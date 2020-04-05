QuantFlux Gold Prop Firm Ready

QuantFlux Gold - Prop Firm & FTMO Ready is an elite, institutional-grade algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe.

Designed from the ground up for professional traders and Prop Firm participants (such as FTMO, FundedNext, and The5ers), this EA combines high-frequency micro-structure order flow analysis with an unyielding risk-management core.

While retail EAs chase reckless high-risk spikes that blow accounts, QuantFlux v10.0 acts as an aggressive sniper combined with an absolute capital fortress.

🛡️ Built for Prop Firms (The Ultimate Safety Shield)

Passing a challenge is hard; keeping the account funded is harder. QuantFlux v10.0 features a hard-coded Prop Firm Protection Mode that monitors your account’s daily floating drawdown in real-time.

Automatic Hard Stop: If your daily equity hits your customized safety limit (e.g., 4.5%), the system instantly triggers a panic routine: it closes all open orders, cancels pending entries, disables the trading engine, and sends an emergency alert straight to your Telegram.

If your daily equity hits your customized safety limit (e.g., 4.5%), the system instantly triggers a panic routine: it closes all open orders, cancels pending entries, disables the trading engine, and sends an emergency alert straight to your Telegram. NEW Prop Firm "Hold Guard": Evaluates trades to ensure they are held long enough to comply with strict Prop Firm anti-HFT (High-Frequency Trading) rules, avoiding challenge violations.

Evaluates trades to ensure they are held long enough to comply with strict Prop Firm anti-HFT (High-Frequency Trading) rules, avoiding challenge violations. Zero Human Intervention Required: Sleep peacefully knowing your account will never breach the strict daily loss limits of major evaluation firms.

🎯 NEW: Sniper Target-Seeker Algorithm

Forget fixed, static lot sizes. The new Sniper Target-Seeker Mode mathematically calculates the exact lot size required to hit your Daily Profit Target (e.g., $20 or 2%) in just a few precision trades. It strikes fast, secures the daily goal, and immediately shuts down the engine to protect your capital. Note: It guarantees that the calculated lot will NEVER breach your Max Daily Drawdown if a Stop Loss is hit.

🧠 The Anti-Trap Committee (Advanced Tick Flow Engine)

Standard moving averages lag behind market manipulation. QuantFlux utilizes a proprietary Tick Flow Speed and Consistency Filter that scans tick-by-tick market velocity:

Flow Explosion Detection: It evaluates the exact speed (Ticks Per Second) and directional consistency of institutional order books.

It evaluates the exact speed (Ticks Per Second) and directional consistency of institutional order books. False-Breakout Rejection: The algorithm automatically filters out low-liquidity traps and fake breakouts, ensuring you only enter when real momentum explodes in your favor.

💎 Key Institutional Features

Premium Glassmorphism HUD: A stunning, fully translated on-chart dashboard featuring a Live Daily Goal Progress Bar, Net Equity Tracker, and Prop Firm Guard status that updates smoothly even in Visual Backtesting.

A stunning, fully translated on-chart dashboard featuring a Live Daily Goal Progress Bar, Net Equity Tracker, and Prop Firm Guard status that updates smoothly even in Visual Backtesting. Macro Trend Filter: Embedded multi-timeframe Moving Average (TEMA/DEMA on M15) to guarantee you are always trading in harmony with the primary market tide.

Embedded multi-timeframe Moving Average (TEMA/DEMA on M15) to guarantee you are always trading in harmony with the primary market tide. Trailing Stop & Breakeven Wizard: Automatically locks in partial profits and tightens stops as the market moves into profit, leaving zero money on the table.

Automatically locks in partial profits and tightens stops as the market moves into profit, leaving zero money on the table. Partial Profit Taking: Closes a customizable percentage of your lot (e.g., 50%) at the first major target while letting the runner ride.

Closes a customizable percentage of your lot (e.g., 50%) at the first major target while letting the runner ride. VIP Telegram Telemetry: Receive instant, formatted HTML reports directly on your phone for every entry, partial close, target hit, or emergency protection activation.

📊 Recommended Settings & Optimization

Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M5

M5 Minimum Deposit: 1 , 000 ( 1 , 000 ( 10,000+ recommended for Prop Firm accounts)

10,000+ recommended for Prop Firm accounts) Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with low latency.

Disclaimer: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Algorithmic trading involves substantial risk of loss.