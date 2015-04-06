Aurum Trade Director Magics

ATDMAGICS – Magic Number Manager for MT4

ATDMAGICS is a professional MetaTrader 4 utility that helps traders organize and manage Magic Numbers across multiple VPS servers and MT4 terminals.

The EA automatically generates a clear dashboard showing your complete Magic Number allocation, making it easy to avoid conflicts between Expert Advisors running on different MT4 installations. Used Magic Numbers are detected automatically and highlighted, allowing you to instantly identify which numbers are available and which are already assigned.

Ideal for traders operating multiple MT4 terminals, EA developers, portfolio managers, and VPS users.

Features

  • Professional Magic Number dashboard
  • Supports up to 5 VPS servers
  • Supports 5 MT4 terminals per VPS
  • Configurable number of Magic Numbers per MT4 terminal
  • Automatic detection of used Magic Numbers
  • Highlights available and occupied Magic Numbers
  • Automatic dashboard refresh
  • Configurable colors, fonts and layout
  • Displays the current VPS and MT4 terminal
  • Automatically scales to the chart size


Inputs

Input

Description

TotalVPSServers

Number of VPS servers to display (1–5).

StartMagicNumber

First Magic Number in the generated range.

HeaderColor

Dashboard header color.

TextColor

Standard text color.

ActiveColor

Color of the active VPS/MT4 terminal.

FontSize

Dashboard font size.

ColorUsedMagic

Highlights Magic Numbers that are already in use.

colorMagicUsed

Color used for occupied Magic Numbers.

colorMagicNotUsed

Color used for available Magic Numbers.

RefreshInterval

Dashboard refresh interval in seconds (0 = disabled).

MagicNumbersPerMT4

Number of Magic Numbers assigned to each MT4 terminal.

ChartWidthPercent

Percentage of chart width used by the dashboard.


Perfect For

  • Professional MT4 traders
  • Multi-terminal trading environments
  • VPS users
  • EA developers
  • Portfolio managers
  • Traders managing large numbers of Expert Advisors


ATDMAGICS removes the complexity of Magic Number management by giving you a complete visual overview of your trading infrastructure. It helps prevent duplicate Magic Numbers, keeps Expert Advisors organized, and ensures every MT4 terminal has its own clearly defined Magic Number allocation.

 


Рекомендуем также
Your tick scalper mt4
Roman Lomaev
Эксперты
Тиковый скальпер «Tick Scalper» Чистая цена, без индикаторов. Всегда фиксирует StopLoss, TakeProfit и сопровождает сделки трейлинг-стопом.   Основные параметры советника Параметр Описание TakeProfit — Фиксированный тейк-профит в пунктах. StopLoss — Фиксированный стоп-лосс в пунктах. TrailingStop — Дистанция трейлинг-стопа (в пунктах) для модификации позиций. cSeconds — Интервал проверки сигналов (в секундах). MinPriceShot — Минимальное движение цены (пункты) для активации сигнала. MaxOr
Trend Color EA Sifu
Lee Han Boon
Эксперты
EA Setting, Common Common 1)Long & Short -allow EA open short and long position Live Trading  1)Tick -Allow live trading Safety Tick All 1)Allow DLL import 2)Allow import of external experts 3)Allow modification Signal settings Inputs Variable Value Remarks  Open new series true  Make it default                                                           Trade BUY true Make it default Trade SELL true Make it default Support manual order true Make it default Max sell order 10 You may control EA m
TradeOnFree
Aleksandr Nadein
Эксперты
The trading robot is not limited by settings, but the test version works for several days. It uses mathematical analysis of the market, as well as for filtering It uses data from 2 indicators. It works with all accounts. It is possible to trade with a minimum balance. Stoploss is not used, the robot is initialized averaging algorithm. You can always limit the maximum number of transactions in the settings. Choose a lot size so that on your trading account there was the necessary amount of funds
Risk Order Panel
Aleksei Firsov
Утилиты
Risk Order Panel Торговая панель для выставления отложенных ордеров при ручной торговле. Панель позволяет не задумываться о расчетах параметров ордера, типа сделки, размера лота. При необходимости выставления ордера достаточно мышью определить точки входа, Stop Loss, Take Profit, указать сумму риска и нажать на кнопку выставления ордера. Всё остальное панель сделает сама. Основные возможности: Установка точек входа, Stop Loss, Take Profit путем перетаскивания линий прямо на графике. Автоматиче
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Утилиты
News Scalping Executor Pro - это утилита, которая помогает торговать высоко значимые новости с огромной волатильностью. Эта утилита помогает создавать две противоположные позиции с управлением рисками и защитой прибыли. Утилита автоматически перемещает стоп приказ (далее SL), таким образом, чтобы избежать потерь в максимально возможной степени, используя для этого много различных алгоритмов. Утилита также помогает избежать торговли новостями, если спред внезапно становится очень большим. Он мож
Lucy EA MT4
Aleksandr Bezverkhikh
Эксперты
EA Lucy MT4 - советник разработанный для работы по тренду, мощный инструмент в руках трейдера. Возможность автоматического управления. Понятный честный инструмент. Open new series - вкл./выкл. начало новой серии ордеров. Start lots - cтартовый лот. Trade Buy - разрешить советнику покупки. Trade Sell - разрешить советнику продажи. Use hedge - при включенной функции советник будет торговать оба направления buy и sell, при выключенной функции советник будет торговать только одно направление. Use M
TP SL Calculator for MT4
Pham
Утилиты
For MT5: TP SL Calculator This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0. Loss is express
LoLFx
Sergey Kruglov
3 (1)
Эксперты
LoLFx - скальперский советник, использует стратегию пробоя линий поддержки и сопротивления. Полностью автоматизирован. Предназначен для торговли на валютной паре EURUSD, желательно выбирать брокера с низким спредом. Советник сам находит линии поддержки и сопротивления и устанавливает отложенные ордера, при изменении рынка удаляет старые отложенные ордера и устанавливает новые. Ордера на всякий случай открываются с уже установленными стопами, чтобы избежать больших потерь при внештатных ситуациях
Hidden TP and SL Manager for MT4
Antonio Franco
Эксперты
Hidden TP и SL Manager – Продвинутое невидимое управление сделками Hidden TP и SL Manager – это мощный и инновационный советник, разработанный для управления видимыми и невидимыми уровнями Take Profit и Stop Loss совершенно новым и интуитивно понятным способом. В отличие от традиционных решений, требующих постоянного ручного ввода номеров ордеров в настройках советника, эта переработанная версия предлагает полностью интерактивную работу на основе графика . Каждый открытый или отложенный ордер уп
TradeManager by theponzETH
Federico Ponzini
Эксперты
GPT Trade Manager — Semi-Automatic Trading Dashboard by theponz.eth | gpttrading.info Overview GPT Trade Manager is a powerful semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that puts a full trading control panel directly on your chart. It combines one-click order execution across 5 independent trading profiles with automatic Trailing Stop and Break-Even management — all from a single, always-visible dashboard. Designed for traders who want speed and control without giving up discretion. You de
MHA Local Trade Copier
Mohammad Hanif Ansari
Эксперты
MHA Local Trade Copier It's an EA to copy trade from one MT4 account to another MT4 account. Also you can copy trades from single master account to multiple slave accounts. Only you should run master and slave accounts at same PC or VPS. Master account could use main password or investor password, but slave accounts needs to login by main password. Using this copier you can copy trades between different brokers with different symbol suffix. For example if broker of master account has EURUSDi
BF Climber
Pavel Zhuykov
Эксперты
BF Climber - простой, но эффективный советник, который основан на пробитии определённых коридоров, использует и адаптируется под усреднённые показания цены за определённый промежуток времени. Настройки по умолчанию для EURUSD H4. Для других инструментов и временных периодов необходима оптимизация. Параметры: Buy - Включить покупки; Sell -  Включить продажи; Lots   - Размер начального лота; Risk   - Динамический лот % (0 - отключен); Buy TakeProfit  - Период для расчёта Тейк-профита покупок; Buy
CatchTheWave EASY
Sergey Kruglov
Эксперты
Советник " CatchTheWave EASY " это облегчённая версия одноименного советника. Этот советник использует множество различных стратегий для определения наиболее точных точек входа в рынок.  Одной из ключевых особенностей " CatchTheWave EASY " является использование сетки при торговле. Это означает, что советник создает ордера в различных ценовых уровнях, обеспечивая потенциально выгодную позицию в любом направлении рынка. Кроме того, советник имеет возможность эффективно управлять всеми позициями
FREE
Copy Trade MT4
Zhang Yi
Утилиты
Copy Trade EA（Expert Advisor）是一种自动交易软件，可以帮助投资者自动复制其他交易者的交易策略和操作，从而获得类似于其它交易者的交易结果。该软件基于MetaTrader平台，具有易于使用、高效、灵活和自适应的特点，为投资者提供了自动化交易的一站式解决方案。 该软件支持多种交易品种，包括外汇、商品、股票和指数。其主要功能包括： 复制交易：该软件可以在实时模式下复制其他交易者的交易操作，自动将交易操作应用到您的账户中。您可以根据其他交易者的历史表现选择要跟随的交易者，并设置复制比例和风险管理策略，以满足您的投资需求。 风险管理：该软件支持多种风险管理策略，如止损、追踪止损和限价订单，可以帮助投资者最大限度地降低风险和保护资金。此外，该软件还提供了实时的交易报告和交易统计信息，以便投资者对其交易行为进行分析和调整。 自定义设置：该软件支持用户自定义设置，包括复制比例、交易量、止损和追踪止损距离、交易时间和其他参数。这些自定义设置可以根据投资者的偏好和风险承受能力进行调整。 高效运行：该软件基于MetaTrader平台，具有高效、灵活和自适应的特点。该软件
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Эксперты
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Робот использует торговую стратегию пробоя линий индикатора  Bollinger Bands . Суть этой стратегии заключается в постоянном анализе линий индикатора и поиске максимально эффективных точке пробоя его линий. Когда цена пробивает линию индикатора в каком-то из направлений, робот открывает сделку в эту сторону и начинает ее сопровождать Но робот открывает сделки не при каждом пробитии линий индикатора, а только в тех местах, где он считает, что это будет максимально эффективным. Это очень надежная с
El Dorado Gold
Terry Julius Salo
Эксперты
El Dorado Gold – Range Breakout EA for XAUUSD The Real Deal for Gold Traders El Dorado Gold focuses on what matters: breakout precision, controlled risk, and consistency. No grid, no martingale, no gimmicks — just a real breakout system for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe with fixed stop losses and low drawdown. Prop firm compatible and built for traders who want steady results without the nonsense. About Trading gold is tough — wild swings, false breakouts, big drawdowns. That’s why we built El Dora
Forex Day Trader reverse
Steve Zoeger
Эксперты
Forex Day Trader EA - reverse This Robot has passed a 20YEAR Backtest before releasing. ================================================ The Robot is based on 3 Indicators to catch profitable trades. ====================================================== As the name suggest it works best on Day Frames.over 90% success rate in the backtests. This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. ===================================================
TradePanel Manager
Lungile Mpofu
Утилиты
Trade Panel Manager EA   is an MT4 Trade Management trading system which open trades using Buttons on the Chart. The EA will open and close trades by a simple one click on the button. It accept Market Orders and Stop Orders. The trader set lot size, Take profit and Stop loss manually and then click the button of choice. This Trade Panel Manager only close and delete pending orders which were opened by it ONLY. It will not close other trades by other EAs. This is not Automated EA. One has to clic
Spread Tracker
Semion Tremsin
Индикаторы
Индикатор показа текущего спреда в реальном времени. Очень простой, но в то же время полезный индикатор для ручной торговли и анализа рынка. Показывает текущий спред (в 4х-значном формате) для выбранной валютной пары. Вы можете указать в каком месте графика и каким цветом индикатор будет выводить информацию. Свяжитесь с автором, если требуются доработки.
UsdJpy Pro
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
UsdJpy Pro Это профессиональная версия UsdJpy EA X! https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/65377?source=Site +Profile+Seller Внимание! После того, как вы загрузите бесплатную демоверсию или полную версию продукта, измените время дня на 0. Это очень важно для использования этого советника. Спасибо. КАК ИСПОЛЬЗОВАТЬ 1. Загрузите продукт с mql5 market или свяжитесь с нами по электронной почте и приобретите продукт через PayPal. 2. Установите советник в свою учетную запись (используйте таймфр
UsdJpy Pro 2
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
UsdJpy Pro Это профессиональная версия UsdJpy EA X! https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/65377?source=Site +Profile+Seller Внимание! После того, как вы загрузите бесплатную демоверсию или полную версию продукта, измените время дня на 0. Это очень важно для использования этого советника. Спасибо. КАК ИСПОЛЬЗОВАТЬ 1. Загрузите продукт с mql5 market или свяжитесь с нами по электронной почте и приобретите продукт через PayPal. 2. Установите советник в свою учетную запись (используйте таймфр
Smart Start MT4
Ruslan Papou
5 (1)
Эксперты
Only 1 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! actual .set files (click me) interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT5:   Smart Start Smart Start  is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.  is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points,   smart start   takes into account the historical indica
Flug Gold Sniper
Yeoh Kian Hui
Эксперты
FLUG — Professional Price Action EA for XAUUSD A precision-engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). FLUG identifies high-probability price-action setups using proprietary candle structure analysis, then manages every position with multiple configurable safeguards designed for serious traders and prop-firm accounts. Key Features - Built specifically for XAUUSD — all calculations tuned for 2-digit Gold pricing - Two switchable entry modes: Classic and Sniper Pullback - Struc
Gold Hawk EA
Justinus Andjarwirawan
Эксперты
Gold Hawk - The Ultimate Expert Advisor for MT4 Gold Hawk isn’t just another trading robot – it’s your ultimate partner in conquering the Gold market (XAUUSD) . Meticulously crafted to maximize profits and protect your capital , this Expert Advisor is designed to adapt to volatile market conditions while offering unparalleled flexibility and cutting-edge risk management . Why Gold Hawk is a Must-Have in Your Trading Arsenal: Dynamic Recovery System - Adapt to Any Market Move: Stay ahead of mark
Lock Recovery MT4
Sugianto
3 (2)
Эксперты
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & Setfile: Click here | MT5 Version : Click here Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk + Trade At New Bar :open and
Partial Close EA
Rimantas Petrauskas
3.25 (4)
Утилиты
Простейший в использовании советник Partial Close EA (от Rimantas Petrauskas ). Основной идеей советника является применение к позициям частичного закрытия. Советник автоматически находит ваши открытые рыночные позиции и применяет частичное закрытие в соответствии с вашими настройками. Для тех, кто не знает, что такое частичное закрытие: это просто закрытие части вашей позиции. Например, если размер вашего торгового лота равен 1,2, и вы закрыли 25% от него (что составляет 0,3), у вас все еще име
Stocks Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
Эксперты
Stocks Trade — секторальный торговый робот на основе машинного обучения Представляем вашему вниманию наиболее эффективный портфельный подход в совокупности с жёстко ограниченным сектором торговых инструментов. Основная цель — дать возможность торговать акциями США любому желающему без предварительной подготовки. Мы стараемся торговать как можно большим количеством наиболее стабильных акций одновременно, чтобы обеспечить максимальную безопасность депозита параллельно с внушительным заработком на
DAX H1 3stars
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been back
С этим продуктом покупают
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Эксперты
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Эксперты
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Другие продукты этого автора
Aurum Trade Director Color
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Эксперты
MT4 Color Reference EA (Free) The MT4 Color Reference EA is a simple, free utility for MetaTrader 4 developers. It displays all predefined MT4 color constants directly on your chart, with each constant shown in its actual color. This handy reference tool makes it easy to find the right color constant while developing Expert Advisors, indicators, or scripts—without having to search through documentation or experiment with code. Features Displays all MT4 predefined color constants. Shows each colo
FREE
Aurum Trade Director Messenger
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Эксперты
Aurum Trade Director Messenger. Aurum Trade Director Messenger is an Expert Advisor that does not place trades when connected to a chart in Metatrader 4, but it displays information about closed and open trades for currency pairs and/or Magic Numbers. For the order selection it uses the Input Variables explained below in this document. The interval time can be set for automatically refresh the display. Also the accountinfo is displayed. Finally, a notification can be send to the Metaquotes ID in
Aurum Trade Director Calendar
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Эксперты
ATDCALENDAR – Forex Session Calendar for MT4 ATDCALENDAR is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that automatically calculates and displays the major Forex trading sessions for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York . The EA intelligently handles Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes, market holidays, early-close trading days, session overlaps, and current market liquidity, ensuring accurate session information throughout the year. A clear on-chart dashboard provides real-time information, inclu
Aurum Trade Director Monitor
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Эксперты
ATDMONITOR is a professional account monitoring Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that gives you a clear, real-time overview of your trading performance. Monitor balance, equity, floating profit/loss, total profit/loss, today's results, monthly performance, peak equity and detailed daily statistics from one easy-to-read dashboard. Filter all calculations by symbol and/or Magic Number to analyze exactly the trades that matter. Designed for traders who want instant insight into their account perform
Aurum Trade Director News
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Эксперты
ATDNEWS is a lightweight MetaTrader 4 news EA that automatically downloads, filters, and publishes Forex Factory economic news for use by other Expert Advisors on the same computer or VPS. It downloads the weekly Forex Factory calendar at a configurable interval, stores the original file in MetaTrader Common\Files , applies the selected currency and impact filters, and creates a filtered calendar for shared use. ATDNEWS supports individual ON/OFF filters for USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CH
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв