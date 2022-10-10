HedgeRock

5

Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed.

2 Years no updates .  

Trade any pair . pls ask for the manual or download the txt version here

MT5 version can be found here (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy)

**HedgeRock** 

 is a comprehensive and feature-rich trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of meticulous development and optimization, it offers traders a robust solution for both simple and complex strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, HedgeRock provides customization and precision.  


 **Key Features**  

1. **Flexible Entry Strategies**  

   - Utilize grid trading, technical indicators, or a combination of both for trade entries.  

   - Designed for precision and adaptability to different market conditions.

   - Optimized for speed allowing High Frequency Trading (HFT) 

 


2. **Advanced Risk Management**  

   - Offers optional martingale strategies for progressive lot sizing.  

   - Includes features like averaging and pyramiding, helping to minimize losses and maximize profits.  

   - Built-in carry-loss functionality ensures trades are managed with a balanced risk approach.  


3. **Trade Management Tools**  

   - FIFO-compliant mode for traders operating under specific regulatory conditions.  

   - Customizable autolot scaling allows precise control over position sizing.  

   - Detailed settings for grid spacing, step adjustment, and stop-loss levels provide complete control over trade mechanics.  


4. **User-Friendly Design**  

   - Intuitive setup and detailed documentation make it accessible to traders of all levels.  

   - Works seamlessly across multiple currency pairs, providing broad market exposure.  


5. **Optimized and Complete**  

   - Finalized development ensures compatibility with the current trading environment.  

   - No ongoing updates are required; it’s fully optimized for robust performance.  


 **How It Works**  

HedgeRock MT4 intelligently evaluates market conditions using user-defined parameters to execute trades. Traders can enable a combination of features such as grid-based entries or indicator signals, allowing the EA to perform in trending or ranging markets. The optional martingale feature adjusts lot sizes for recovery strategies, while averaging and pyramiding tools help manage positions efficiently.  


**Why Choose HedgeRock?**  

- Designed for flexibility, allowing customization to suit individual trading goals.  

- Includes professional-grade tools that cater to advanced trading methodologies.  

- Built to operate effectively across various financial instruments and market conditions.  


**Disclaimer**: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist with trading but does not guarantee profits. 


 Supported Trading Pairs and Instruments:

Metals

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • XAGUSD (Silver)
Crypto
  • BTCUSD
  • BITCOIN
  • BTCEUR
  • LTCUSD
  • ETHUSD
Forex
  • GBPUSD
  • AUDUSD
  • USDJPY
  • NZDUSD
  • USDCHF
  • EURUSD
Index
  • US30
  • SP500
  • DAX30
  • NASDAQ
  • US100

(Works on all pairs and indices available on MT4 but must be configured accordingly.)


 Trading Strategies and Features:

  • Grid Trading 
  • Optional Martingale Strategy
  • Averaging
  • Pyramiding
  • Carry-Loss Functionality
  • FIFO Compliance
  • Autolot Scaling
  • Grid Spacing
  • Step Adjustment
  • Stop-Loss Levels
 Technical Indicators Used:

  • Average Directional Index (ADX)
  • Fractals
  • Moving Averages (MAs)
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)
  • Volume
  • Average True Range (ATR)
  • Multi-Timeframe Indicators

 This expert advisor is designed to work on all tradable instruments in MT4, provided it is configured correctly. It adapts to

 various market conditions and offers customizable settings to optimize your trading strategy.






