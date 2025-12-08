Quantum Frequency Indicator

🌟 Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI)

The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4

Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy

🔥 Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market

After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves happen.

This is not just another indicator.
This is a complete scientific upgrade to how traders understand the market.

🚀 Why QFI Is the Only Indicator You Need

✔ Works on All Assets

Forex • Crypto • Stocks • Indices • Metals • Commodities

✔ Up to 98% Signal Accuracy

Precision-engineered algorithm detects real trend direction before the crowd sees it.

✔ Non-Repainting—100% Stable Signals

Once a signal appears, it never changes.

✔ All Timeframes Supported

From M1 to Monthly, perfect for scalping, day trading, swing trading & long-term positions.

✔ Beginner-Friendly

Clear Buy/Sell signals—no complex analysis required.

💠 The Power Behind QFI

Traditional indicators analyze only price and volume.
QFI analyzes the market’s frequency signature—the hidden vibration patterns that drive price movement.

This allows QFI to:

  • Predict trend reversals early

  • Identify powerful breakout zones

  • Pinpoint perfect entry and exit points

  • Detect market energy flow shifts

  • Work consistently across any financial instrument

The result?
Smarter trading. Faster decisions. Higher accuracy.

🌍 A Universal Indicator for Global Traders

No matter where you trade or which broker you use, QFI integrates instantly with MT4 and delivers the same exceptional performance worldwide.

🧠 Built From 14 Years of Research

QFI is the result of long-term frequency analysis, mathematical modeling, and deep market research—giving you a tool that stands in a class of its own.

🎯 Take Control of the Market Today

Join the traders who are moving beyond traditional indicators and stepping into the future of frequency-based trading.

With QFI, you’ll experience:

  • Clear direction

  • Consistent results

  • Increased confidence

  • Less stress

  • More profitable trades

🔽 Get the Quantum Frequency Indicator Now

Unlock the world’s most advanced market frequency analyzer and transform the way you trade forever.

