Volume Dominance Indicator Mt5

  • Индикаторы
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # Обо мне
    **Профессиональный исследователь рынка Forex и Cryptocurrency | Разработчик алгоритмических торговых систем | Эксперт MQL5 | Создатель передовых решений для институционального анализа рынка**
  • Версия: 1.60
  • Активации: 10
Volume Dominance Indicator MT5

Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control.

Every candle tells a story.

Most traders only see the price moving up or down.

Professional traders look deeper. They ask a much more important question:

Who is controlling this move?

Is it aggressive buying pressure?
Is it strong selling pressure?
Or is the market simply moving without real commitment?

That single difference often separates high-probability trades from expensive mistakes.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT5 was developed to help traders understand the balance of power between buyers and sellers by combining real-time volume analysis with intelligent market activity monitoring. Instead of forcing traders to rely only on price action, this indicator provides an additional layer of confirmation that helps identify whether a move is supported by genuine participation or simply market noise.

Why Volume Matters

Price can move for many reasons.

But sustainable market movements are usually backed by strong participation.

When volume expands while buyers dominate, bullish moves become more convincing.

When sellers take control with increasing volume, bearish pressure becomes easier to recognize.

Understanding this relationship allows traders to:

• Avoid weak market moves

• Confirm strong breakouts

• Improve trade timing

• Reduce emotional decision making

• Filter out low-quality setups

Instead of reacting to every candle, you can focus only on situations where market participation supports the move.

Smart Volume Dominance Analysis

The indicator continuously evaluates current market volume and compares it with historical activity.

It intelligently measures whether the current market is experiencing:

  • Strong Buyer Dominance

  • Strong Seller Dominance

  • Neutral Market Conditions

This gives traders a clear picture of who currently controls the market without requiring complicated volume calculations.

Intelligent Signal Detection

The indicator includes an optional signal system designed to notify traders when meaningful volume dominance conditions appear.

Signals are generated only when volume conditions satisfy the predefined dominance logic.

This helps traders concentrate on higher-quality opportunities rather than constantly watching every chart.

Real-Time Dashboard

A clean and professional dashboard keeps important market information visible directly on the chart.

The dashboard provides an organized view of market conditions so traders can evaluate the current environment within seconds.

No complicated windows.

No unnecessary clutter.

Just the information that matters.

Built-In Alert System

Never miss important market activity again.

The indicator supports multiple notification methods including:

• Popup Alerts

• Sound Alerts

• Push Notifications

• Email Alerts

Whether you're actively trading or monitoring the market remotely, you'll always stay informed when significant dominance conditions appear.

Designed for Every Market

Volume Dominance Indicator works on virtually any MT5 symbol including:

  • Forex

  • Gold

  • Silver

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • CFDs

It also performs across multiple timeframes, allowing traders to analyze both short-term and long-term market conditions.

Perfect For

This indicator can benefit almost every style of trader.

Scalpers

Identify moments when short-term momentum is backed by strong participation.

Day Traders

Filter low-quality intraday setups and improve entry confidence.

Swing Traders

Confirm larger market movements before committing to positions.

Price Action Traders

Use volume dominance as confirmation alongside support, resistance, breakouts, and candlestick patterns.

Smart Money Traders

Add an additional layer of volume confirmation to institutional trading concepts.

Trend Traders

Stay aligned with the stronger side of the market instead of trading against dominant pressure.

Beginner Traders

Receive a clearer visual understanding of buyer and seller activity without needing advanced volume analysis experience.

Key Advantages

✔ Professional Volume Dominance Analysis

✔ Buyer vs Seller Strength Detection

✔ Intelligent Market Participation Analysis

✔ Real-Time Dashboard

✔ Optional Signal Detection

✔ Multiple Alert Options

✔ Easy-to-Read Interface

✔ Lightweight Performance

✔ Fully Customizable Colors

✔ Adjustable Volume Settings

✔ Supports Multiple Timeframes

✔ Supports All MT5 Symbols

✔ Beginner Friendly

✔ Professional Grade Analysis

How This Indicator Can Improve Your Trading

Successful trading is rarely about predicting every market move.

It is about participating only when probability is on your side.

By combining price movement with volume dominance analysis, traders gain additional confirmation before making decisions.

This helps reduce unnecessary trades while increasing confidence during stronger market conditions.

Instead of asking:

"Where is price going?"

You begin asking:

"Who is actually driving this move?"

That single change in perspective can significantly improve trading discipline.

Recommended Trading Workflow

  1. Identify the overall market direction.

  2. Observe the current volume dominance.

  3. Wait for buyer or seller control to become clear.

  4. Combine the signal with your existing strategy.

  5. Execute trades only when both price action and volume agree.

This confirmation-based approach helps improve consistency while avoiding many false market moves.

Important Notes

  • No indicator can predict the market with 100% accuracy.

  • This indicator is designed as a professional decision-support tool.

  • Best results are achieved when combined with proper risk management and a well-defined trading strategy.

  • Always test settings on a demo account before using them in live trading.

Why Choose Volume Dominance Indicator MT5?

Markets move because buyers and sellers compete every second.

Price only shows the result.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT5 helps reveal the strength behind that result.

Instead of relying solely on candles, you gain additional insight into market participation, allowing you to trade with greater confidence, improved discipline, and stronger confirmation.

Whether you are an experienced professional or just beginning your trading journey, this indicator provides a cleaner, smarter, and more objective way to understand what is happening behind every market move.

Trade with confirmation.
Trade with confidence.
Trade with Volume Dominance.


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ICT OTE Scanner Pro Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It. Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent. ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the entire p
Dominant Wave Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Stop trading against the market's rhythm — start trading with it Most oscillators assume the market moves in a fixed, unchanging cycle. Real markets don't work that way — the length of a trend, a swing, a pullback changes constantly depending on volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro was built around a different idea: instead of assuming a cycle length, it measures the market's current dominant cycle from price data itself, on every single bar, and adapts to it in real time. At its core, Dom
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Apex Signal Filter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Apex Signal Filter MT5 Stop Chasing Every Signal. Start Trading Only the Highest Probability Setups. Every trader begins with hope. A new strategy... A new indicator... A new promise that "this one will change everything." But after months or even years, most traders realize the same painful truth: The problem isn't finding more signals. The real problem is filtering out the bad ones. That is exactly why Apex Signal Filter MT5 was created. Instead of generating hundreds of random buy and sell a
Quantum Cycle Trader Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — MQL5 Market Description How to use this file: Copy the sections below into your MQL5 Market product page (Description, Features, FAQ). Everywhere you see [FILL IN: ...] , replace it with your own real Strategy Tester / demo / live results — never publish invented numbers. MQL5 Market policy prohibits "guaranteed profit," "100% winning," "no-loss," or fabricated track-record claims, and reviewers do check. Product Title Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — Dual-Filter Cycle &
Quantum Liquidity Hunter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) — Smart Money Liquidity Grab & Reversal EA Trade the stop-hunt. Don't get caught in it. The Story Behind Every Losing Trade Every trader has felt it: price rips through an obvious high or low, triggers your stop, and then reverses exactly where you were originally right. That isn't bad luck — it's liquidity. Above every swing high, every equal high, every previous day/week/month high, and every Asian/London/New York session high, retail stop-losses and breakout ord
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