English Description

GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market

GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System

GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs.

Key Features:

Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate market entry

Advanced risk management with dynamic lot sizing

Built-in news filter to avoid high volatility periods

Compatible with EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and other major pairs

Fully automated trading with one-click setup

Trading Strategy:

GoldPulser EA employs a unique combination of momentum and volatility indicators to identify optimal entry points. The system detects both short-term scalping opportunities and longer-term trend movements, adapting to changing market conditions in real-time.

Requirements:

Minimum account balance: $500 (recommended)

ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads preferred

Timeframes: M15, H1

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Package Includes:

GoldPulser EA (EX5 file)

Detailed user manual (PDF)

Recommended settings files

1 year of free updates



