TR SR RUNNER PRO MT5 is an Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. It is based on market structure, support and resistance, breakout confirmation, retest entries, trend filtering, and structured trade management.





The system waits for a confirmed breakout from a support or resistance zone, then looks for a retest before opening a trade. This helps avoid many impulsive breakout entries and keeps the strategy focused on cleaner continuation setups.





Main Features





- Support and resistance based market structure detection

- Breakout and retest entry logic

- Strong breakout confirmation using candle body strength

- Trend filter using EMA 50 and EMA 200

- Trend filter options: OFF, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1

- ADX filter to avoid weak market conditions

- Range filter to avoid narrow and unsuitable price zones

- Spread filter to avoid entries during expensive market conditions

- Risk-based lot sizing based on stop-loss distance

- Fixed lot and capital-based lot options are also available

- Broker stop-level and freeze-level validation

- ECN-compatible order execution

- Initial stop-loss protection after entry

- Daily profit lock

- Daily loss lock

- Multiple target modes

- Partial close management

- Smart trailing stop modes

- Dashboard with trade status, spread, risk mode, targets, and daily lock status





Entry Logic





The EA identifies recent support and resistance levels using the selected entry timeframe. When price breaks above resistance or below support with sufficient candle strength, the EA waits for a retest of the broken level.





A buy setup requires a breakout above resistance followed by a valid bullish retest.





A sell setup requires a breakout below support followed by a valid bearish retest.





Retest signals expire after a defined number of bars using the MaxRetestBars input. This prevents the EA from entering trades based on old breakout levels.





Risk Management





TR SR RUNNER PRO MT5 includes several risk protection layers.





The risk-based lot system calculates the position size using the stop-loss distance and the selected RiskPercent value. If the calculated lot size is below the broker minimum, the EA can skip the trade instead of increasing the risk.





The EA also checks the spread, stop-loss distance, broker stop level, and freeze level before opening a position.





For ECN brokers, the EA can open a position first and then apply the stop-loss. If the initial stop-loss cannot be placed, the EA retries several times and can close the position automatically.





Trade Management





The EA supports multiple target and trailing modes.





Target modes:

- Off

- Classic targets

- Fibonacci targets

- Money target





Trailing modes:

- Off

- Target-based trailing

- Swing trailing

- Support and resistance trailing





Partial close management can be enabled to close part of the position as price reaches target stages.





Daily Protection





The EA includes daily profit and daily loss protection. When the daily profit target or daily loss limit is reached, the EA can stop new entries and close open positions managed by the same Magic Number.





Recommended Usage





This Expert Advisor is designed for trend continuation and breakout-retest trading conditions. It is recommended to test the EA in the Strategy Tester and optimize the settings according to the symbol, timeframe, broker conditions, and account type.





The default settings are not financial advice and may not be suitable for every market. Always test before using on a live account.





Important Inputs





- MagicNumber: unique identifier for EA positions

- Lots: fixed lot size

- UseRiskLotByStop: enables risk-based lot sizing

- RiskPercent: account risk percentage per trade

- EntryTF: timeframe used for support, resistance, breakout, and retest logic

- SRLookback: number of candles used to detect support and resistance

- BreakBufferPoints: breakout confirmation distance

- RetestBufferPoints: retest tolerance distance

- MaxRetestBars: maximum bars allowed after breakout for a retest entry

- MaxSpreadPoints: maximum allowed spread

- UseADX: enables ADX filter

- MinADX: minimum ADX value

- UseRangeFilter: enables range filter

- MinRangePoints: minimum distance between support and resistance

- StopBufferPoints: extra stop-loss buffer

- MinStopPoints: minimum stop-loss distance

- MaxStopPoints: optional maximum stop-loss distance

- TargetMode: selects the target calculation mode

- TrailMode: selects the trailing stop mode

- UsePartialClose: enables partial close management

- UseDailyProfitLock: enables daily profit lock

- UseDailyLossLock: enables daily loss lock

- ECN_Mode: enables ECN-style order handling





Notes





TR SR RUNNER PRO MT5 does not use grid trading or martingale logic. It is designed around single-position breakout and retest setups with structured trade management and risk control.