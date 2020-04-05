Fair Value Structure Trader

Fair Value Structure Trader is a high-precision, fully automated Expert Advisor built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles. It combines Market Structure Shifts (BOS), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), 200 EMA Trend Filtering, and Dynamic Risk Management to identify high-probability institutional trading setups.

Backtest Highlights (XAUUSD / Gold H4):
- Initial Deposit: 10,000 USC ($100 Real) / $500 Standard
- Total Net Profit: 61,239.50 USC / $2,449.58 Standard
- Profit Factor: 1.58
- Total Trades: 71
- History Quality: 100% Every Tick Backtest Data

Key Features:
- Market Structure Detection: Automatically identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
- Trend Filter: Integrated 200 EMA trend filter ensures all trades align strictly with the macro market direction.
- Time & Session Filter: Configurable trading hours to avoid low-liquidity and high-spread periods.
- Auto BreakEven System: Automatically shifts Stop Loss to entry price when the trade reaches 1:1 Risk-to-Reward.
- Advanced Risk Management: Offers flexible position sizing (Fixed Lot or Account Equity Percentage Risk).

Input Parameters:
- InpLotSize: Base lot size for trades (Default: 0.05 for Cent / 0.01–0.02 for Standard).
- InpUseRiskPercent: Enable percentage-based dynamic lot sizing.
- InpRiskPercent: Percentage of equity to risk per trade.
- InpRiskReward: Risk to Reward ratio target (e.g., 2.0 = 1:2 RR).
- InpUseBreakEven: Enable automatic SL to Entry move at 1:1 profit.
- InpUseEmaFilter: Toggle 200 EMA trend filter on/off.
- InpUseTimeFilter: Toggle daily trading time window filter.

Recommended Settings:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: H4 (4-Hour)
- Lot Size: 0.05 (Cent Account) / 0.01 - 0.02 (Standard/ECN Account)
- Account Type: Cent Account / Low-Spread ECN Account
- Minimum Deposit: 10,000 USC ($100 Cent) or $100 - $500 (ECN/Standard Account)
- Execution: Low-spread ECN or Cent broker recommended for optimal results.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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