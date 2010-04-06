XauCloud

  • Experts
  • Idris Gana Ahmed
    Idris Gana Ahmed

    Idris Gana Ahmed

    • Founder & Algorithmic Trading Software Developer at  XauCloud
    • Nigeria
    • 174
    XauCloud develops standalone MetaTrader 5 trading tools focused on XAUUSD market structure, risk management and adaptive trade execution.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

XauCloud is built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It does not trade forex pairs, cryptocurrencies, or indices. It checks the chart symbol at startup and safely refuses to trade on anything else.


XauCloud — Disciplined, Deterministic Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 XauCloud is a rules-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (gold), built for traders who want a systematic, explainable trading process instead of a black box. Every decision — entry, position size, stop-loss, and exit — runs from fixed, auditable logic on your own terminal. Nothing is delegated to a model you can't inspect, and nothing depends on a server you don't control. WHO XAUCLOUD IS FOR • Traders who want gold exposure through a structured, repeatable process rather than discretionary clicking. • Traders who value knowing why a trade happened — every entry passes through the same explicit, inspectable gates every time. • VPS-first traders who want a product that keeps running the same way whether their internet connection is perfect or briefly interrupted. • Traders who are tired of "AI-powered" black boxes and want a product that tells you plainly what it does and doesn't do. WHAT MAKES XAUCLOUD DIFFERENT • Fully self-contained. XauCloud makes zero outbound network calls of any kind — no server, no API, no external dependency, verified by static analysis of the compiled program. There is nothing to whitelist and nothing that can go down except your own terminal. • One risk authority, no hidden overrides. Every trade is sized against a single, explicit risk-percentage input applied to the real stop-loss distance. No subsystem is permitted to silently widen risk or shrink it below your setting. • Hard structural entry blocks. A set of non-negotiable location/quality filters sits in front of every trade and cannot be bypassed by any other part of the system — including any input labeled "AI" (see Limitations below for full transparency on that naming). • Built on a proven foundation, not a blank slate. XauCloud's regime-detection, entry-quality scoring, risk-sizing, and exit-management engines are the same decision logic already running in a live production trading system — this release is a network-independence build of that engine, not a first draft. HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS (HIGH LEVEL) XauCloud evaluates gold on a fixed 10-minute (M10) decision cycle regardless of which chart timeframe you have it attached to. On each qualifying bar it scores the current market regime and directional bias, checks a structured set of entry-quality conditions, and — only if every gate agrees — sizes and places a trade against your configured risk percentage with a real, broker-confirmed structural stop-loss. Open positions are managed by a rules-based exit system combining a hard stop, profit-lock behavior once a trade is favorably developed, and time/structure-based management. We don't publish the exact internal thresholds — that's the proprietary part — but every behavior above is real, inspectable in the compiled program's own input panel, and unchanged from the moment you attach it. RISK MANAGEMENT PHILOSOPHY XauCloud is built around one idea: risk should be explicit, bounded, and never silently overridden. You set the percentage of account risked per trade; that number, combined with the real stop-loss distance, is the only thing that determines position size. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers, and no doubling down after a loss. A structural stop-loss is attached to every position from the moment it opens — this product does not run positions without broker-confirmed downside protection. No trading system can guarantee profit, and XauCloud does not claim to. Read the full Risk Disclosure document before using real funds, and test on a demo account first. RECOMMENDED VPS XauCloud is a single-symbol EA with zero network dependency, so it's light on resources: 1 vCPU / 1-2 GB RAM is a reasonable specification for continuous operation. (This is a reasonable estimate for this class of product, not an independently load-tested benchmark for this exact build — stated honestly rather than oversold.) SUPPORTED SYMBOL AND TIMEFRAME • Symbol: XAUUSD (gold) only. Designed, compiled, and validated against gold specifically. • Chart timeframe: attach to any chart — the internal decision cycle is fixed to M10 regardless of the visible chart period, so you don't need to hunt for the "right" timeframe. INSTALLATION • Copy XauCloud.ex5 into your terminal's MQL5/Experts folder (or let MetaTrader install it automatically after purchase). • Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel. • Open an XAUUSD chart and attach XauCloud from the Navigator. • Review the risk percentage and spread-filter inputs before enabling live/automated trading — defaults are conservative but you should confirm they match your account size and broker. • Enable AutoTrading. No WebRequest URL whitelist entry is required — XauCloud makes no network calls. Full parameter-by-parameter reference is included in the product documentation. RECOMMENDED SETTINGS The shipped defaults reflect a balanced risk profile and are a reasonable starting point for most accounts. If you prefer a more conservative posture, reduce the risk-percentage input; if your account size and risk tolerance support it, the input can be increased — but always validate any change on a demo account first. There is no "best" setting independent of your own account size, broker spread/execution quality, and risk tolerance. LIMITATIONS — STATED PLAINLY • No AI or machine-learning model runs during live trading. This is a deliberate design choice for a fully self-contained, network-independent product — not a missing feature. A small number of legacy input names and internal labels still reference "AI" because this build was derived from a larger product family; those inputs are inert in this edition. • This exact compiled build is new and has a real, honestly-reported short validation run (see the product's Strategy Tester screenshots) rather than years of independent live track record under this specific listing — its underlying decision logic, however, is the same engine already proven in a live trading environment. • If you run the same license on two machines simultaneously, there is no cross-instance coordination between them — each instance manages risk independently. Standard single-installation use is unaffected. • Symbol support is XAUUSD-specific; behavior on other symbols is untested. SUPPORT AND FUTURE UPDATES We stand behind this product with ongoing support and a genuine update commitment — bug fixes, compatibility maintenance, and refinements will be released as needed. Reach out via MQL5 private message with any installation or configuration questions; please include your terminal's Experts-log output for any behavior question so we can actually diagnose it rather than guess. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS Does XauCloud need an internet connection to trade? No. It makes zero outbound network calls — everything runs locally from your own chart data. Does it use AI? No, by design. See Limitations above for why some legacy input names still mention it. What account type do I need? Works on standard MetaTrader 5 accounts; no netting/hedging-specific dependency has been identified. Confirm compatibility with your specific broker before committing real funds. Can I run it on a VPS? Yes — recommended, in fact, for uptime. See the VPS specification above. What happens if my VPS restarts? XauCloud reconciles its own state against your broker's actual open positions on restart rather than assuming a fresh, empty slate. Will you keep improving it? Yes — see Support and Future Updates above. Past performance, including any figures shown in this listing's screenshots, does not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments carries substantial risk of loss. Please read the full Risk Disclosure document and test thoroughly on a demo account before committing real capital.

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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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