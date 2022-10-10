HedgeRock

5

Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed.

2 Years no updates .  

Trade any pair . pls ask for the manual or download the txt version here

MT5 version can be found here (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy)

**HedgeRock** 

 is a comprehensive and feature-rich trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of meticulous development and optimization, it offers traders a robust solution for both simple and complex strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, HedgeRock provides customization and precision.  


 **Key Features**  

1. **Flexible Entry Strategies**  

   - Utilize grid trading, technical indicators, or a combination of both for trade entries.  

   - Designed for precision and adaptability to different market conditions.

   - Optimized for speed allowing High Frequency Trading (HFT) 

 


2. **Advanced Risk Management**  

   - Offers optional martingale strategies for progressive lot sizing.  

   - Includes features like averaging and pyramiding, helping to minimize losses and maximize profits.  

   - Built-in carry-loss functionality ensures trades are managed with a balanced risk approach.  


3. **Trade Management Tools**  

   - FIFO-compliant mode for traders operating under specific regulatory conditions.  

   - Customizable autolot scaling allows precise control over position sizing.  

   - Detailed settings for grid spacing, step adjustment, and stop-loss levels provide complete control over trade mechanics.  


4. **User-Friendly Design**  

   - Intuitive setup and detailed documentation make it accessible to traders of all levels.  

   - Works seamlessly across multiple currency pairs, providing broad market exposure.  


5. **Optimized and Complete**  

   - Finalized development ensures compatibility with the current trading environment.  

   - No ongoing updates are required; it’s fully optimized for robust performance.  


 **How It Works**  

HedgeRock MT4 intelligently evaluates market conditions using user-defined parameters to execute trades. Traders can enable a combination of features such as grid-based entries or indicator signals, allowing the EA to perform in trending or ranging markets. The optional martingale feature adjusts lot sizes for recovery strategies, while averaging and pyramiding tools help manage positions efficiently.  


**Why Choose HedgeRock?**  

- Designed for flexibility, allowing customization to suit individual trading goals.  

- Includes professional-grade tools that cater to advanced trading methodologies.  

- Built to operate effectively across various financial instruments and market conditions.  


**Disclaimer**: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist with trading but does not guarantee profits. 


 Supported Trading Pairs and Instruments:

Metals

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • XAGUSD (Silver)
Crypto
  • BTCUSD
  • BITCOIN
  • BTCEUR
  • LTCUSD
  • ETHUSD
Forex
  • GBPUSD
  • AUDUSD
  • USDJPY
  • NZDUSD
  • USDCHF
  • EURUSD
Index
  • US30
  • SP500
  • DAX30
  • NASDAQ
  • US100

(Works on all pairs and indices available on MT4 but must be configured accordingly.)


 Trading Strategies and Features:

  • Grid Trading 
  • Optional Martingale Strategy
  • Averaging
  • Pyramiding
  • Carry-Loss Functionality
  • FIFO Compliance
  • Autolot Scaling
  • Grid Spacing
  • Step Adjustment
  • Stop-Loss Levels
 Technical Indicators Used:

  • Average Directional Index (ADX)
  • Fractals
  • Moving Averages (MAs)
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)
  • Volume
  • Average True Range (ATR)
  • Multi-Timeframe Indicators

 This expert advisor is designed to work on all tradable instruments in MT4, provided it is configured correctly. It adapts to

 various market conditions and offers customizable settings to optimize your trading strategy.






Avis 4
Liam Greene
51
Liam Greene 2023.02.27 11:41 
 

Excellect expert adviser, not been testing for too long but the results from the last week were very good. The expert adviser works on 30 pairs but so far does not fare well with XAUUSD and EURUSD but the author is working on a solution. The author is very supportive and responds well to any enquiries made. The installation is quite straight foward to setup but you just need to load the setup files for each individual pair. Well done Aldo you put a lot of work into the hedgerock expert adviser which is the third generation from rocket to dreamboat and then hedgerock

Produits recommandés
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Définissez automatiquement des niveaux précis de TP et SL sur n'importe quelle position ️ Compatible avec tous les symboles et EAs, filtrage par symbole ou magic number Ce robot expert vous permet de définir les niveaux de Take Profit (TP) et Stop Loss (SL) à l’aide de valeurs de prix exactes (ex: 1.12345 sur EURUSD). Pas de pips ou points — uniquement une gestion précise des ordres, filtrables par symbole ou magic number. Caractéristiq
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Présentation de HFT KING EA – Le roi ultime du trading HFT ! Ce système de trading haute fréquence entièrement automatisé est conçu pour révolutionner votre expérience de trading grâce à son algorithme avancé et ses fonctionnalités de pointe. HFT King utilise une combinaison unique d'analyse technique, d'intelligence artificielle, de trading haute fréquence et d'apprentissage automatique pour fournir aux traders des signaux de trading fiables et rentables. La technologie de pointe de HFT King es
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting. Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade automation with manual precision control . Whether you
Aurus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"Aurus Gold" is a program that can automatically analyze and trade on the foreign exchange market (Forex) without human intervention. This innovative tool for decisions about buying or selling currency pairs. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The main task of Aurus Gold is to maximize profits and minimize risks for investors. It is able to work around the clock, based on predetermined parameters and trading rules. The main benefits
Rsi Trend Finder Hedge
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
Currency -  Eur/Usd Candle Time -  5m for best results Recomended Broker -  IG Leverage -  1:200 Minimum Deposit -  $100 Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want. -RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES. Default settings are to... *When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-
CDS Asian Fakeout Ultimate
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Experts
*LIMITED SPECIAL PRICE* Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Ultimate Version The Ultimate Version: Trade Smarter, Not Harder. Unlock next-level control with a suite of professional tools, including advanced risk management, adaptive trailing stops, time-based exits, and intelligent profit-locking features, all designed to maximize your profitability and protect your capital. The way this EA works is made as simple as possible. The power of this EA lies in an elegant fusi
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Avant d'acheter, veuillez faire un test par test avant en utilisant un compte démo   MyVolume Profile FV (version GRATUITE)   pendant plusieurs mois.   apprenez-le et trouvez la meilleure configuration pour rencontrer le vôtre. MyVolume Profile Scalper EA est un programme avancé   et     automatisé conçu pour utiliser le profil de volume qui   prend   le volume total négocié à un niveau de prix spécifique pendant la période de temps spécifiée et divise le volume total en volume ascendant (les t
The Gold Titan
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
Ultimate Mean Reversion
Benny Subarja
Experts
This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%. Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works. Place expert on M15 on chart. Change UseDCA to true We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload XAUUSD   or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken As
One Shot One Kill MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128965 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128966 "One Shot One Kill" - Trading de précision pour l'or (XAU/USD) Maîtrisez le marché de l'or avec une stratégie de trading sûre et rentable "One Shot One Kill" est un Expert Advisor (EA) de qualité professionnelle spécialement optimisé pour le trading de l'or (XAU/USD) tout en étant suffisamment polyvalent pour trader les principales paires de devises. Cet EA suit une appro
Project IG MT4
Ruslan Pishun
1.78 (9)
Experts
The EA is not a scalper. The EA uses a strategy based on the breakdown of local support and resistance levels, also uses the reverse and rebound from support and resistance levels.  The EA is based on the original author's strategy. Real monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Detailed description of the strategy here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 This is a link for general discussion of the EA:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 Hidden Take profit,
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Quantum Gold Supreme
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introducing EA Quantum Gold Supreme is an automated trading robot programmed with advanced and exclusive algorithms to create groundbreaking and effective trading strategies. EA dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with a scalper strategy that combines smart position management, along with a unique entry method to capture the specific movements of Gold. Trade orders have (Max) Stop Loss parameters along with Trailing to manage risk and optimize performance. Enjoy an exciting trading system wit
Rebate Virtual Grid
Sergii Onyshchenko
3 (1)
Experts
This is a Virtual Grid EA  with  positive (for traders) slippage. I recommend it for pair EURUSD. EA may be use as Rebate generator. Works ok during news and gaps (with depo >1000$). Working timeframe M1 . Strategy The system does not use regular takeprofits and stop loss. Martingale is not used. EA use unique indicator (for open "Zero"). Monitoring (5EAs) _ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/508303 Parameters (one of the safest) Rebate Virtual Grid                          MM_Type    0  MM: 0-mi
MAx overclock EA
Kevin John Hastings
Experts
Elevate Your Trading Game with Our Expert Advisor! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? With a decade of programming experience and 3 years in trading, I’ve developed an Expert Advisor that’s designed to take your trading career to new heights! Our Expert Advisor is a game-changer. It’s built to detect overbought and oversold market conditions, identify trends, and help you find the best times to trade your favourite product. Whether you’re aiming for a 1:1 risk or pushing for a 5:1
NeuralLink
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the EA to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the terminal directory (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) NeuralLink is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system using an active neuro-scalping strategy. This system, in the basis of which a specialized neural network is integrated, is capable of continuous learning, transforming the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system, which allows improving the quality of opened tr
FTA Trader EA
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: PROMO: Minimum Price Expert Advisor: Fixed Time Averaging Trader Overview: The Fixed Time Averaging Trader is an automated trading system designed to execute trades at predetermined times, employing an averaging strategy to optimize entry and exit points. This expert advisor (EA) is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and systematic approach to trading, reducing the influence of market noise and emotional decision-making. Key Features: Fixed Time Trading: Executes trades at specific
Mini Martinel
Xu Wu Peng
5 (1)
Experts
Mini Martinel is a Martingale EA. Its biggest feature is that it can run well for $100 , even $50, and it is not limited to one currency pair. Multiple currency pairs can be used . I personally think that Martin EA is a high-risk gambling behavior, so I hope to participate with the least amount of money, but everyone knows that Martin's theoretical basis is to have unlimited money, so this EA may lose money. Of course, I have limited the amount of loss to it. Under the low-risk mode, the $50 sto
Tradely Scalper
Seyedmohammad Gallafan
Experts
Tradely Scalper is a fully automated scalping EA that uses an exclusive breakout strategy and provides Advanced money management, Trailing stop, risk-free and profit save systems. This EA doesn't need over-optimization to be profitable which means it's suitable for every beginner or experienced trader. Requirements Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY Timeframe H1 or M30 Minimum deposit  $100 Leverage 1:100 Brokers Hedging   ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level   How to setup - Open M
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.91 (186)
Experts
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
SemiEA Martingale Dollar
Tan Chee Ho
5 (1)
Experts
Semi Martingale EA EA features: - EA helps to open recovery trades after the first trade placed by the trader. - This EA works well with other EA. - Trader is allow to open first trade based on his analysis, which increase the chances of closing the trades with Take Profit. - EA has fake take profit setting to confuse broker. - EA has trailing stoploss function, allow trader to maximize profit. - EA open recovery trade only at the opening of new candle if criteria are met. - Take Profit can be
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Experts
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
Srf Jpy EA 25
Forex Advice LTD
Utilitaires
**Strong Scalper EA** This highly accurate and efficient **scalping strategy** allows you to profit quickly in short timeframes. It is specifically designed for the **USDJPY** currency pair and has shown outstanding results in **backtests**. In addition to USDJPY, this EA can adapt to other currency pairs and indices as well. Suitable for + $500 accounts Balance  Message us to receive settings for prop firm challenges **Features**:   - **High profitability** with numerous trades per day   - **
Gold Go Goal
Kittipong Runganotipanich
Experts
GOLD GO GOAL ( GGG SYSTEM ) NEW RELEASES..!! Updated June 2020 Pure Indicator Technical Not  Martingale Not  Hedging Not  Grid Less  risk / More  reward Lots Size : 200 $ / 0.01 standard lots Currency : best on GOLD (XAUUSD) & SILVER (XAGUSD) **********  : ( not recommended ) NZD , JPY , CHF  Time Frame : H1 ( recommended ) or higher Survive on Sideway / Strong gain on Trend / Lower Drawdown ( less than 30% )
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.65 (60)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
NightVision EA
Alexander Kalinkin
4.11 (27)
Experts
NightVision EA  - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation. Live signal for NightVision EA:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78 Ask me for   the   recommended FX
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A gold trading expert advisor is a sophisticated software program designed to analyze market trends and execute trades on behalf of the user in the gold market. This type of expert advisor utilizes advanced algorithms to identify profitable trading opportunities and make decisions based on pre-defined criteria and parameters. The gold trading expert advisor is capable of monitoring the gold market 24/7, identifying potential entry and exit points, managing risk levels, and executing trades aut
Algo Capital I AI Trader
Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
Experts
Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art trading advisor - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies: Developed throu
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
Notre équipe est ravie de vous présenter Trading Robot, le conseiller expert en trading intelligent de pointe pour le terminal MetaTrader. AI Sniper   est un robot de trading intelligent et auto-optimisé conçu pour les terminaux  MT4   . Utilisant un algorithme sophistiqué et des méthodologies de trading de pointe,   AI Sniper   incarne l'excellence en matière d'optimisation du trading. Avec plus de 15 ans d'expérience approfondie en bourse et en marchés boursiers, notre équipe a conçu cet Expe
Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
La quintessence d'une approche intégrée, dont l'objectif principal est de réaliser des gains à long terme de manière réaliste avec des risques minimaux pour le trader. La base repose sur des concepts de trading avancés en combinaison avec l'apprentissage automatique, qui se renforcent mutuellement de manière efficace. Une autre caractéristique unique est que le système n'a pas besoin d'être optimisé, car cette fonction est déléguée à mes serveurs. Le système met en œuvre un trading conservateur
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Titan Gold AI
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
Experts
Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor for Forex & Gold Trading Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Key Features Works on all currency pairs, including Gold (XAUUSD). Smart session filtering: Asia – London – New York. Dynamic money management suitable for small and large accounts. Trailing Stop and BreakEven systems for profit protec
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
Plus de l'auteur
GoldHFT MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4.5 (4)
Experts
High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
CryptoHFT
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
Experts
T rade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 ) CryptoHFT AI   is not just another Expert Advisor.   It's your gateway to a new era of intelligent,   adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.   Powered by a 5-neuron AI engine,   CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days,   weeks,   months,   or even years - to discover the optimal settings for   any crypto pair MT4 version can be found here Unl
Goldmacher
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  Contact me for the manual for back testing pls LAST COPY available at $90 MT4 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session int
Goldmacher MT4
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  Contact me for the manual for back testing pls LAST COPY available at $90 MT5 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session i
CryptoHFT AI
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
Trade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 ) CryptoHFT   is not just another Expert Advisor.   It is your gateway to a new era of intelligent,   adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.   Powered by a cutting-edge 5-neuron AI engine,   CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days,   weeks,   months,   or even years - to discover the optimal settings for   any crypto pair  with spreads ranging from
Balance Equity Graph
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Graph shows your balance and equity in real time similar to the tester graph which is nice to see your real progress vs tester graph. This code was copied from mql5.com, it is free and it works i am just putting it here to make it easier for us https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13242 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8454 .. original code Equity Monitor  1. Monitoring balance 2. equity 3. margin 4. profitability 5. drawdown  Original idea and code by Xupypr (Igor Korepin)         Remake by transcendreame
FREE
GoldHFT
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4 (1)
Experts
High Frequency Trader (HFT) for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT5 version can be found here   (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy) Only the best will do and you have found a hidden gem. Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold H
HedgeRock MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
3 (2)
Experts
Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed. 2 Years no updates .  Trade any pair -  Message me for the manual or download it here MT4 version can be found here **HedgeRock MT5** is a trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of development and optimization, it offers traders a solution for both simple and complex strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, HedgeRock MT5 provides customizat
TokyoTika
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
Start trading with as little as $50 . Low Leverage . Fixed Lot .  Add to a USDJPY chart and make sure your time is set correctly on your vps and local machine. Please set time zone and broker daylight savings in TIME section for backtest only.  Price going up soon . $30 for a short while TokyoTika — Session-Aware USDJPY EA (H1) Built for one job: trade USDJPY on H1 using time-based logic. The EA adapts to each trading session and day of week with preconfigured indicator profiles. Strategy Asian
Filtrer:
Andreas Andrianto
856
Andreas Andrianto 2023.04.11 07:50 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Liam Greene
51
Liam Greene 2023.02.27 11:41 
 

Excellect expert adviser, not been testing for too long but the results from the last week were very good. The expert adviser works on 30 pairs but so far does not fare well with XAUUSD and EURUSD but the author is working on a solution. The author is very supportive and responds well to any enquiries made. The installation is quite straight foward to setup but you just need to load the setup files for each individual pair. Well done Aldo you put a lot of work into the hedgerock expert adviser which is the third generation from rocket to dreamboat and then hedgerock

sunny kim
378
sunny kim 2023.01.12 17:09 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

shady shaban
27
shady shaban 2022.10.11 12:41 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis