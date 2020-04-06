Swap Master MT4

Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality:

  • Real trades will match backtesting.
  • No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming).
  • My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge.
  • Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management.
  • Not sensitive to spreads or executions, M1 backtesting will 99% matches with Every tick modelling.

Swap Master is an unique trading robot designed exclusively for trading long term up trend and also capitalizing positive swap rates.

Three Core Trading Strategies:

  1. Positive Swap Positions: The longer a position is held, the greater the accumulated profit through positive swaps.
  2. Long-Term Uptrend: Much like the stock market's trajectory, our EA scales into buy positions to leverage the general upward movement of assets.
  3. Asset Stability: The EA is built to operate within assets known for their relative stability, ensuring that risks are kept in check.
Contact me through PM for a 10% special discount on every purchase of all my EAs.

Key Features:

  • Swaps and precise entry algorithm: the entry is built upon a proprietary formula to scale in as many positions as possible and try to hold them as long as possible to enjoy both positive swaps and the long term price appreciation. A position can be hold for many months, even years, yielding hundreds or even thousands of pips in swap profit.
  • Versatility: The EA is suitable for both scalper and long term position traders. Trades will have breakeven mechanism protection to scalp for smaller profits overtime. Other trades will be kept for thousands of pip profit target for the long term up trend.
  • Compounding & Scaling:  Built-in compounding feature to scale with capital. You can treat this as a long term investment.
  • Entry Scale-In Mechanism: Scale in mechanism for minimal risk management. The EA can hold > 100 open positions for long term trading.
  • Safety first: stop loss option is provided but not necessary if you have sufficient capital to weather market volatility. 
  • Very simple to install
  • Swap Master EA has > 99% win rate in 12 years of backtesting data.

This is because trades are either:

  • Profitable because of scalping function (breakeven profit)
  • Profitable because of positive swap
  • Profitable because of long term up trend

 Starting with 0.01 lot per $10k capital, the EA yielded a staggering $547,344 profit over 12 years.

Swap Master MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106613

Important Note: If you want to backtest, try to use MT5 version. MT4 Platform does not support calculation of swap profits in backtest!

Settings:

  • Currency Pairs: USDJPY – custom pairs can be provided if requested.
  • Account Type: all account type, even netting or FIFO accounts
  • Leverage: at least 1:100
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Settings: SL set to 4300 and TP set to 2100
  • Enter Only Positive Swap Trades = true
  • Minimal/Recommended Deposit: $1,000 for 0.01 lot starting. For safe trading: $3,000 for 0.01 lot.
  • Swap Master doesn’t need low spreads to work, however the higher the swap points the better
  • Support is provided through private telegram channel.




Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
