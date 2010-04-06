XauCloud is built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It does not trade forex pairs, cryptocurrencies, or indices. It checks the chart symbol at startup and safely refuses to trade on anything else.





XauCloud — Disciplined, Deterministic Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 XauCloud is a rules-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (gold), built for traders who want a systematic, explainable trading process instead of a black box. Every decision — entry, position size, stop-loss, and exit — runs from fixed, auditable logic on your own terminal. Nothing is delegated to a model you can't inspect, and nothing depends on a server you don't control. WHO XAUCLOUD IS FOR • Traders who want gold exposure through a structured, repeatable process rather than discretionary clicking. • Traders who value knowing why a trade happened — every entry passes through the same explicit, inspectable gates every time. • VPS-first traders who want a product that keeps running the same way whether their internet connection is perfect or briefly interrupted. • Traders who are tired of "AI-powered" black boxes and want a product that tells you plainly what it does and doesn't do. WHAT MAKES XAUCLOUD DIFFERENT • Fully self-contained. XauCloud makes zero outbound network calls of any kind — no server, no API, no external dependency, verified by static analysis of the compiled program. There is nothing to whitelist and nothing that can go down except your own terminal. • One risk authority, no hidden overrides. Every trade is sized against a single, explicit risk-percentage input applied to the real stop-loss distance. No subsystem is permitted to silently widen risk or shrink it below your setting. • Hard structural entry blocks. A set of non-negotiable location/quality filters sits in front of every trade and cannot be bypassed by any other part of the system — including any input labeled "AI" (see Limitations below for full transparency on that naming). • Built on a proven foundation, not a blank slate. XauCloud's regime-detection, entry-quality scoring, risk-sizing, and exit-management engines are the same decision logic already running in a live production trading system — this release is a network-independence build of that engine, not a first draft. HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS (HIGH LEVEL) XauCloud evaluates gold on a fixed 10-minute (M10) decision cycle regardless of which chart timeframe you have it attached to. On each qualifying bar it scores the current market regime and directional bias, checks a structured set of entry-quality conditions, and — only if every gate agrees — sizes and places a trade against your configured risk percentage with a real, broker-confirmed structural stop-loss. Open positions are managed by a rules-based exit system combining a hard stop, profit-lock behavior once a trade is favorably developed, and time/structure-based management. We don't publish the exact internal thresholds — that's the proprietary part — but every behavior above is real, inspectable in the compiled program's own input panel, and unchanged from the moment you attach it. RISK MANAGEMENT PHILOSOPHY XauCloud is built around one idea: risk should be explicit, bounded, and never silently overridden. You set the percentage of account risked per trade; that number, combined with the real stop-loss distance, is the only thing that determines position size. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers, and no doubling down after a loss. A structural stop-loss is attached to every position from the moment it opens — this product does not run positions without broker-confirmed downside protection. No trading system can guarantee profit, and XauCloud does not claim to. Read the full Risk Disclosure document before using real funds, and test on a demo account first. RECOMMENDED VPS XauCloud is a single-symbol EA with zero network dependency, so it's light on resources: 1 vCPU / 1-2 GB RAM is a reasonable specification for continuous operation. (This is a reasonable estimate for this class of product, not an independently load-tested benchmark for this exact build — stated honestly rather than oversold.) SUPPORTED SYMBOL AND TIMEFRAME • Symbol: XAUUSD (gold) only. Designed, compiled, and validated against gold specifically. • Chart timeframe: attach to any chart — the internal decision cycle is fixed to M10 regardless of the visible chart period, so you don't need to hunt for the "right" timeframe. INSTALLATION • Copy XauCloud.ex5 into your terminal's MQL5/Experts folder (or let MetaTrader install it automatically after purchase). • Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel. • Open an XAUUSD chart and attach XauCloud from the Navigator. • Review the risk percentage and spread-filter inputs before enabling live/automated trading — defaults are conservative but you should confirm they match your account size and broker. • Enable AutoTrading. No WebRequest URL whitelist entry is required — XauCloud makes no network calls. Full parameter-by-parameter reference is included in the product documentation. RECOMMENDED SETTINGS The shipped defaults reflect a balanced risk profile and are a reasonable starting point for most accounts. If you prefer a more conservative posture, reduce the risk-percentage input; if your account size and risk tolerance support it, the input can be increased — but always validate any change on a demo account first. There is no "best" setting independent of your own account size, broker spread/execution quality, and risk tolerance. LIMITATIONS — STATED PLAINLY • No AI or machine-learning model runs during live trading. This is a deliberate design choice for a fully self-contained, network-independent product — not a missing feature. A small number of legacy input names and internal labels still reference "AI" because this build was derived from a larger product family; those inputs are inert in this edition. • This exact compiled build is new and has a real, honestly-reported short validation run (see the product's Strategy Tester screenshots) rather than years of independent live track record under this specific listing — its underlying decision logic, however, is the same engine already proven in a live trading environment. • If you run the same license on two machines simultaneously, there is no cross-instance coordination between them — each instance manages risk independently. Standard single-installation use is unaffected. • Symbol support is XAUUSD-specific; behavior on other symbols is untested. SUPPORT AND FUTURE UPDATES We stand behind this product with ongoing support and a genuine update commitment — bug fixes, compatibility maintenance, and refinements will be released as needed. Reach out via MQL5 private message with any installation or configuration questions; please include your terminal's Experts-log output for any behavior question so we can actually diagnose it rather than guess. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS Does XauCloud need an internet connection to trade? No. It makes zero outbound network calls — everything runs locally from your own chart data. Does it use AI? No, by design. See Limitations above for why some legacy input names still mention it. What account type do I need? Works on standard MetaTrader 5 accounts; no netting/hedging-specific dependency has been identified. Confirm compatibility with your specific broker before committing real funds. Can I run it on a VPS? Yes — recommended, in fact, for uptime. See the VPS specification above. What happens if my VPS restarts? XauCloud reconciles its own state against your broker's actual open positions on restart rather than assuming a fresh, empty slate. Will you keep improving it? Yes — see Support and Future Updates above. Past performance, including any figures shown in this listing's screenshots, does not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments carries substantial risk of loss. Please read the full Risk Disclosure document and test thoroughly on a demo account before committing real capital.