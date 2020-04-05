MA Bradley Ea

Bradley EA – Professional Automated Trading System

Bradley EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities using a disciplined and rule-based trading approach. The system continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically without emotional intervention, helping traders maintain consistency and precision.

Built with reliability and performance in mind, Bradley EA combines advanced market analysis with intelligent trade management to provide a smooth trading experience. The Expert Advisor is suitable for both beginners looking for automation and experienced traders searching for a dependable trading solution.

The trading logic has been optimized to reduce unnecessary market exposure while maintaining a balanced approach between opportunity and risk. Every order is managed automatically according to the configured parameters, allowing the Expert Advisor to operate efficiently in different market conditions.

Bradley EA is optimized for EURUSD and designed to take advantage of the market’s specific price behavior and trading conditions, providing an efficient automated trading solution for this currency pair

Key Features

• Fully Automated Trading

• Intelligent Market Analysis

• Advanced Trend Detection

• Smart Entry Confirmation

• Automatic Trade Management

• Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit

• Maximum Spread Protection

• Magic Number Support

• Fast and Reliable Execution

• User-Friendly Configuration

• Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Trading StrategyBradley EA follows a systematic trading methodology based on multiple layers of market confirmation before opening any position. Instead of relying on a single indicator or market condition, the Expert Advisor evaluates trend direction, market momentum, and price behavior to identify high-quality trading opportunities.

Every position is opened only after all predefined trading conditions are satisfied. Once a trade is active, the Expert Advisor automatically manages the position according to its internal logic, ensuring disciplined execution throughout the trading process.

The objective of Bradley EA is not to generate excessive trades but to focus on quality setups while maintaining consistency and controlled risk management over the long term.

Risk Management

Risk management is an essential part of Bradley EA. The Expert Advisor includes several built-in protection mechanisms designed to help traders maintain better control over their trading activity.

Available protection features include configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit, maximum spread control, position management, and customizable trading parameters. These tools allow users to adapt the Expert Advisor according to their own trading preferences and risk tolerance.

Although Bradley EA is fully automated, responsible money management remains essential for achieving stable long-term performance.

Recommended Trading Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Execution Type: ECN / Low Spread Broker

Trading Mode: Fully Automated

AutoTrading: Enabled

VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation

Installation Guide

Copy Bradley EA into the MetaTrader 5 Experts folder. Restart MetaTrader 5. Attach the Expert Advisor to your preferred chart. Enable AutoTrading. Adjust the input parameters if necessary. Allow Bradley EA to manage all trading operations automatically.

Important Information

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Before trading on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test Bradley EA on a demo account and ensure that the selected settings match your broker's trading conditions.

For the best execution quality and uninterrupted operation, using a Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended.

Useful Links

📊 Live Performance



https://www.fxblue.com/users/kbro56





Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a significant level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is always the possibility of losing part or all of your invested capital. Never trade with money that you cannot afford to lose. Bradley EA is provided as a trading tool, and all trading decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.









