XauCloud

  • 专家
  • Idris Gana Ahmed
    Idris Gana Ahmed

    Idris Gana Ahmed

    • Founder & Algorithmic Trading Software Developer 在  XauCloud
    • 尼日利亚
    • 174
    XauCloud develops standalone MetaTrader 5 trading tools focused on XAUUSD market structure, risk management and adaptive trade execution.
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 10

XauCloud is built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It does not trade forex pairs, cryptocurrencies, or indices. It checks the chart symbol at startup and safely refuses to trade on anything else.


XauCloud — Disciplined, Deterministic Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 XauCloud is a rules-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (gold), built for traders who want a systematic, explainable trading process instead of a black box. Every decision — entry, position size, stop-loss, and exit — runs from fixed, auditable logic on your own terminal. Nothing is delegated to a model you can't inspect, and nothing depends on a server you don't control. WHO XAUCLOUD IS FOR • Traders who want gold exposure through a structured, repeatable process rather than discretionary clicking. • Traders who value knowing why a trade happened — every entry passes through the same explicit, inspectable gates every time. • VPS-first traders who want a product that keeps running the same way whether their internet connection is perfect or briefly interrupted. • Traders who are tired of "AI-powered" black boxes and want a product that tells you plainly what it does and doesn't do. WHAT MAKES XAUCLOUD DIFFERENT • Fully self-contained. XauCloud makes zero outbound network calls of any kind — no server, no API, no external dependency, verified by static analysis of the compiled program. There is nothing to whitelist and nothing that can go down except your own terminal. • One risk authority, no hidden overrides. Every trade is sized against a single, explicit risk-percentage input applied to the real stop-loss distance. No subsystem is permitted to silently widen risk or shrink it below your setting. • Hard structural entry blocks. A set of non-negotiable location/quality filters sits in front of every trade and cannot be bypassed by any other part of the system — including any input labeled "AI" (see Limitations below for full transparency on that naming). • Built on a proven foundation, not a blank slate. XauCloud's regime-detection, entry-quality scoring, risk-sizing, and exit-management engines are the same decision logic already running in a live production trading system — this release is a network-independence build of that engine, not a first draft. HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS (HIGH LEVEL) XauCloud evaluates gold on a fixed 10-minute (M10) decision cycle regardless of which chart timeframe you have it attached to. On each qualifying bar it scores the current market regime and directional bias, checks a structured set of entry-quality conditions, and — only if every gate agrees — sizes and places a trade against your configured risk percentage with a real, broker-confirmed structural stop-loss. Open positions are managed by a rules-based exit system combining a hard stop, profit-lock behavior once a trade is favorably developed, and time/structure-based management. We don't publish the exact internal thresholds — that's the proprietary part — but every behavior above is real, inspectable in the compiled program's own input panel, and unchanged from the moment you attach it. RISK MANAGEMENT PHILOSOPHY XauCloud is built around one idea: risk should be explicit, bounded, and never silently overridden. You set the percentage of account risked per trade; that number, combined with the real stop-loss distance, is the only thing that determines position size. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers, and no doubling down after a loss. A structural stop-loss is attached to every position from the moment it opens — this product does not run positions without broker-confirmed downside protection. No trading system can guarantee profit, and XauCloud does not claim to. Read the full Risk Disclosure document before using real funds, and test on a demo account first. RECOMMENDED VPS XauCloud is a single-symbol EA with zero network dependency, so it's light on resources: 1 vCPU / 1-2 GB RAM is a reasonable specification for continuous operation. (This is a reasonable estimate for this class of product, not an independently load-tested benchmark for this exact build — stated honestly rather than oversold.) SUPPORTED SYMBOL AND TIMEFRAME • Symbol: XAUUSD (gold) only. Designed, compiled, and validated against gold specifically. • Chart timeframe: attach to any chart — the internal decision cycle is fixed to M10 regardless of the visible chart period, so you don't need to hunt for the "right" timeframe. INSTALLATION • Copy XauCloud.ex5 into your terminal's MQL5/Experts folder (or let MetaTrader install it automatically after purchase). • Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel. • Open an XAUUSD chart and attach XauCloud from the Navigator. • Review the risk percentage and spread-filter inputs before enabling live/automated trading — defaults are conservative but you should confirm they match your account size and broker. • Enable AutoTrading. No WebRequest URL whitelist entry is required — XauCloud makes no network calls. Full parameter-by-parameter reference is included in the product documentation. RECOMMENDED SETTINGS The shipped defaults reflect a balanced risk profile and are a reasonable starting point for most accounts. If you prefer a more conservative posture, reduce the risk-percentage input; if your account size and risk tolerance support it, the input can be increased — but always validate any change on a demo account first. There is no "best" setting independent of your own account size, broker spread/execution quality, and risk tolerance. LIMITATIONS — STATED PLAINLY • No AI or machine-learning model runs during live trading. This is a deliberate design choice for a fully self-contained, network-independent product — not a missing feature. A small number of legacy input names and internal labels still reference "AI" because this build was derived from a larger product family; those inputs are inert in this edition. • This exact compiled build is new and has a real, honestly-reported short validation run (see the product's Strategy Tester screenshots) rather than years of independent live track record under this specific listing — its underlying decision logic, however, is the same engine already proven in a live trading environment. • If you run the same license on two machines simultaneously, there is no cross-instance coordination between them — each instance manages risk independently. Standard single-installation use is unaffected. • Symbol support is XAUUSD-specific; behavior on other symbols is untested. SUPPORT AND FUTURE UPDATES We stand behind this product with ongoing support and a genuine update commitment — bug fixes, compatibility maintenance, and refinements will be released as needed. Reach out via MQL5 private message with any installation or configuration questions; please include your terminal's Experts-log output for any behavior question so we can actually diagnose it rather than guess. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS Does XauCloud need an internet connection to trade? No. It makes zero outbound network calls — everything runs locally from your own chart data. Does it use AI? No, by design. See Limitations above for why some legacy input names still mention it. What account type do I need? Works on standard MetaTrader 5 accounts; no netting/hedging-specific dependency has been identified. Confirm compatibility with your specific broker before committing real funds. Can I run it on a VPS? Yes — recommended, in fact, for uptime. See the VPS specification above. What happens if my VPS restarts? XauCloud reconciles its own state against your broker's actual open positions on restart rather than assuming a fresh, empty slate. Will you keep improving it? Yes — see Support and Future Updates above. Past performance, including any figures shown in this listing's screenshots, does not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments carries substantial risk of loss. Please read the full Risk Disclosure document and test thoroughly on a demo account before committing real capital.

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Vladimir Mametov
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
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Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
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