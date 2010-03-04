Gold Emperor AI

Gold Emperor is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading the gold pair (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Technical Specifications of Gold Emperor:
Strategy Type: Relies on artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to identify entry and exit points based on market structure and momentum. It does not use risky Martingale or Grid strategies.
Timeframe: Works optimally on H1
Risk Management:
Every trade is protected by automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit orders.

It includes filters for strong news events and periods of low liquidity, such as Fridays.

EA Features:
Multi-Strategy Analysis: The Gold Emperor Pro version includes approximately 6 parallel strategies that work together to adapt to different market conditions (whether trending or fluctuating). Trading Accuracy: It focuses on seizing only the best opportunities available in the market, which may result in a lower number of trades per month in favor of quality.

Ease of Setup: It comes with pre-optimized settings, making it suitable for beginners who don't want to modify complex programming parameters.

Performance and Reviews
Success Rate: Some backtests of the Pro version indicate a success rate of up to 84%, with a relatively low maximum drawdown of around 5%.

Compatibility: Designed to work with hedge accounts and brokers that offer low spreads.

Caution: Despite the AI's efficiency, it is always recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account first before risking real money to ensure its suitability for current market conditions and your broker's execution speed.


Account Balance (USD) Recommended Risk Level Max Drawdown Target Lot Sizing Strategy Recommended Leverage
$500 - $1,000 Conservative (Low) < 3% 0.01 fixed lot 1:100 or higher
$1,000 - $3,000 Moderate (Medium) 5% - 8% 0.01 per $1,000 1:200 or higher
$3,000 - $10,000 Professional (Balanced) 10% - 15% 0.02 - 0.03 per $1,000 1:500
$10,000+ Custom / Aggressive Subject to Settings Auto Lot (Risk %) 1:500
 
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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