Range Breakout Master MT5

Range Breakout Master is a comprehensive Expert Advisor designed to capture the full potential of range breakout and fakeout trading, one of the most reliable and widely used concepts in intraday technical trading. Built on transparent, rule-based logic with no martingale and no grid, it covers every aspect of breakout and fakeout trading - from range formation and entry logic through trade management and risk control. Its high versatility and large number of customizable inputs make it adaptable to virtually any breakout scenario across any instrument and market condition.

For a full breakdown of every input parameter and setup instructions, see the user guide below:

Setup Guide and User Manual

Set Files


Free Lite version
MT4 version

Key Features

  • Breakout and Fakeout Trading - Designed to fit virtually any breakout or fakeout trading style. The system is highly configurable, allowing you to shape it precisely to your strategy and preferred approach.

  • Transparent Logic - Built on real breakout mechanics with no martingale, no grid, and no black-box logic. Every decision the EA makes is based on clearly defined rules you can inspect and configure.

  • Flexible Trade Management - Several calculation types for stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, and breakeven give you full control over how risk and reward are defined and how positions are handled.

  • Adjustable Filters - The EA provides several filters that can be switched on and customized independently, improving adaptability across different instruments and market conditions.

  • Prop‑Firm Compatibility - With its drawdown protection and customizable risk settings, Range Breakout Master is designed to meet the requirements of prop‑firm accounts. It helps traders stay compliant with strict daily limits while still capturing the larger moves that breakout strategies are built to exploit.

  • Live Dashboard - A graphical panel providing a full real-time overview of the EA status, performance, and key trading information at a glance.


About the Strategy

At its core, range breakout trading takes advantage of the market's natural cycle of moving from quiet periods of consolidation to active periods of expansion. During specific times of the day, such as the calm hours before a major market open, price often stays between set upper and lower boundaries, creating a "range."

A true breakout happens when the price pushes clearly beyond these limits, usually signaling the start of a strong trend. By finding these important quiet phases, this strategy aims to catch big price moves with clear, logical areas to place your protection. This method is effective because a breakout often triggers a chain reaction of new orders and momentum, allowing you to enter the market just as a new trend begins to accelerate.


If you have any questions, found a bug, or something is not working as you expected, feel free to contact me. Your feedback and suggestions for improvement are always welcome.


If you find Range Breakout Master useful, please consider leaving a rating.
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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