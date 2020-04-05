TimeBreakOut SGtrading
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 3.78
- Активации: 10
- SG TimeBreak — Fully Customizable Time-Based Breakout System
Built for Live Trading, Not Backtest Marketing
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Real Numbers: The top traders in the world achieve 20%–100% yearly return. This EA is built around that realistic performance standard. JUST LOOK AT CURRENT TOP 5 TRADERS in THE WORLD CHAMPIONSSHIP --> WORLD CHAMPIONSHISP THIS IS BEST IN THE WORLD !!! IF YOU THINK CAN FIND SOMETHING THAT IS BEATING THEIR RESULTS (IN CFD MARKET) AND IS SELLING FOR 500-2000 USD than your the CATCH in sale industusty ... LEARN 1st what is TRADING !
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Honest Results: Based on true market data from the past years. Averagin in past 5 Y around 22% Yearly Return with Controled Max DrawDown
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No Curve-Fitting: A 500%+ backtest is easy to generate, but it won't survive real market conditions. ->1 pic with MAGICAL RESULTS FOR GOLD BUT WORKING ONLY ON TEST IN REAL MARKET FAILs like MOST EA In this PLATFORM ...
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- Set Files + README (Risk Guide & Strategy Breakdown): THIS SET IS suitable with PropFirms just use proper Risk per Trade.
- [READ ME]
- DAX RECOMENDET SET1 / SP500 Recomender set Only LONG / DAX set file 2nd Option / SP500 Standart Set
- --- WHAT IT DOES TimeBreak trades confirmed breakouts from pre-market and opening session ranges. One setup per day, per instrument. Clean, simple, disciplined. But here is the real edge: this is not a black box. You get full control over every parameter — days, hours, trailing stops, break-even logic, stop loss, take profit, time-based exits, candle-close confirmation vs instant entry on breakout, and more. Test your own ideas. Find what works for your broker, your timezone, and your risk tolerance. I share what works for me. You build what works for you.
- --- INCLUDED SETFILES DAX — 2 Hours Before Frankfurt Open (07:00-09:00 DE) My primary live-tested set. ~22% avg annual return, ~24-30% max DD at 1% risk. Uses 1:4 R:R with break-even trigger at +1R. S&P 500 / Nasdaq — 1 Hour After NY Open (09:30-10:30 NY) Set 1: Only Long — ~12% max DD, smoother equity curve. I use this at 2% risk. Set 2: Long + Short — ~20% max DD, higher total profit. Same logic works on both indices. XAUUSD Gold — Pre-US Session (BONUS SET) Included as a bonus. Backtested only. No live verification. Use at your own risk. All backtests: 2022 – August 2026, 97-99% tick modeling quality.
- --- WHY THIS SYSTEM IS DIFFERENT Most EAs give you one rigid strategy and pray it fits your broker. TimeBreak gives you the engine. You tune it: - Choose which days of the week to trade - Set exact hour/minute ranges for any session - Toggle trailing stop, break-even, or fixed TP/SL - Exit by time, by candle close, or by profit target - Enter on candle close confirmation OR instant breakout - Adjust everything to your broker's server time This is a framework, not a one-size-fits-all robot.
- --- THE CATCH (Read This) Breakout trading is slow and uncomfortable: - Win rate can be low (15-40% depending on set) - 5-15 consecutive non-winning trades are normal - 3-6 month drawdowns happen - You need patience and weekly risk reviews If you need monthly profits to sleep, this is not for you. If you want a "set and forget money machine," look elsewhere. But if you want a robust, customizable system with a proven edge and full transparency — keep reading.
- --- RISK MANAGEMENT (The Real Edge) I do not sell dreams. I sell a tool. How you use it determines your survival. I use Dynamic risk managment based on equity drawdown from all time high , I Check my equity weekly. Adjust manually. 5 minutes ,but can be used with fixed risk per trade. Full risk guide included in the README file with set downloads.
- --- BROKER TIME — VERIFY BEFORE TRADING This system lives or dies by correct timing. The EA uses your broker's server time. Wrong time = wrong trades. Check MT5 Market Watch time. Match to UTC: Summer UTC Winter UTC DAX Range 05:00-07:00 06:00-08:00 DAX Close 10:00/14:00 11:00/15:00 SP500/Nasdaq 13:30-14:30 14:30-15:30 Close 19:45 20:45 Add your broker's UTC offset. Not sure? Message me before going live. Recommended brokers: Admiral Markets, IC Markets, Vantage, Pepperstone. ECN/RAW account required.
- --- WHO IS THIS FOR? + Traders who want control, and proven EDGE. Those who understand capital preservation > letting the edge to play its role with big numbers of trades is the true TRADER job. + 12+ month horizon, $2,000+ deposit, strict discipline NOT for: - "Set and forget" seekers - Traders who panic after 3-5 losses - Anyone expecting guaranteed monthly profits.
- --- CONTACT MQL5 Chat — I reply to all messages. Also my Personal Discord: NorthComfort#1614
- --- Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtests exclude commissions and swaps. Author not responsible for losses from improper settings, time zone errors, or poor risk management.