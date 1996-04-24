Dominant Wave Pro Mt5

  • Индикаторы
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # Обо мне
    **Профессиональный исследователь рынка Forex и Cryptocurrency | Разработчик алгоритмических торговых систем | Эксперт MQL5 | Создатель передовых решений для институционального анализа рынка**
  • Версия: 2.5
  • Активации: 10

Stop trading against the market's rhythm — start trading with it

Most oscillators assume the market moves in a fixed, unchanging cycle. Real markets don't work that way — the length of a trend, a swing, a pullback changes constantly depending on volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro was built around a different idea: instead of assuming a cycle length, it measures the market's current dominant cycle from price data itself, on every single bar, and adapts to it in real time.

At its core, Dominant Wave Pro implements the Hilbert Transform Sinewave technique — a signal-processing method originally developed by legendary quant and DSP engineer John Ehlers for extracting the true cyclical component of price. Two smoothed phase curves, Sine and LeadSine, are plotted in a dedicated sub-window. When LeadSine crosses Sine, the market's dominant cycle is turning — and that's exactly where Dominant Wave Pro fires a signal.

Built for clarity, not clutter

A great indicator should tell you what's happening at a glance — not force you to interpret ten confusing lines. Dominant Wave Pro keeps the visual language simple and unmistakable:

  • On the main chart: a clean green arrow appears below the candle for a bullish cycle turn, and a red arrow appears above the candle for a bearish cycle turn — placed automatically at an ATR-scaled distance so it never sits on top of the price action, no matter how small or large the candles are.
  • In the indicator sub-window: the Sine and LeadSine curves let you visually track the market's phase and anticipate the next turn before it fully confirms.

Key Features

  • Adaptive Dominant Cycle Detection — Continuously recalculates the market's true cycle length using Ehlers' Homodyne Discriminator method, instead of relying on a fixed, one-size-fits-all period.
  • Hilbert Transform Sinewave Engine — In-phase/Quadrature component extraction for a genuinely price-derived phase signal, not a cosmetic overlay.
  • Dual-Window Signal Display — Matching Buy/Sell arrows on both the main price chart and the indicator sub-window, so you never have to cross-reference two windows to confirm a signal.
  • Built-in Trend Filter — An optional moving-average filter (method and period fully configurable) suppresses counter-trend signals, helping you focus on setups aligned with the broader market direction.
  • No-Repaint Confirmed-Bar Logic — Signals are only finalized on a fully closed bar, so what you see in your backtest is what you would have seen live.
  • ATR-Scaled Arrow Placement — Arrow distance from price automatically adjusts to current volatility (fully adjustable via input), keeping the chart readable in both calm and volatile conditions.
  • Configurable Cycle Boundaries — Set minimum and maximum allowed cycle length to match your instrument and timeframe.
  • Alerts & Push Notifications — Get notified the moment a new confirmed signal appears, on-screen or straight to your phone via MetaTrader mobile.
  • Lightweight & Efficient — Incremental calculation design means the indicator only reprocesses new bars, not your entire history, on every tick.

Who benefits most from Dominant Wave Pro

  • Swing traders looking to time entries and exits around genuine turning points in price momentum rather than arbitrary fixed-length oscillator cycles.
  • Trend-following traders who want a cycle-turn signal filtered through a trend confirmation layer, reducing the temptation to fight the dominant move.
  • Discretionary traders who prefer clean, visual, chart-based confirmation instead of parsing numeric oscillator values.
  • EA and system developers who want a reliable, non-repainting cyclical signal component to combine with their own entry/exit logic.
  • Multi-timeframe traders who can apply the adaptive cycle logic across timeframes, from intraday charts to swing-trading daily charts, since the dominant cycle recalculates itself rather than needing manual re-tuning.

Why Dominant Wave Pro instead of a generic sine wave indicator

Many "sine wave" indicators on the market simply draw a mathematical wave based on bar count or a fixed multiplier — meaning the wave has no real connection to price action at all. Dominant Wave Pro is different: every value plotted is derived from an actual Hilbert Transform decomposition of price, updated adaptively. Combined with the built-in trend filter and confirmed-bar signal logic, it's designed to give you a cyclical read on the market that's actually anchored to what price is doing — not a fixed pattern dressed up to look like an indicator.

Inputs

Input Purpose
Minimum / Maximum Period Bounds the adaptive cycle length to suit your instrument and timeframe
Use Trend Filter Enable/disable the moving-average confirmation filter
Trend MA Period / Method Fully configurable trend filter settings
Confirmed Bar Only Toggle no-repaint, closed-bar-only signal confirmation
Alert on Signal / Push Notification Real-time alerting options
Show Chart Arrows Toggle main-chart arrow overlay on/off
Arrow ATR Period / Multiplier Fine-tune how far the arrows sit from price

Important Notice

Dominant Wave Pro is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight potential cyclical turning points in price. Like any indicator, it does not predict the future and should be used as part of a complete trading plan that includes your own risk management, position sizing, and market judgment. Past performance and historical signal accuracy are not a guarantee of future results. Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors — please test thoroughly on a demo account before using on a live account.

Get Started

Add Dominant Wave Pro to your chart, tune the cycle boundaries and trend filter to your instrument, and start reading the market's actual rhythm — not a fixed one.


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Индикаторы
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GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
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4.96 (24)
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RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
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Apex Signal Filter MT5 Stop Chasing Every Signal. Start Trading Only the Highest Probability Setups. Every trader begins with hope. A new strategy... A new indicator... A new promise that "this one will change everything." But after months or even years, most traders realize the same painful truth: The problem isn't finding more signals. The real problem is filtering out the bad ones. That is exactly why Apex Signal Filter MT5 was created. Instead of generating hundreds of random buy and sell a
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Volume Dominance Indicator MT5 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every candle tells a story. Most traders only see the price moving up or down. Professional traders look deeper. They ask a much more important question: Who is controlling this move? Is it aggressive buying pressure? Is it strong selling pressure? Or is the market simply moving without real commitment? That single difference often separates high-probability trades from expensive mistakes. Volume Dom
Quantum Cycle Trader Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — MQL5 Market Description How to use this file: Copy the sections below into your MQL5 Market product page (Description, Features, FAQ). Everywhere you see [FILL IN: ...] , replace it with your own real Strategy Tester / demo / live results — never publish invented numbers. MQL5 Market policy prohibits "guaranteed profit," "100% winning," "no-loss," or fabricated track-record claims, and reviewers do check. Product Title Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — Dual-Filter Cycle &
Quantum Liquidity Hunter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) — Smart Money Liquidity Grab & Reversal EA Trade the stop-hunt. Don't get caught in it. The Story Behind Every Losing Trade Every trader has felt it: price rips through an obvious high or low, triggers your stop, and then reverses exactly where you were originally right. That isn't bad luck — it's liquidity. Above every swing high, every equal high, every previous day/week/month high, and every Asian/London/New York session high, retail stop-losses and breakout ord
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