
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  Contact me for the manual for back testing pls LAST COPY available at $90 MT4 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session int
TokyoTika
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
Start trading USDJPY with a minimum $50 . Enabled for low leverage . Uses fixed lot - no martingale.  Add TokyoTika to a USDJPY chart and make sure your time is set correctly. Please set your time zone and broker daylight savings in the TIME section for backtests  only.  TokyoTika — Session-Aware USDJPY EA (H1) Built for one job: trade USDJPY on H1 using time-based logic. TokyTika adapts to each trading session and day of the week with preconfigured indicator profiles. Strategy Asian session: ra
Balance Equity Graph
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
Indicadores
Graph shows your balance and equity in real time similar to the tester graph which is nice to see your real progress vs tester graph. This code was copied from mql5.com, it is free and it works i am just putting it here to make it easier for us https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13242 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8454 .. original code Equity Monitor  1. Monitoring balance 2. equity 3. margin 4. profitability 5. drawdown  Original idea and code by Xupypr (Igor Korepin)         Remake by transcendreame
FREE
CryptoHFT AI
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
Trade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 ) CryptoHFT   is not just another Expert Advisor.   It is your gateway to a new era of intelligent,   adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.   Powered by a cutting-edge 5-neuron AI engine,   CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days,   weeks,   months,   or even years - to discover the optimal settings for   any crypto pair  with spreads ranging from
Goldmacher MT4
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  Contact me for the manual for back testing pls LAST COPY available at $90 MT5 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session i
HedgeRock MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
3 (2)
Experts
Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed. 2 Years no updates .  Trade any pair -  Message me for the manual or download it here MT4 version can be found here **HedgeRock MT5** is a trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of development and optimization, it offers traders a solution for both simple and complex strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, HedgeRock MT5 provides customizat
CryptoHFT
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
Experts
T rade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 ) CryptoHFT AI   is not just another Expert Advisor.   It's your gateway to a new era of intelligent,   adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.   Powered by a 5-neuron AI engine,   CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days,   weeks,   months,   or even years - to discover the optimal settings for   any crypto pair MT4 version can be found here Unl
Filtro:
Andreas Andrianto
866
Andreas Andrianto 2023.04.11 07:50 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Liam Greene
51
Liam Greene 2023.02.27 11:41 
 

Excellect expert adviser, not been testing for too long but the results from the last week were very good. The expert adviser works on 30 pairs but so far does not fare well with XAUUSD and EURUSD but the author is working on a solution. The author is very supportive and responds well to any enquiries made. The installation is quite straight foward to setup but you just need to load the setup files for each individual pair. Well done Aldo you put a lot of work into the hedgerock expert adviser which is the third generation from rocket to dreamboat and then hedgerock

sunny kim
377
sunny kim 2023.01.12 17:09 
 

Great EA, the author's support is good, and it has been operating on a live account since the beginning of launch. I am satisfied with the results and it is a great EA that I look forward to more in the long run.

shady shaban
27
shady shaban 2022.10.11 12:41 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário