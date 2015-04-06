Aurum Trade Director Magics
- Эксперты
-
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen**Freelance Software Designer**
**40+ Years of Professional Experience**
Specializing in the design and development of custom trading software, including:
* Expert Advisors (MT4 / MQ4)
* C++
* DLL (Dynamic-Link Library) development
* Trade strategy implementation
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
ATDMAGICS – Magic Number Manager for MT4
ATDMAGICS is a professional MetaTrader 4 utility that helps traders organize and manage Magic Numbers across multiple VPS servers and MT4 terminals.
The EA automatically generates a clear dashboard showing your complete Magic Number allocation, making it easy to avoid conflicts between Expert Advisors running on different MT4 installations. Used Magic Numbers are detected automatically and highlighted, allowing you to instantly identify which numbers are available and which are already assigned.
Ideal for traders operating multiple MT4 terminals, EA developers, portfolio managers, and VPS users.
Features
- Professional Magic Number dashboard
- Supports up to 5 VPS servers
- Supports 5 MT4 terminals per VPS
- Configurable number of Magic Numbers per MT4 terminal
- Automatic detection of used Magic Numbers
- Highlights available and occupied Magic Numbers
- Automatic dashboard refresh
- Configurable colors, fonts and layout
- Displays the current VPS and MT4 terminal
- Automatically scales to the chart size
Inputs
|
Input
|
Description
|
TotalVPSServers
|
Number of VPS servers to display (1–5).
|
StartMagicNumber
|
First Magic Number in the generated range.
|
HeaderColor
|
Dashboard header color.
|
TextColor
|
Standard text color.
|
ActiveColor
|
Color of the active VPS/MT4 terminal.
|
FontSize
|
Dashboard font size.
|
ColorUsedMagic
|
Highlights Magic Numbers that are already in use.
|
colorMagicUsed
|
Color used for occupied Magic Numbers.
|
colorMagicNotUsed
|
Color used for available Magic Numbers.
|
RefreshInterval
|
Dashboard refresh interval in seconds (0 = disabled).
|
MagicNumbersPerMT4
|
Number of Magic Numbers assigned to each MT4 terminal.
|
ChartWidthPercent
|
Percentage of chart width used by the dashboard.
Perfect For
- Professional MT4 traders
- Multi-terminal trading environments
- VPS users
- EA developers
- Portfolio managers
- Traders managing large numbers of Expert Advisors
ATDMAGICS removes the complexity of Magic Number management by giving you a complete visual overview of your trading infrastructure. It helps prevent duplicate Magic Numbers, keeps Expert Advisors organized, and ensures every MT4 terminal has its own clearly defined Magic Number allocation.