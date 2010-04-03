Pipsophilia
- Эксперты
- Sami Triki
- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 21 октября 2025
- Активации: 5
PIPSOPHILIA is a modular, high-frequency scalping strategy designed for ultra-low latency execution and consistent profitability across major Forex pairs. It operates on the 1-minute timeframe, capitalizing on micro-movements and short-lived price inefficiencies with surgical precision.
🔍 Core Attributes:
• Multi-Pair Adaptability: Proven performance across USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD, with tailored logic per asset.
• Rapid Trade Cycles: Average holding time under 11 minutes, with minimal exposure and high turnover.
• Exceptional Win Rates: Over 87% of trades closed profitably, with some pairs exceeding 90% win ratios.
• Controlled Drawdown: Relative drawdowns consistently below 10%, ensuring capital preservation.
• Robust Profitability Metrics:
• Profit Factor: 1.38–1.81
• Sharpe Ratio: 23–67
• Recovery Factor: Up to 8.3
• Net Profit: Reached over 3000% on a $100 deposit on some pairs
🧠 Strategic Logic:
PIPSOPHILIA employs a hybrid execution model that blends momentum detection, volatility compression, and breakout logic. It avoids overfitting by maintaining consistent trade sizing and modular entry/exit logic. The strategy is optimized for high-tick environments and benefits from tight spreads and fast execution.
💼 Ideal Use Cases:
• Automated scalping portfolios
• Low-latency ECN environments
• Traders seeking high turnover with low drawdown
• Multi-asset deployment with consistent logic