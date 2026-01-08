Clever Dolphin
- Peter Istvan Vandorfi
- Версия: 1.9
- Активации: 10
Overview
Clever Dolphin is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.
The system is designed to adapt to changing market conditions and operates only when predefined internal criteria are met.
The EA focuses on structured trade management and controlled exposure, aiming for stable long-term performance rather than aggressive short-term trading.
General Trading Logic
Clever Dolphin uses a proprietary combination of volatility and trend-based conditions to determine when trading is allowed.
Trades are opened only under specific market conditions
Position management adapts dynamically to market behavior
The system avoids random entries and excessive trading
Multiple internal filters are applied to reduce low-quality setups
The exact trading logic and internal algorithms are proprietary and intentionally not disclosed.
Key Characteristics
Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
Optimized for M15 timeframe
Fully automated operation
Structured position and exposure management
No martingale
No arbitrage
No high-frequency trading
Built-in protection mechanisms for unfavorable market conditions
Usage Recommendations
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Broker: ECN / Raw spread recommended
Minimum balance: Depends on risk settings and position size
Risk can be adjusted through position sizing and available input parameters.
Risk Disclosure
Trading financial markets involves risk.
This Expert Advisor may experience drawdowns depending on market conditions.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and ensure proper risk management.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Additional Notes
Suitable for traders who prefer automated execution
No manual intervention required during normal operation
Internal strategy logic is protected and not customizable beyond provided settings
Message me after your purchase, and i will send you the set files!
Yes, it does use SL on every trade, virtual Stoploss. Also use trailing stop to exit trades.