评分 4
Liam Greene
51
Liam Greene 2023.02.27 11:41 
 

Excellect expert adviser, not been testing for too long but the results from the last week were very good. The expert adviser works on 30 pairs but so far does not fare well with XAUUSD and EURUSD but the author is working on a solution. The author is very supportive and responds well to any enquiries made. The installation is quite straight foward to setup but you just need to load the setup files for each individual pair. Well done Aldo you put a lot of work into the hedgerock expert adviser which is the third generation from rocket to dreamboat and then hedgerock

推荐产品
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Deep Takeover MT4
Jeremy Scott
专家
An adaptive and under fitted trading system like no other The best settings of one symbol also work on a majority of other symbols The majority of settings within the optimization parameters test well Deep Takeover MT4 now comes with a 2nd EA for free : "Agility" EA!  See comment section for details Three versions for different types of accounts This MT4 version respects FIFO rules The MT5 netting version :    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52725 The MT5 hedge version :  https://www.mql
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
专家
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
High Freq Grid Scalper
Letsekang Bruno Sekhosana
专家
This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping. Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available. Mainly designed for low spread brokers. Tested Pairs and their settings: EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
MA Head and Grid
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
专家
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易 Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT4 信号。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用 Matrix Arrow EA MT4 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项 100% 自动交易！ 注意力:   如果您想用您的
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
专家
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
专家
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
专家
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader
Norbert Hubert Pajak
专家
(My offer also includes a more advanced version of this EA with an extended list of available filters and methods for generating trading signals: MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro,  available on my profile.) MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader: The Ultimate Trend Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Pure Trend Alignment Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of pure trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The M
NewHorizon MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The EA uses a complex non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved when working with trading instruments with default
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
专家