👉 BUY Today & Start Trading With True Precision


Рекомендуем также
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Индикаторы
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Boost binary option profesional
Sebastian Alejandro Merino Sepulveda
Индикаторы
Binarias & Forex (+90% Ratio-Win Next Candle) Espere que el precio llegue a una buena zona (fuerte) sea soporte, resistencia, zona de oferta o demanda, fibonacci level key, cifra redonda. Haciendo lo anterior definitivamente habrá una reversión en el precio y obtendrá su ITM en primera vela dando una efectividad del 100% siguiendo la tendencia. Es muy importante estar atento a las noticias fundamentales en el mercado y estas no afecten tu trading. Sesiones comerciales: cualquiera (24 horas).
Macd Confirmation Dashboard
Jerome Tommy Bodden
Индикаторы
This is the MACD Confirmation Dashboard that allows users to find signal across all timeframes where signals agree.  The Dashboard also provides ADR, AWR and AMR to allow its users to know range left for a pair.  The AI Scoring System is currently in its early development and will continue to be updated.  This Dashboard also has a Trade Executor that will Execute trades when signals are received however, this is a separate product and is in development and will begin sale as a compliment to the
Smart Trend Indicator STI
Elias Mtwenge
Индикаторы
Information about this tool Generally: The Smart Trend Indicator STI is designed for the purpose of showing you the direction of the trend.   How it works It is based on moving averages. The indicator works on all types of markets. The indicator works on all timeframes. The indicator works on all currency pairs. This indicator doesn't repaint. The light green histograms are for bullish trend. The green histograms are for fast buy signals. The light red histograms are for bearish trend. The dee
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Super Ichi
Sinan Durkan
Индикаторы
What is the Super Ichi Indicator? Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals. What Does It Do? Dual-Level Trend Analysis : Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines Automatic Signal Generation : Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points Real-Time Alert System : Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur Dynam
FREE
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Intellectual Price Action
Igor Kryuchkov
Индикаторы
Основа индикатора построена на моей торговой стратегии, по которой я торгую ежедневно. Я автоматизировал свою систему, что бы она самостоятельно обучалась на рынке. Индикатор не покажет сделок на истории графика, так как все расчеты торговой системы идут в реальном времени.  Отличия от других индикаторов:  Реал-Тайм расчеты Динамические Тейк Профиты Динамические Сигналы Сигналы по тренду Идеально подходит для новичков Любая Валютная пара Любой ТаймФрейм Подходит для скальпинга Для входа в сдел
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
No Repaint Bext
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
No Repaint Bext - это готовая торговая система. Показывает когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки, а так же в какую сторону. Каждый раз когда появляется зеленая стрелка, Вам нужно открывать сделку на покупку. Закрываем все сделки на покупку, когда появляется красная стрелка. Так же и в обратную сторону, каждый раз когда появляется красная стрелка, открываем сделки на продажу и закрываем их все когда появляется зеленая стрелка. Для торговли используем таймфрейм М5. Можно торговать на любой вают
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Индикаторы
индикатор для бинарной торговли, основанный на пересечении 3MA с macd, он дает сигналы на покупку и продажу при открытии бара и не перерисовывается и не перерисовывается Индикатор не ориентирован на высокий процент выигрышей, поскольку он создан для торговли по мартингейлу, индикатор ориентирован на наименьшее количество проигрышных сигналов подряд. Стратегия: Минимальный депозит 1000 юнит, торговлю начинаем с 1 юнит (размер сделки 1 юнит на каждые 1000 капитала) мы удваиваем размер сделки по сл
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Индикаторы
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Vidya pearson flow robot mql4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления)  визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле визуальная панель для настройки автоматическ
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Индикаторы
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Trade Invest Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Trade Invest Pro - Босс в мире криптовалюты! Данный индикатор идеально подходит для торговли криптовалютой ! Работа над  Trade Invest Pro заняла у нас пол года! Но не зря! Теперь только точные сигналы возле  уровней поддержки - сопротивления ! Хорошо себя показал на таймфреймах м5 м15 для бинарных опционов! По желанию можно настроить для форекса для таймфреймов м30 и больше! Хорошо реагирует на новости! Не рисует! и не пропадает с графика! Как только появляется красная стрелка открываем сделку н
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Индикаторы
Pyro Trend - это новый продукт, который позволяет идентифицировать текущую рыночную фазу (восходящий тренд, нисходящий тренд или флет). Индикатор применим на любых данных и периодах. Середина трендовой волны, так же как и грани, это места особого накала и поведения рынка, при написании индикатора осуществлялась попытка реализовать именно нахождение середины. Pyro Trend - трендовый индикатор, использующий оригинальный алгоритм вычислений. Данный индикатор раскрашивает стрелки в разные цвета в з
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Эксперты
Forex Workstation   – мощный и эффективный бот для торговли на рынке Форекс, разработанный для использования паттернов, уровней задержки цен, анализа волатильности и масштабирования рынка. Этот бот предлагает уникальные возможности для автоматизированной торговли и оптимизации стратегий на различных валютных парах. Давайте рассмотрим основные функции и настройки Forex Workstation: Основные функции: •   Мультивалютность: Forex Workstation поддерживает широкий спектр валютных пар, что позволяет ди
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Trend Arrow Super Индикатор не перерисовывается и не изменяет свои данные. Профессиональная,но при этом очень простая в применение Форекс система.Индикатор даёт точные BUY\SELL сигналы. Trend Arrow Super очень прост в применение,вам нужно просто прикрепить его на график и следовать простым рекомендация по торговле. Сигнал на покупку: Стрелка + гистограмма зеленого цвета, входим сразу по рынку на покупку. Сигнал на продажу: Стрелка + Гистограмма красного цвета,входим сразу по рынку на продажу.
BinaryExpert Indicador UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Индикаторы
BINARYEXPERT — это мощный технический индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся к точным входным сигналам на рынке бинарных опционов. Созданный для MetaTrader 4, он объединяет несколько технических индикаторов, включая EMA, RSI, MACD, Stochastic и ATR, для генерации надежных сигналов на CALL и PUT. С дружелюбным интерфейсом и панелью статистики в реальном времени, BINARYEXPERT помогает принимать более обоснованные торговые решения. Основные характеристики Мультииндикаторный анализ: Исп
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
В быстро меняющемся мире финансовых рынков каждая секунда на счету, и каждое решение может привести к успеху или неудаче сделки. Представляем Binary Hacker Indicator - новаторский инструмент, который призван изменить способ анализа ценовых движений трейдерами, минута за минутой. Откройте для себя точность в торговле:** Binary Hacker Indicator - это не обычный торговый инструмент. Он функционирует как анализатор в реальном времени, разбирая каждую минуту на графике, чтобы предоставить трейдерам ц
Confluence Pro Indicator
Girish Kurwalkar
Индикаторы
ConfluencePro v2.0 – Лучший индикатор кон Fluence для бинарных опционов и Forex Профессиональная многофильтровая система сигналов с дашбордом, фильтром новостей и статистикой в реальном времени ConfluencePro v2.0 — самый продвинутый индикатор на основе кон Fluence, когда-либо опубликованный на MQL5 Market. Он объединяет более 17 профессиональных фильтров (тренд, Smart Money Concepts, рыночная структура, дивергенции, подтверждение с высших таймфреймов, новости, объём, режим рынка и др.) в один по
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
Индикаторы
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hea
Avex Pro Signal
Md Anawar Hossain
Индикаторы
Avex Pro Signal is an advanced multi-timeframe trading indicator engineered for MetaTrader 4, combining EMA Energy analysis with Trend technology to deliver precise entry signals, dynamic stop-loss levels, and optimal take-profit targets. This indicator is designed for both scalping and swing trading across all currency pairs and timeframes. Core Features Feature Details EMA Energy System 15 synchronized EMAs displaying bullish/bearish momentum with real-time visual confirmation SuperTrend Algor
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор "Binary Smart Eye" для MT4 разработан для предоставления торговых сигналов как для бинарных опционов, так и для рынка Forex, работая на широком диапазоне таймфреймов от M1 до W1. Он использует собственную стратегию, которая сочетает в себе уровни тренда, интеллектуальную скользящую среднюю и оптимизированные торговые периоды для определения потенциальных точек входа. Вот разбивка его ключевых особенностей: Анализ нескольких таймфреймов:   Универсальность индикатора позволяет трейдерам
TK Trend Surfer
Tomas Kremen
Индикаторы
Trend surfer is indicator based on volume calculation in combination with algorithm that recognize trend changes . For aditional filtering, user can choose from 3 different oscillators, or can use their combination. Basic idea of indicator is to give signal when current volume is above value defined as Volume MA period*Volume MA multiplier, and trend change algorithm detects start of new trend wave. When all conditions are met and new trend wave is detected, indicator plot arrow on chart. Arrows
ReTest Pro Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Pro Histogram" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Индикатор ReTestPro_Histogram может использоваться для поиска сигналов входа в направлении основного тренда после повторного тестирования сильного уровня поддержки/сопротивления. - Гистограмма ReTestPro может быть двух цветов: красного для медвежьего тренда и зеленого для бычьего. - Как только вы увидите устойчивые последовательные столбцы гистограммы одного цвета, это означает, что наступил новый тренд. - Сигнал ReTest
С этим продуктом покупают
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Индикаторы
Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryUniversal - сигнальный индикатор для бинарных опционов и форекс. В своей работе индикатор использует сложный алгоритм генерации сигналов. Прежде чем сформировать сигнал, индикатор анализирует волатильность, свечные модели, важные уровни поддержки и сопротивления. В индикаторе есть возможность настроить точность сигналов, что дает возможность применить данный индикатор как для агрессивной, так и для консервативной торговли. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом, работает на любом времен
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Индикаторы
Индикатор EasyWay TradePanel для МТ4 - это торговые помощники для ручной торговли любой валютой на Форекс и Криптовалутой как Биткойн, Етериум, Лайткойн и другими. Также EasyWay можно использовать для Золата,Сребра и Акции,Петрол . При установке на график в выбранном вами таймфрейме и торговом инструменте индикатор автоматически рисует следующие пользовательские индикаторы, используемые в торговой стратегии EasyWayTradePanel. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_Channel_Indicator, 3) Buy
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль Смещение панели - любое положение на графике Рекомендации
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - чтобы избежать предложения слишком близких точек входа на рынок для buy/sell 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использовани
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок. 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль. Смещение панели - любое положение на графике. Рекоменд
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx PinBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - во избежание слишком маленьких свечей 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Приб
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Индикаторы
Торговая система для ручной торговли The [GRAFF] III основана на многочисленных индикаторах MetaTrader (MT4). Собранные вместе, эти индикаторы представляют собой эффективный торговый инструмент. Система включает в себя более 20 различных пользовательских индикаторов, которые были тщательно отобраны и протестированы на длительном историческом периоде. Каждый конкретный индикатор основан на той или иной формуле расчета. Таким образом вся система настроена таким образом, чтобы отсеивать ложные сигн
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO не просто измеряет силу. Помимо расчета цены, он располагает 19 встроенными режимами + 9 таймфреймов. С индикатором FFx USM вы сможете определить любой период для любого сочетания таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель для последних 10 свечей для M15-H1-H4… Настройки очень гибкие! Индикатор прост в работе... Он выдает информацию по силе и слабости валют, позволяя вам находить наиболее подходящие пары для торговли. Пример: Если EUR сильна, а USD слаба,
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Индикаторы
Pan PrizMA CD Phase аналог индикатора из МetaТrader 5 , является опцией построенной на базе индикатора Pan PrizMA . Подробнее . Усреднение полиномом второй-четвертой степени повышает гладкость линий, добавляет инерцию и соответственно ритмичность. Экстраполяция функцией синусоиды около константы позволяет регулировать запаздывание или опережение. Значение фазы - параметра состояния волны (близко по смыслу тригонометрической фазе или углу поворота радиус-вектора в тригонометрической плоскости) по
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Green Wall Arrows достигает большого количества TP, изменяя идею о неиспользовании SL как чего-то плохого. Вместо этого применяется небольшой TP, большой размер свободных средств и терпение. Для торговли при помощи этого индикатора на Форекс используйте микор-TP и большой размер свободных средств. Возможно его применение и на бинарных опционах. Эта стратегия предназначена для торговли в ручном режиме. Этот индикатор работает на открытии бара, стрелки будут удаляться, если цена пойдет против них.
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Индикаторы
Golden Monowave - индикатор моноволн. Теория моноволн - это один из подходов волновой теории Эллиотта, и один из наиболее сложных и точных методов. Golden Monowave может сократить много крупных шагов для определения и описания моноволны. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и с любым торговым инструментом, включая валюты, индексы, фьючерсы и так далее. Входные параметры initial_Bars - начальное количество баров для вычисления. wave_color - цвет волны. label_color - цвет меток. temp_label_color - цве
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает в отдельном окне разность между количеством пунктов, которые увеличили цену, и количеством пунктов, которые уменьшили цену за заданный в настройках интервал времени. Временной интервал, за который проводится расчет, выражается в количестве баров графика, на который индикатор прикреплен. Данный подход позволяет оценить в какую сторону (рост или падение) движется цена инструмента, силу движения и величину движения в пунктах. В работе индикатор использует только тики поступающи
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 5 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Индикаторы
NostradamusMT4 - мощный индикатор из набора профессионального трейдера. В основе индикатора лежит авторский метод Андрея Спиридонова расчета цены (ESTIMATED PRICE) для текущей цены свечи. Преимущества Индикатор не перерисовывается; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любыми торговыми инструментами; Отлично подходит для скальпинга и торговли бинарными опционами. Параметры Color - цвет линии ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE . Порядок работы с индикатором Индикатор формирует расчетную цену
FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 5 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
Другие продукты этого автора
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5 Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT5 Trade Forex, Crypto, Stocks & Indices With Advanced Frequency-Based Signals Overview The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) MT5 Version is a next-generation analytical tool designed to detect the hidden frequency structures within financial markets. Based on 14 years of research into market vibrations, price cycles and energy flow patterns, QFI provides traders with highly refined Buy and Sell zones across all major
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв