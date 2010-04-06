XauCloud

XauCloud is built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It does not trade forex pairs, cryptocurrencies, or indices. It checks the chart symbol at startup and safely refuses to trade on anything else.


XauCloud — Disciplined, Deterministic Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 XauCloud is a rules-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (gold), built for traders who want a systematic, explainable trading process instead of a black box. Every decision — entry, position size, stop-loss, and exit — runs from fixed, auditable logic on your own terminal. Nothing is delegated to a model you can't inspect, and nothing depends on a server you don't control. WHO XAUCLOUD IS FOR • Traders who want gold exposure through a structured, repeatable process rather than discretionary clicking. • Traders who value knowing why a trade happened — every entry passes through the same explicit, inspectable gates every time. • VPS-first traders who want a product that keeps running the same way whether their internet connection is perfect or briefly interrupted. • Traders who are tired of "AI-powered" black boxes and want a product that tells you plainly what it does and doesn't do. WHAT MAKES XAUCLOUD DIFFERENT • Fully self-contained. XauCloud makes zero outbound network calls of any kind — no server, no API, no external dependency, verified by static analysis of the compiled program. There is nothing to whitelist and nothing that can go down except your own terminal. • One risk authority, no hidden overrides. Every trade is sized against a single, explicit risk-percentage input applied to the real stop-loss distance. No subsystem is permitted to silently widen risk or shrink it below your setting. • Hard structural entry blocks. A set of non-negotiable location/quality filters sits in front of every trade and cannot be bypassed by any other part of the system — including any input labeled "AI" (see Limitations below for full transparency on that naming). • Built on a proven foundation, not a blank slate. XauCloud's regime-detection, entry-quality scoring, risk-sizing, and exit-management engines are the same decision logic already running in a live production trading system — this release is a network-independence build of that engine, not a first draft. HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS (HIGH LEVEL) XauCloud evaluates gold on a fixed 10-minute (M10) decision cycle regardless of which chart timeframe you have it attached to. On each qualifying bar it scores the current market regime and directional bias, checks a structured set of entry-quality conditions, and — only if every gate agrees — sizes and places a trade against your configured risk percentage with a real, broker-confirmed structural stop-loss. Open positions are managed by a rules-based exit system combining a hard stop, profit-lock behavior once a trade is favorably developed, and time/structure-based management. We don't publish the exact internal thresholds — that's the proprietary part — but every behavior above is real, inspectable in the compiled program's own input panel, and unchanged from the moment you attach it. RISK MANAGEMENT PHILOSOPHY XauCloud is built around one idea: risk should be explicit, bounded, and never silently overridden. You set the percentage of account risked per trade; that number, combined with the real stop-loss distance, is the only thing that determines position size. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers, and no doubling down after a loss. A structural stop-loss is attached to every position from the moment it opens — this product does not run positions without broker-confirmed downside protection. No trading system can guarantee profit, and XauCloud does not claim to. Read the full Risk Disclosure document before using real funds, and test on a demo account first. RECOMMENDED VPS XauCloud is a single-symbol EA with zero network dependency, so it's light on resources: 1 vCPU / 1-2 GB RAM is a reasonable specification for continuous operation. (This is a reasonable estimate for this class of product, not an independently load-tested benchmark for this exact build — stated honestly rather than oversold.) SUPPORTED SYMBOL AND TIMEFRAME • Symbol: XAUUSD (gold) only. Designed, compiled, and validated against gold specifically. • Chart timeframe: attach to any chart — the internal decision cycle is fixed to M10 regardless of the visible chart period, so you don't need to hunt for the "right" timeframe. INSTALLATION • Copy XauCloud.ex5 into your terminal's MQL5/Experts folder (or let MetaTrader install it automatically after purchase). • Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel. • Open an XAUUSD chart and attach XauCloud from the Navigator. • Review the risk percentage and spread-filter inputs before enabling live/automated trading — defaults are conservative but you should confirm they match your account size and broker. • Enable AutoTrading. No WebRequest URL whitelist entry is required — XauCloud makes no network calls. Full parameter-by-parameter reference is included in the product documentation. RECOMMENDED SETTINGS The shipped defaults reflect a balanced risk profile and are a reasonable starting point for most accounts. If you prefer a more conservative posture, reduce the risk-percentage input; if your account size and risk tolerance support it, the input can be increased — but always validate any change on a demo account first. There is no "best" setting independent of your own account size, broker spread/execution quality, and risk tolerance. LIMITATIONS — STATED PLAINLY • No AI or machine-learning model runs during live trading. This is a deliberate design choice for a fully self-contained, network-independent product — not a missing feature. A small number of legacy input names and internal labels still reference "AI" because this build was derived from a larger product family; those inputs are inert in this edition. • This exact compiled build is new and has a real, honestly-reported short validation run (see the product's Strategy Tester screenshots) rather than years of independent live track record under this specific listing — its underlying decision logic, however, is the same engine already proven in a live trading environment. • If you run the same license on two machines simultaneously, there is no cross-instance coordination between them — each instance manages risk independently. Standard single-installation use is unaffected. • Symbol support is XAUUSD-specific; behavior on other symbols is untested. SUPPORT AND FUTURE UPDATES We stand behind this product with ongoing support and a genuine update commitment — bug fixes, compatibility maintenance, and refinements will be released as needed. Reach out via MQL5 private message with any installation or configuration questions; please include your terminal's Experts-log output for any behavior question so we can actually diagnose it rather than guess. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS Does XauCloud need an internet connection to trade? No. It makes zero outbound network calls — everything runs locally from your own chart data. Does it use AI? No, by design. See Limitations above for why some legacy input names still mention it. What account type do I need? Works on standard MetaTrader 5 accounts; no netting/hedging-specific dependency has been identified. Confirm compatibility with your specific broker before committing real funds. Can I run it on a VPS? Yes — recommended, in fact, for uptime. See the VPS specification above. What happens if my VPS restarts? XauCloud reconciles its own state against your broker's actual open positions on restart rather than assuming a fresh, empty slate. Will you keep improving it? Yes — see Support and Future Updates above. Past performance, including any figures shown in this listing's screenshots, does not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments carries substantial risk of loss. Please read the full Risk Disclosure document and test thoroughly on a demo account before committing real capital.

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ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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