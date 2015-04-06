Expert Panther Algo is a professional-grade automated trading system developed for the Forex and Gold markets. Powered by a proprietary quantitative trading model, the EA continuously evaluates market volatility, price dynamics, and trading conditions to identify statistically favorable entry opportunities.

The strategy focuses on consistency rather than aggressive trading, combining intelligent trade selection with disciplined risk control to pursue stable long-term performance across changing market conditions.

Designed for both experienced traders and beginners, the EA requires no complex configuration. The carefully optimized default settings are recommended for immediate deployment and represent the intended trading approach of the system. Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 600 (points) Max Stop Loss = 800 (points, = 0 mean no SL) Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 80 (points) Max Trades = 10 Time Start = 02:30 (hh:mm) Time End = 21:30 (hh:mm) Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: Currency pairs wih low spread, and XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 30 points. Min Balance: $ 300