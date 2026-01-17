Quantum Momentum Guard

🔶 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG)

Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations.

Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation, ensuring safer, cleaner, and more reliable trading signals.

This indicator is specially optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD) trading, while also delivering excellent performance across Forex pairs, indices, crypto, and other instruments.

🚀 Why Choose Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG)?

In fast-moving markets, false breakouts can be costly.
QMG is built to protect traders from low-quality signals by generating entries only when all critical conditions align:

✔ Confirmed Breakout
✔ Strong Momentum
✔ Advanced Mathematical Validation

The result is a high-confidence, risk-aware signal system suitable for both beginners and professional traders.

🥇 Best Market Performance

XAUUSD / GOLD (Highly Recommended)
✅ Forex (Major, Minor & Cross Pairs)
✅ Indices
✅ Cryptocurrencies
✅ Other Trading Instruments

QMG performs exceptionally well in Gold trading, making it an ideal choice for XAUUSD traders.

⏱️ Supported Timeframes

Quantum Momentum Guard works flawlessly across all major timeframes:

  • M1 (1 Minute)

  • M5

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1 (Daily)

👉 Perfect for Scalping, Intraday Trading, and Swing Trading.

📊 Smart Signal System

🔹 Entry Signals

  • Clear Arrow Signals on the chart

    • ⬆ Buy Arrow = Buy Entry

    • ⬇ Sell Arrow = Sell Entry

  • Signals appear only after full confirmation, reducing false entries

🔹 Stop Loss (SL)

  • Dot Marker displayed directly on the chart

  • Automatically calculated logical Stop Loss level

  • Helps maintain disciplined risk management

🔹 Take Profit Levels (TP-1 to TP-5)

  • Five predefined Take Profit targets:
    TP-1 | TP-2 | TP-3 | TP-4 | TP-5

  • All TP levels are automatically drawn on the main chart

  • Ideal for partial profit booking and advanced trade management

🧠 Advanced Technology Behind QMG

✔ Advanced Momentum Algorithm
✔ High-Precision Mathematical Calculations
✔ Breakout Validation Engine
✔ Market Noise Filtering System
✔ Smart Risk-Aware Logic

Together, these components create an institutional-grade trading indicator focused on accuracy, stability, and performance.

✅ Key Features

✔ Non-Repaint Indicator
✔ High-Accuracy Breakout Signals
✔ Arrow-Based Entry System
✔ Automatic Stop Loss Dot
✔ TP-1 to TP-5 Displayed on Chart
✔ Works on All Markets & Timeframes
✔ Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
✔ Beginner-Friendly & Professional-Grade
✔ Clean Chart & Lightweight Performance
✔ Fully Optimized for MetaTrader 5

🎯 Who Is This Indicator For?

✔ Gold (XAUUSD) Traders
✔ Forex Traders
✔ Scalpers
✔ Day Traders
✔ Swing Traders
✔ Beginners Seeking Safer Signals
✔ Professionals Looking for Precision

⚠️ Trading Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. For best results:

  • Use proper risk management

  • Avoid over-leveraging

  • Be cautious during high-impact news events

This indicator is a decision-support tool, not a guarantee of profit.

🔐 Final Statement

Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is not just an indicator —
it is a market protection system designed to:

✔ Filter false breakouts
✔ Confirm true momentum
✔ Improve trade accuracy
✔ Support structured risk management

If you are looking for a powerful, precise, and reliable MT5 indicator, especially for Gold trading,
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is the perfect choice.