MACD指標上的交易機器人 這是交易機器人的簡化版，它只使用一種進場策略（高級版有超過 10 種策略） 專家福利： 剝頭皮交易、馬丁格爾交易、網格交易。 您可以僅使用一個訂單或一組訂單設置交易。具有動態、固定或乘數步長和交易手數的高度可定制的訂單網格將允許您使 EA 交易適應幾乎任何交易工具。 回撤系統，重疊虧損訂單和余額保護 網格交易易受非反彈價格變動的影響已不是什麼秘密，但由於訂單恢復系統，顧問將能夠擺脫大多數回撤。回撤的退出是通過將最遠的無利可圖的訂單與最接近市場的獲利訂單重疊來執行的。交易機器人可用於恢復賬戶中的虧損頭寸、手動交易或其他專家開立的交易。它可以通過幻數接收和處理所有訂單。 交易開放過濾器。 任何交易策略都應該有一個信號過濾器和交易開倉。在這個機器人中有幾個：MA 的趨勢方向過濾器、波動率過濾器、價差擴大過濾器、一周中的某一天和工作時間、用於多交易的直接和反向相關過濾器。具有手動確認信號的功能。 開倉和平倉訂單的虛擬級別。 所有交易開倉水平、止損、止盈、追踪止損設置都是虛擬的。多虧了這一點，您可以從 1 點設置水平，而不必擔心經紀人
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Golden Suite
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Suite is positioned as an innovative trading advisor that combines proven trading strategies. Its goal is to provide traders with a reliable system of market analysis, forecasting and recommendations based on deep data analysis. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key features of the Golden Suite: MARKET SETTINGS auto-selection of indicators risk % of deposit trailing stop news filter multi-timeframe depending on the market si
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
专家
Gold SWmax EA  - 是 Meta Trader 4 的最佳專家顧問之一。該顧問的獨特演算法會分析資產價格的變動，同時考慮技術和數學分析的因素，確定有利可圖的入場和出場點，並使用先進的資金管理和手數乘數。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   建議： 經紀商 - RoboForex , Weltrade,  WorldForex  或其他，成功優化後 帳戶類型 – 具有對沖功能的 PRO/ECN 時間範
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
专家
Gold SDmax EA   - 是 Meta Trader 4 的最佳專家顧問之一。該顧問的獨特演算法會分析資產價格的變動，同時考慮技術和數學分析的因素，確定有利可圖的入場和出場點，並使用先進的資金管理和手數乘數。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   建議： 經紀商 - RoboForex , Weltrade,  WorldForex  或其他，成功優化後 帳戶類型 – 具有對沖功能的 PRO/ECN 時間
CyBRG RX Mt4
Arseny Potyekhin
5 (2)
专家
推出 CyBRG RX：下一代交易助手 迈入交易的未来，CyBRG RX——旨在提升您交易体验的尖端交易伙伴。 依托先进神经网络的强大性能，CyBRG RX 能以无与伦比的精确度分析并适应不断变化的市场环境。 由于此策略极为独特，我只想出售有限数量的授权。因此，价格将稳步上涨以限制销售。 下一个价格为 890 USD。 经纪商 任何经纪商，优选 ECN/零点差 杠杆 从 1:20 起 存款 最低 50 美元 品种 USDJPY 时间周期 H1 为何选择 CyBRG RX？ 最先进的神经网络：CyBRG RX 利用复杂的人工智能算法，不断学习和进化，为您提供深刻的市场分析。 自适应策略：针对金融市场的动态特性量身定制，CyBRG RX 持续调整其策略，确保您始终走在前沿。 用户友好界面：凭借简洁直观的设计，CyBRG RX 让新手和资深交易者都能轻松使用其强大功能。 实时分析：获取及时的数据驱动洞见，在实时分析的支持下做出明智决策。 强大安全保障：您的数据安全是我们的首要任务。CyBRG RX 采用先进的加密和安全措施来保护您的信息和交易活动。 24/7
Follow GOLD
Lucas Martinez Gomez
专家
介绍 Follow GOLD EA ，这款创新的 MQL4 专家顾问正在改变与备受尊敬的 XAUUSD 交易对交易的方式。由一组拥有超过 5 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易员开发。 Follow GOLD EA 利用独特的策略，跟随交易对的趋势，根据选择的风险百分比计算手数。这意味着每次 EA 执行交易时，手数将重新计算以控制风险，保护余额，并通过跟随趋势实现显着的利润。 Follow GOLD EA 由于其明显的趋势跟随方法而脱颖而出，提供了根据客户偏好调整止损和获利水平的能力。 推荐： 货币对：XAUUSD 时间框架：H1 或 H4 最低存款：$1000 账户类型：具有非常低点差的 ECN、Raw 或 Razor。 经纪人：IC Markets 具有最低点差。 重要提示：使用低点差账户对于获得更好的结果至关重要！ 账户类型：标准 规格： 与 XAUUSD 进行交易 每笔交易都受到 20 点止损的保护 退出策略包括 50 点获利 内置的自动手数功能 非常易于安装，无需更改任何设置，默认设置适用于大多数使用 GMT+2 和 DST 服务器时间的经纪人。如果您的经纪人具有不同
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
专家
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Argo Gold Edition MT4
Encho Enev
1 (1)
专家
Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2 or 3
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
购买之前，请使用模拟帐户 MyVolume Profile FV（免费版本） 进行几个月的前向测试。了解它，并找到最适合您的设置。 MyVolume Profile Scalper EA 是一种先进的 自动化   程序，旨在使用交易量配置文件，该程序 获取 指定时间段内特定价格水平的总交易量，并将总交易量划分为上涨交易量（使价格上涨的交易） ) 或下跌成交量（导致价格下跌的交易），然后开仓或 下 单。 该 EA 的核心引擎使用 Volume、Heiken Ashi 和 ADX 指标。 使用可定制的移动平均线的附加过滤器来确保并遵循移动平均线指标给出的趋势。 此过滤器是可选的，默认情况下为 TRUE（使用此过滤器）。 MyVolume Profile Scalper EA  按降序（从大到小时间范围）扫描所有时间范围（D1、H4、H1、M30、M15、M5、M1），并在条件匹配时下订单，您可以跟踪该交易量的交易量概况用于订单的时间范围。 扫描的时间范围是    可定制的。 特征： 批次模式：固定批次 如果您不需要鞅，请将鞅乘数设置为 1 来启用/禁用鞅 使用网格策略。 根据定义的距离（
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
专家
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
NeuralLink
Vladislav Filippov
专家
For the EA to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the terminal directory (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) NeuralLink is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system using an active neuro-scalping strategy. This system, in the basis of which a specialized neural network is integrated, is capable of continuous learning, transforming the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system, which allows improving the quality of opened tr
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
专家
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
该产品的买家也购买
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (19)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
专家
Goldex AI：今天的成功将是明天的果实 限时超级折扣！ 最后两份售价为 299 美元，之后将涨价。 实时信号 > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高风险设置 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件。 价格： 起始价格为 899 美元，每售出 10 台将增加 199 美元。 可用副本：2 Goldex AI - 具有神经网络、趋势和价格行为的高级交易机器人。 Goldex AI 是一款高性能交易机器人，它利用价格走势打破黄金的支撑位和阻力位，充分利用纽约市场的走势，从而获得尽可能高的利润。 该机器人有一个名为 “智能恢复 ”的策略，在出现亏损后会启动该策略，并开设更大的手数，以便在短时间内挽回可能出现的亏损。 Goldex AI 有一个内置的智能新闻过滤器，可以过滤掉没有中等和高影响新闻的日子，从而禁止交易，这是因为这些日子的市场非常缓慢，没有足够的运动来实现突破支撑和阻力的正确价格行动。Goldex AI 使用 ForexFactory 作为数据源，这是当今最好的新闻提供商之一。如果您要进行实时交易，建议启用它；如果您要进行回溯测试，建议禁用它
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
专家
Jesko EA – Jesko 是一款基于 多年验证过的策略 构建的特别智能交易顾问（EA）。 它已经在 真实账户中测试过 ，并且长期表现为 盈利稳定、低风险 。 现在，我们决定将它对所有交易者开放。 Signal live     四个月的真实账户  安装简单  适用于任何经纪商（推荐 ECN 账户）  最低入金：100 美元  24/7 全天候支持  购买一次 Jesko – 免费获得我们的其他产品！ 1,5分钟：黄金 用于回测：请确保图表上不会出现 INCORRECT 。 如果出现，必须更改设置。 这些选项只有 True/False —— 调整直到图表上出现绿色 OK ，表示一切正常。 输入参数说明 通用设置 AccountType – 选择账户类型 (普通账户 / ECN / 其他)。 RiskMode – 风险管理模式 (低风险 / 中风险 / 高风险)。 手数与风险控制 FixedLotSize – 固定手数大小 (默认: 0.01)。 MaxDailyTrades – 每日最大交易次数 (默认: 1000)。 DailyProfitLimit – 每日盈利目标，达到后
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
专家
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
专家
仅剩 1/5 份以该价格出售 ---> 后续价格250$ // MT5版本 Gold King AI 采用 TensorTrade 开发，这是一个专为构建、训练、评估和部署基于强化学习的 robust 交易算法而设计的开源 Python 框架。 该算法在纽约交易时段运行。经过数小时的市场分析以识别潜在机会后，它会设置待执行订单，当价格触及这些水平时自动执行。这将迅速触发跟踪止盈以锁定收益。它还拥有名为“智能恢复”的第二策略，该策略在亏损交易后激活。该策略通过执行稍大订单来弥补部分损失。 请注意，神经网络将每4-5个月使用最新历史数据进行训练，以保持AI的更新。 该机器人不使用诸如马丁格尔或对冲等高风险管理方法。所有交易均由跟踪止盈和止损订单保护。 实时信号 功能：   符号 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间框架 M30 最低资本 150$ 经纪商 任何，首选IC Markets 账户类型 任何，首选Raw/ECN 杠杆 1:500杠杆或更高（若杠杆低于此值请联系我) VPS 任意（若需VPS请联系我） 重要信息： 回测：回测应使用GMT+2/美国夏令时+3时区进
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
专家
Javier Gold Scalper：让我们的技术伴您左右！ 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件 价格：根据已售许可数量逐步上涨 剩余可用副本：5 交易黄金这一金融市场上最具波动性的资产之一，需要极高的精准度、严谨的分析以及极其有效的风险管理。 Javier Gold Scalper 正是为整合这些核心要素而设计，打造出一个强大而复杂的系统，旨在优化黄金市场中的交易表现。借助尖端技术与先进策略，Golden Scalper 为初学者与专业交易者提供支持，使其能够安全应对挑战，把握这个动态市场中的各种机遇。有了 Golden Scalper，您将拥有一款专为应对黄金特性而开发的可靠工具。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M30 PropFirm 已准备好 起始资金 最低 $1000 经纪商 任意经纪商 账户类型 任意，推荐低点差账户 杠杆 最低 1:500 VPS 推荐使用，但不是强制 深入了解 Javier Gold Scalper！ 图表形态分析市场 Golden Scalper 不仅能存储图表的全部数据，还能实时进行图表分析，精准识别图中频繁出现的价
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
专家
XGen Scalper MT4 - 专业自动交易系统 XGen Scalper 是一款尖端专家顾问，通过将先进算法结构与成熟技术分析相结合，在所有市场中提供稳定可靠的交易结果。该强大交易系统可无缝运行于外汇货币对、黄金白银等贵金属、加密货币及大宗商品指数等多种市场。 先进算法技术 其专利波浪扫描算法通过实时处理市场数据，识别手动交易者可能忽略的高概率交易机会。该系统能持续适应变化的市场环境，在趋势、区间及波动市场中均能高效运作。 全局兼容性 不同于针对特定货币对设计的传统EA，XGen在所有交易品种中均表现卓越。 专业控制面板 通过精美的界面实时监控账户指标、详细交易统计数据及系统状态。集成波浪可视化功能清晰展示系统对市场状况的解读。 企业级风险管理 基于账户余额和风险承受能力的自适应仓位规模 根据市场波动动态调整的跟踪止损 点差过滤机制避免不利交易条件 多时间周期确认实现更高精度交易 精准交易 闪电般快速的订单处理，以最小滑点实现最优价格。兼容所有MT5经纪商和交易类型。智能订单管理自动处理从入场到离场的全流程。 完全可定制 根据您的策略调整头寸规
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
专家
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - 是全自动多对交易系统 - 非常安全且增长稳定。 这款盈利的剥头皮 EA 确实是目前市场上最稳定的系统之一 - 每月大约需要 70-100 笔交易。 下载用于测试和交易的EA设置文件： USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA 的功能： - 附加点差设置。 - 可调波动性自适应止损。 - 多头/空头的 SWAP 显示。 - Fixed_SL 选项。 - 系统安全，不使用任何危险方法，如网格或马丁格尔。每个订单都有自己的 SL 来保护账户。 - 这款 EA 非常用户友好，可供外汇专业人士和新手使用。 - 机器人自动完成所有操作 - 您需要做的就是将其安装到 MT4 并设置相关风险（默认为 2.5%），应用相应的 Set_files，然后让 PC 运行（或仅使用 VPS）。 - 精确的操作时间过滤器，精度为 1
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损（Stop Loss），并遵循“一次信号，只开
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
专家
智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
专家
ICMarkets 实盘信号： 点击这里 该 EA 目前以早期阶段价格推出。随着销售数量的增加，价格将逐步上调，并且永不降价。越早购买，价格优势越明显。 要成功使用 KT Gold Drift EA，你需要做什么？ 耐心。纪律。时间。 KT Gold Drift EA 基于专业交易员和私人基金管理人长期使用的真实交易方法构建。它的核心优势不在于短期刺激或快速收益，而在于长期、可持续的稳定表现。 该 EA 适合长期运行。建议至少连续运行一年，以真正体现其交易潜力。与专业交易一样，过程中可能会出现亏损的星期，甚至亏损的月份，这是完全正常的现象。真正重要的是长期累计的整体表现。 许多网格或马丁系统在初期可能表现出快速盈利，但几乎最终都会导致账户爆仓。本 EA 的设计目标正是避免这种风险，专注于稳健、可控的长期增长。 介绍 KT Gold Drift EA 是一款专业构建、即装即用的自动交易系统，专为黄金（XAUUSD）H4 周期设计。 该 EA 使用 100% 建模质量的 Dukascopy 历史数据开发，并在多种市场环境下进行了严格的稳健性和压力测试。 历史行情被划分为不同的市场状态，每
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
专家
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 仅剩最后一个版本，价格为550美元。之后价格将上涨至650美元和750美元，最终价格为1200美元。 实时信号 >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   点击 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
专家
“BlackCat Grid”是一款专为MetaTrader 4平台开发的自动交易顾问（智能交易系统），专注于网格交易策略。它旨在实现外汇市场的自动交易，最大限度地减少人工干预的需求。 完整列表可 在以下网址查看：https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller 工作原理 该EA会根据预设的步长和手数开立一系列订单。当价格朝某个方向移动时，EA会朝该方向开立新的订单，从而增加整体仓位。当价格反转时，EA会平掉所有订单并获利。这样就形成了一个订单网格，您可以平均入场价格，并在价格回落到预期方向时平掉所有仓位获利。这款EA巧妙地融合了趋势过滤器、精心设计的平均价格网格和灵活的资金管理功能，让您能够对包括外汇货币对、黄金（XAUUSD）和动态指数在内的多种交易品种进行快速剥头皮交易和悠闲的波段交易。 凭借对市场波动的智能适应能力，该交易顾问展现出应对突发波动和不可预测新闻事件的韧性。其算法会仔细分析当前市场状况，动态调整交易参数，以优化盈利能力并最大限度地降低风险。该顾问还配备了一系列高级指标，能够识别潜在趋势和反转点，为交易者提供有价值的信号，
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
专家
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
专家
Golden Scalper PRO：让我们的技术为您服务！ 说明书与参数文件：购买后请联系我获取完整的说明书和设置文件。 价格：价格会随着许可证的销售数量增加而上涨。 剩余名额：3 黄金交易是金融市场上波动性最大、风险最高的品种之一，它需要极高的精准度、深入的分析能力以及强大的风险管理能力。 Golden Scalper PRO 正是为此而生，结合了先进的技术与高效的交易策略，旨在帮助交易者在黄金市场中获得最大收益。无论是新手还是专业交易员，它都能为您提供强大的支持，让您在这个充满挑战的市场中安全高效地交易。 Golden Scalper 拥有智能自适应系统、多周期分析、自动调整仓位以及严密的风险控制功能，能够在瞬息万变的市场中迅速做出反应，同时保障您的资金安全。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 交易周期 M5 最低资金 500 美元 支持平台 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，建议低点差账户 杠杆 1:500 及以上 VPS服务器 建议使用，但非必须 交易品种 SPX500（纳斯达克100） 交易周期 M5 最低资金 1000 美元 支持平台 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，建议低点
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
专家
ORIX System —  是一套算法交易系统，专为 GBPUSD 货币对在 M5 时间周期上开发并优化，基于对市场结构和价格行为的深度分析。该专家顾问不使用标准技术指标信号，也不按照简化的交易模板进行交易。系统核心是其自有的市场环境判定逻辑，建立在动能、停顿、流动性以及价格反应等原则之上。算法在实时模式下持续分析市场，识别关键的市场结构要素，并基于多种因素的综合判断做出交易决策，而非单一条件。 Live Signal 市场结构分析  —  ORIX System 会自动跟踪并评估以下市场组成要素：重要且关键的价格水平；市场均衡区与价格平衡区；流动性集中区域；订单与成交量聚集区域；大型及机构交易者的活动；高市场压力区域；动能衰竭与走势减缓区域；价格反应区域；重要的市场结构要素。所有识别出的区域都会被算法纳入交易逻辑中使用，且不需要交易者采取任何操作。图表上显示的文字反映了算法内部的分析状态，用于帮助直观理解当前的市场环境。 新闻过滤器  —  ORIX System 内置 Forex Factory 新闻过滤器，可在重要经济数据公布期间避免交易。这有助于降低新闻波动带来的影响，并
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
专家
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
专家
SNeox AI 是一款自动化多货币交易机器人，用于在外汇市场进行稳定的长期交易。 该投资顾问采用成熟的算法分析市场价格和波动性，专注于在可控风险下进行谨慎交易。 注意！ 新年促销：前 15 名顾客 - 99 美元 接下来 15 件 - 159 美元 最终价格：229 美元 赶紧抓住这个机会！ MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 交易工具： EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDCHF 该机器人能够同时处理多个货币对，从而实现交易操作的多元化。 运作原理： 缺乏鞅 缺乏平均值 缺乏锁定 缺乏订单网格 所有交易均基于专有算法进行，该算法分析当前市场状况，而不使用激进的资金管理方法。 顾问功能： 准确的价格和市场波动性分析 针对高订单执行速度进行了优化 专注于最大限度地减少回撤 设置简便，无需持续监控 适用于“设置好就不用管”的形式 推荐用于： 长期自动化交易 可在真实账户和模拟账户上使用 负责执行市场交易的账户
作者的更多信息
GoldHFT
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4 (1)
专家
High Frequency Trader (HFT) for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT5 version can be found here   (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy) Only the best will do and you have found a hidden gem. Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold H
GoldHFT MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4.5 (4)
专家
High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
Goldmacher
Aldo Marco Ronchese
专家
GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  Contact me for the manual for back testing pls LAST COPY available at $90 MT4 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session int
TokyoTika
Aldo Marco Ronchese
专家
Start trading USDJPY with a minimum $50 . Enabled for low leverage . Uses fixed lot - no martingale.  Add TokyoTika to a USDJPY chart and make sure your time is set correctly. Please set your time zone and broker daylight savings in the TIME section for backtests  only.  TokyoTika — Session-Aware USDJPY EA (H1) Built for one job: trade USDJPY on H1 using time-based logic. TokyTika adapts to each trading session and day of the week with preconfigured indicator profiles. Strategy Asian session: ra
Balance Equity Graph
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
指标
