Fair Value Structure Trader
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Fair Value Structure Trader is a high-precision, fully automated Expert Advisor built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles. It combines Market Structure Shifts (BOS), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), 200 EMA Trend Filtering, and Dynamic Risk Management to identify high-probability institutional trading setups.
Backtest Highlights (XAUUSD / Gold H4):
- Initial Deposit: 10,000 USC ($100 Real) / $500 Standard
- Total Net Profit: 61,239.50 USC / $2,449.58 Standard
- Profit Factor: 1.58
- Total Trades: 71
- History Quality: 100% Every Tick Backtest Data
Key Features:
- Market Structure Detection: Automatically identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
- Trend Filter: Integrated 200 EMA trend filter ensures all trades align strictly with the macro market direction.
- Time & Session Filter: Configurable trading hours to avoid low-liquidity and high-spread periods.
- Auto BreakEven System: Automatically shifts Stop Loss to entry price when the trade reaches 1:1 Risk-to-Reward.
- Advanced Risk Management: Offers flexible position sizing (Fixed Lot or Account Equity Percentage Risk).
Input Parameters:
- InpLotSize: Base lot size for trades (Default: 0.05 for Cent / 0.01–0.02 for Standard).
- InpUseRiskPercent: Enable percentage-based dynamic lot sizing.
- InpRiskPercent: Percentage of equity to risk per trade.
- InpRiskReward: Risk to Reward ratio target (e.g., 2.0 = 1:2 RR).
- InpUseBreakEven: Enable automatic SL to Entry move at 1:1 profit.
- InpUseEmaFilter: Toggle 200 EMA trend filter on/off.
- InpUseTimeFilter: Toggle daily trading time window filter.
Recommended Settings:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: H4 (4-Hour)
- Lot Size: 0.05 (Cent Account) / 0.01 - 0.02 (Standard/ECN Account)
- Account Type: Cent Account / Low-Spread ECN Account
- Minimum Deposit: 10,000 USC ($100 Cent) or $100 - $500 (ECN/Standard Account)
- Execution: Low-spread ECN or Cent broker recommended for optimal results.