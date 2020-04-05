Range Breakout Master MT5

Range Breakout Master is a comprehensive Expert Advisor designed to capture the full potential of range breakout and fakeout trading, one of the most reliable and widely used concepts in intraday technical trading. Built on transparent, rule-based logic with no martingale and no grid, it covers every aspect of breakout and fakeout trading - from range formation and entry logic through trade management and risk control. Its high versatility and large number of customizable inputs make it adaptable to virtually any breakout scenario across any instrument and market condition.





For a full breakdown of every input parameter and setup instructions, see the user guide below:

Setup Guide and User Manual Set Files



Free Lite version

MT4 version





Key Features

Breakout and Fakeout Trading - Designed to fit virtually any breakout or fakeout trading style. The system is highly configurable, allowing you to shape it precisely to your strategy and preferred approach.





Transparent Logic - Built on real breakout mechanics with no martingale, no grid, and no black-box logic. Every decision the EA makes is based on clearly defined rules you can inspect and configure.





- Built on real breakout mechanics with no martingale, no grid, and no black-box logic. Every decision the EA makes is based on clearly defined rules you can inspect and configure. Flexible Trade Management - Several calculation types for stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, and breakeven give you full control over how risk and reward are defined and how positions are handled.





- Several calculation types for stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, and breakeven give you full control over how risk and reward are defined and how positions are handled. Adjustable Filters - The EA provides several filters that can be switched on and customized independently, improving adaptability across different instruments and market conditions.





- The EA provides several filters that can be switched on and customized independently, improving adaptability across different instruments and market conditions. Prop‑Firm Compatibility - With its drawdown protection and customizable risk settings, Range Breakout Master is designed to meet the requirements of prop‑firm accounts. It helps traders stay compliant with strict daily limits while still capturing the larger moves that breakout strategies are built to exploit.





- With its drawdown protection and customizable risk settings, Range Breakout Master is designed to meet the requirements of prop‑firm accounts. It helps traders stay compliant with strict daily limits while still capturing the larger moves that breakout strategies are built to exploit. Live Dashboard - A graphical panel providing a full real-time overview of the EA status, performance, and key trading information at a glance.







About the Strategy At its core, range breakout trading takes advantage of the market's natural cycle of moving from quiet periods of consolidation to active periods of expansion. During specific times of the day, such as the calm hours before a major market open, price often stays between set upper and lower boundaries, creating a "range." A true breakout happens when the price pushes clearly beyond these limits, usually signaling the start of a strong trend. By finding these important quiet phases, this strategy aims to catch big price moves with clear, logical areas to place your protection. This method is effective because a breakout often triggers a chain reaction of new orders and momentum, allowing you to enter the market just as a new trend begins to accelerate.



If you have any questions, found a bug, or something is not working as you expected, feel free to contact me. Your feedback and suggestions for improvement are always welcome.