Graph shows your balance and equity in real time similar to the tester graph which is nice to see your real progress vs tester graph. This code was copied from mql5.com, it is free and it works i am just putting it here to make it easier for us https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13242 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8454 .. original code Equity Monitor  1. Monitoring balance 2. equity 3. margin 4. profitability 5. drawdown  Original idea and code by Xupypr (Igor Korepin)         Remake by transcendreame
FREE
CryptoHFT AI
Aldo Marco Ronchese
专家
Trade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 ) CryptoHFT   is not just another Expert Advisor.   It is your gateway to a new era of intelligent,   adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.   Powered by a cutting-edge 5-neuron AI engine,   CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days,   weeks,   months,   or even years - to discover the optimal settings for   any crypto pair  with spreads ranging from
Goldmacher MT4
Aldo Marco Ronchese
专家
GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  Contact me for the manual for back testing pls LAST COPY available at $90 MT5 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session i
HedgeRock MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
3 (2)
专家
Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed. 2 Years no updates .  Trade any pair -  Message me for the manual or download it here MT4 version can be found here **HedgeRock MT5** is a trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of development and optimization, it offers traders a solution for both simple and complex strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, HedgeRock MT5 provides customizat
CryptoHFT
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
专家
T rade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 ) CryptoHFT AI   is not just another Expert Advisor.   It's your gateway to a new era of intelligent,   adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.   Powered by a 5-neuron AI engine,   CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days,   weeks,   months,   or even years - to discover the optimal settings for   any crypto pair MT4 version can be found here Unl
筛选:
Andreas Andrianto
866
Andreas Andrianto 2023.04.11 07:50 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Liam Greene
51
Liam Greene 2023.02.27 11:41 
 

Excellect expert adviser, not been testing for too long but the results from the last week were very good. The expert adviser works on 30 pairs but so far does not fare well with XAUUSD and EURUSD but the author is working on a solution. The author is very supportive and responds well to any enquiries made. The installation is quite straight foward to setup but you just need to load the setup files for each individual pair. Well done Aldo you put a lot of work into the hedgerock expert adviser which is the third generation from rocket to dreamboat and then hedgerock

sunny kim
377
sunny kim 2023.01.12 17:09 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

shady shaban
27
shady shaban 2022.10.11 12:41 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

回复评论