Рекомендуем также
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Индикаторы
Манускрипт это  индикатор проверенный временем, было проведено много тестов в его использовании, всем покупателям я скажу свои рекомендации по использованию на форексе , криптовалюте или бинарных опционов Данный индикатор дает сигнал ровно на закрытии свечи выбранного периода Стрелка после сигнала не исчезает, можно настроить уведомления на почту Рекомендую использовать  на периоде H1,H4,daily В дальнейшем я дам вам свои рекомендации по использованию покупателя и также для удобства могу пр
Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
Ivan Frolov
Индикаторы
Готовая стратегия для бинарных опционов! Для формирования сигнала используются уровни поддержки/сопротивления, для фильтрации полученных сигналов используются несколько индикаторов, которые уже встроены в Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy. При формировании сигнала появляется стрелка. Если сигнал активен, то стрелка остается по закрытию бара, если же сигнал недостаточно силен, стрелка пропадает. Небольшое количество сигналов и небольшое торговое время не заставит вас сидеть целый день за компьют
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
Индикаторы
инструмент для работы бинарными опционами хорошо определяет тренд и возможные развороты рынка  может использоваться и для форекс скальпинга на бинарных опционах работает очень не плохо если использовать с косыми уровнями или волновым анализом он будет хорошим помошником определения точки входа  рекомендуемое время экспирации от 1-15 в зависимости от выбраного таймфрейма в следующем обновлении будет добавлена возможность настройки инструмента.
Ideal Arrow Signal Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Данный инструмент хорошо себя зарекомендовал при тестировании на рынке форекс на валютной паре EUR/USD. Так же тестировали для Бинарных опционов этот инструмент смог показать хорошие качество сигналов на валютной EUR/USD. СИГНАЛЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЕТ ПЕРЕМЕЩАЯЕТ СТРЕЛКУ НА 1 СВЕЧУ МАКСИМУМ ТАКОЕ ВСТРЕТИТЬСЯ КРАЙНЕЙ РЕДКО Сигналы данного инструмента формируются во время свечи входить в сделку стоит после закрытия свечи на которой был сформирован сигнал. Стрелка зелёного цвета обозначает возможно
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Reversal Signal  - это профессиональный индикатор для платформы MT4, разработанный группой профессиональных трейдеров. Этот индикатор подойдет для работы на Forex и на бинарных опционах. Приобретая данный индикатор вы получаете: Отличные сигналы индикатора. Бесплатную поддержку по продукту. Регулярные обновления. Возможность получать сигналы различными способами: алерт, на телефон, по почте. Можно использовать на любом финансовом инструменте(Forex, CFD, опционы) и периоде. Параметры ин
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
Индикаторы
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hea
KBO V2 For Binary Option
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Popup Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?   100% non repaint Work All Major currency  Pair,  1 minute time frame 1 minute expire
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Scalping Entry Points - ручная торговая система, которая может подстраиваться под движения цены и давать сигналы для открытия сделок без перерисовки. Направление тренда индикатор определяет центральным уровнем поддержки и сопротивления. Точечный индикатор предоставляет сигналы для входов и выходов. Подходит для ручной торговли внутри дня, скальпинга и бинарных опционов. Работает на всех тайм-фреймах и торговых инструментах. Индикатор дает несколько типов оповещений. Как использовать продукт Си
Quantum Frequency Indicator
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4 Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves
QPI Indicator
Lungile Mpofu
Индикаторы
Enhanced QPI Dashboard Indicator Professional Multi-Signal Trading System with Premium GUI Interface Overview The Enhanced QPI Dashboard is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that combines multiple proven trading signals into one comprehensive system. This professional-grade indicator features a real-time dashboard interface that monitors market conditions and generates high-probability trading opportunities through advanced multi-timeframe analysis. Key
BinaryExpert Indicador UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Индикаторы
BINARYEXPERT — это мощный технический индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся к точным входным сигналам на рынке бинарных опционов. Созданный для MetaTrader 4, он объединяет несколько технических индикаторов, включая EMA, RSI, MACD, Stochastic и ATR, для генерации надежных сигналов на CALL и PUT. С дружелюбным интерфейсом и панелью статистики в реальном времени, BINARYEXPERT помогает принимать более обоснованные торговые решения. Основные характеристики Мультииндикаторный анализ: Исп
RVI Arrows
Anton Iudakov
Индикаторы
Индикатор выводит сигналы на график классического индикатора RVI с оповещением. Индикатор сигналит после подтверждения по стратегии на открытии нового бара. Рекомендую посмотреть моего советника -   Night Zen EA Подпишись на мой telegram канал, ссылка в контактах  моего профиля . В настройках можно выбрать следующие стратегии: Главная линия пересекает сигнальную линию Главная линия пересекает нулевой уровень В настройках можно изменить период классического индикатора RVI. Также рекомендую посмо
FREE
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
4.58 (12)
Индикаторы
The indicator of a Professional Trader - это стрелочный индикатор для прогнозирования направления движения цены. Над этим индикатором я работаю с 2014 года.  Вы можете использовать этот индикатор в качестве основного, использовать его сигналы для входа и использовать его в качестве единственного индикатора для поиска точек входа. О продукте: Рекомендуемый TF [H4-D1-W1] . Индикатор предсказывает направление движения следующей свечи.  Подходят множество инструментов; Гибкость в настройках под ра
FREE
Binary cucle 6
Roman Lomaev
Индикаторы
Индикатор Binary Cucle 6 - это мощный осциллятор для торговли бинарными опционами на платформе MetaTrader 4. Он предназначен для работы на таймфреймах от M5 и выше, а также может быть использован на любой валютной паре. Индикатор Binary Cucle 6 выдает точные сигналы для входа в сделку в виде стрелок синего и красного цвета, которые появляются на графике перед закрытием текущей свечи. Это позволяет трейдерам принимать быстрые и информированные решения о входе в сделку. Важно отметить, что сигнал
Binary sixty scalping
Roman Lomaev
4 (3)
Индикаторы
Binary Sixty Scalping – Индикатор для бинарных опционов на MT4 Binary Sixty Scalping – это индикатор для платформы MT4, специально разработанный для торговли бинарными опционами. Он подходит для работы на любом таймфрейме, но для более точных сигналов рекомендуется использовать таймфреймы от M5 и выше. Индикатор совместим с любыми валютными парами, что позволяет применять его на разных рынках. Особенности индикатора: Экспирация по умолчанию – 1 свеча , с возможностью изменения в настройках; Раб
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Индикаторы
Binary Sniper — это индикатор mt4, который подает сигналы на покупку и продажу для торговли бинарными опционами. Этот индикатор имеет другой подход: При торговле бинарными опционами этот индикатор не перерисовывает и не задерживает сигнал. ПРАВИЛА ВХОДА: 1. КОЛЛ (ПОКУПКА). Когда красная свеча закрывается с зеленым цветом бинарной снайперской полосы после того, как она была красной (первое переключение цвета). 2. ПУТ (ПРОДАТЬ). Когда зеленая свеча закрывается, а цвет двоичного снайперского бара
Swing X Black
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
SWING X Black - это революционный индикатор MetaTrader 4 (MT4), тщательно разработанный для удовлетворения потребностей как ручной, так и автоматической торговли в сфере Бинарных Опционов и Форекса. Его непревзойденная точность, сочетающаяся с адаптивностью к различным таймфреймам, делает его мощным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся максимизировать свою прибыль. SWING X Black оптимизирован для таймфрейма 15 минут, что идеально подходит для быстрого принятия решений и обеспечения быстрой то
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Trillion Pips X EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips X EA - Multi Symbol Scalping Expert Advisor Overview Trillion Pips X EA is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses price action analysis combined with dynamic volatility filtering to execute short duration trades. The EA identifies short term price imbalances during retracements or consolidation phases and executes rapid trades targeting small price movements. It supports multiple instruments including commodities, indices, and currency pairs. Supporte
Ideal Pips
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Надежный Инструмент для Финансового Рынка Этот инструмент предоставляет высокие результаты в торговле на финансовых рынках. Преимущества: Быстрые и Точные Сигналы: Стрелочные сигналы этого инструмента легко и точно анализируются, обеспечивая качественные сигналы, на которые можно положиться. Отсутствие Перерисовки: Этот инструмент не имеет никакой перерисовки, обеспечивая надежные торговые сигналы. Гарантия Качества: Если вдруг будет замечена перерисовка сигналов, которую мы не сможем исправить
Multi Strategist Select Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Индикаторы
Multi Strategies Combined Signal All in One   Multi Strategies Single Combined   Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL inputs and Strategies selection From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2-
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryUniversal - сигнальный индикатор для бинарных опционов и форекс. В своей работе индикатор использует сложный алгоритм генерации сигналов. Прежде чем сформировать сигнал, индикатор анализирует волатильность, свечные модели, важные уровни поддержки и сопротивления. В индикаторе есть возможность настроить точность сигналов, что дает возможность применить данный индикатор как для агрессивной, так и для консервативной торговли. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом, работает на любом времен
Avex Pro Signal
Md Anawar Hossain
Индикаторы
Avex Pro Signal is an advanced multi-timeframe trading indicator engineered for MetaTrader 4, combining EMA Energy analysis with Trend technology to deliver precise entry signals, dynamic stop-loss levels, and optimal take-profit targets. This indicator is designed for both scalping and swing trading across all currency pairs and timeframes. Core Features Feature Details EMA Energy System 15 synchronized EMAs displaying bullish/bearish momentum with real-time visual confirmation SuperTrend Algor
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Индикаторы
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Индикаторы
NostradamusMT4 - мощный индикатор из набора профессионального трейдера. В основе индикатора лежит авторский метод Андрея Спиридонова расчета цены (ESTIMATED PRICE) для текущей цены свечи. Преимущества Индикатор не перерисовывается; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любыми торговыми инструментами; Отлично подходит для скальпинга и торговли бинарными опционами. Параметры Color - цвет линии ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE . Порядок работы с индикатором Индикатор формирует расчетную цену
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryScalping - профессиональный индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами и скальпинга. Алгоритм работы индикатора основан на расчете опорных точек ( Pivot) для каждого временного периода отдельно, анализируется расположение цены торгового инструмента относительно опорных точек и вычисляется вероятность совершения торговой операции. В индикатор встроен фильтр торговых сигналов по глобальному тренду. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом и работает с любым торговым инструментом. На графике
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор для бинарных опцыонов стрелочный прост в использовании и не требует настройки работает на всех валютных парах акцыях крипто валюте сигнал на покупку синяя стрелка вверх  сигнал на продажу красная стрелка в низ  советы не стоит торговать во время новостей и за 15-30 минут перед их выходом так как рынок слишком волотилен и очень много шума  входить в сделки стоит на одну или две свечи от текущего периода ( рекомендуется на 1 свечу ) таймфрейм до м 15 рекомендуемый мани менеджмент фиксир
PutCall Sniper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
Вы новичок в торговле бинарными опционами? Вы не можете выиграть при торговле бинарными опциями? Нужна помощь в торговле? Вы пришли в нужное место! Этот индикатор формирует сигналы Put (SELL) и Call (BUY) для бинарных опционов на таймфреймах M1-M15. Достоинства Легко распознает импульсные движения. Эффективное и гибкое сочетание различных торговых стратегий. Усовершенствованный расчет статистики по точкам входа. Подача сигнала строго на закрытии бара. Работает на всех символах и таймфреймах. Им
Pro Scalping System
Vitaliy Kryukov
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Pro Scalping System представляет собой полноценную торговую систему для максимально эффективной торговли в любых рыночных условиях на всех инструментах и временных масштабах. Система состоит из двух основных блоков: 1. Блок определения тренда, рассчитывающий динамические уровни сопротивления и поддержки. Для этого блока доступна функция автооптимизации. 2. Блок определения отклонения цены от среднего значения, основанный на большом наборе линий регрессии разного периода для получения статистич
С этим продуктом покупают
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryIndicator - высокоточный индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами. Отличные результаты показывает при скальпинге. Основу данного индикатора составляет многофакторный анализ трендовых индикаторов, а также подтверждающих осцилляторов, что в итоге дает повышенную точность сигналов. Преимущества индикатора Повышенная точность сигналов; Показывает отличные результаты при торговле бинарными опционами с временем экспирации от M30 до M1 ; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любым
Scalping signals M1
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель индикатора Scalping signals M1 получает в ПОДАРОК полностью автоматического робота, который торгует по сигналам индикатора. Индикатор показывает стрелки – робот может за вас открывать и закрывать сделки по этим сигналам при соблюдении всех настроек и риск-менеджмента. Scalping signals M1 – готовая система входов по тренду для минутных графиков Scalping signals M1 – это индикатор, который превращает график в понятную карту действий: цветной трендовый канал показывает направлени
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Индикаторы
"Dragon's Tail" представляет собой интегрированную торговую систему, а не просто индикатор. Эта система анализирует каждую свечу по минутам, что особенно эффективно в условиях высокой волатильности рынка. Система "Dragon's Tail" определяет ключевые моменты на рынке, обозначенные как "сражения быков и медведей". Основываясь на этих "сражениях", система дает рекомендации по направлению сделки. В случае появления стрелки на графике, это сигнализирует о возможности открытия двух сделок в указанном н
The Hurricane Indicator
Paul Nicholas Clevett
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Currently switched to the 4 hour chart - but use other time frames for confirmation. :-)  I change my main time frame based on the market movement at the time. The Hurricane Forex Indicator is a multi time frame indicator that includes such things as Trade Notifications, Trade Calculator, Momentum Indicator, risk reward and much more. We have a free Trade room for our users as well. Please check out the video for full details of how this indicator works as it has over 15 years worth of developme
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор представляет собой многофункциональный инструмент технического анализа, основанный на сочетании адаптивной экспоненциальной скользящей средней и волатильностных фильтров, рассчитанных по среднему истинному диапазону (ATR). Он построен таким образом, чтобы максимально точно идентифицировать текущее направление движения цены, выделять ключевые участки перелома тенденции и визуализировать потенциальные разворотные зоны. В основе алгоритма лежит динамическое построение трендовой лен
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Индикаторы
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль Смещение панели - любое положение на графике Рекомендации
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - чтобы избежать предложения слишком близких точек входа на рынок для buy/sell 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использовани
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок. 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль. Смещение панели - любое положение на графике. Рекоменд
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx PinBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - во избежание слишком маленьких свечей 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Приб
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Автоматические линии тренда, с push, email и звуковыми оповещениями. Вид линий (цвет, толщина, тип) отражает историю их взаимодействия с ценой: отскок, пробой, отскок после пробоя, количество отскоков, двойной пробой. Оповещения информируют пользователя об этих событиях. Пользователь может редактировать линии (корректировать, перетаскивать, удалять) и настраивать систему линий, не выгружая индикатор. Для полноценного использования индикатора рекомендуется ознакомиться с руководством в 5-минутном
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Индикаторы
Stochastic Oscillator - один из самых популярных и точных осцилляторов, широко используемых трейдерами для определения зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Хотя индикатор Stochastic отлично работает в определенные периоды рынка, он не может генерировать прибыльные сигналы, когда состояние рынка меняется, и, следовательно, выдает неправильные сигналы, которые могут привести к большим потерям. Вы когда-нибудь задумывались об адаптивном индикаторе Stochastic, который адаптирует период расчета в с
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
Другие продукты этого автора
Quantum Frequency Indicator
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4 Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5 Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT5 Trade Forex, Crypto, Stocks & Indices With Advanced Frequency-Based Signals Overview The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) MT5 Version is a next-generation analytical tool designed to detect the hidden frequency structures within financial markets. Based on 14 years of research into market vibrations, price cycles and energy flow patterns, QFI provides traders with highly refined Buy and Sell zones across all major
Quantum Momentum Guard MT5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв