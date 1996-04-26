Dominant Wave Pro Mt4

  • Индикаторы
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # Обо мне
    **Профессиональный исследователь рынка Forex и Cryptocurrency | Разработчик алгоритмических торговых систем | Эксперт MQL5 | Создатель передовых решений для институционального анализа рынка**
  • Версия: 2.50
  • Активации: 10
Dominant Wave Pro (MT4 Version)

Trade with the market's actual rhythm — not a guessed one

Most oscillators lock onto a fixed cycle length and never question it. Real markets don't behave that way — the length of a swing, a trend leg, or a pullback shifts constantly with volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro takes a different approach: instead of assuming a cycle, it measures the market's current dominant cycle directly from price on every bar, and adapts to it automatically.

At its core, Dominant Wave Pro is built on the Hilbert Transform Sinewave technique, a signal-processing method pioneered by DSP engineer and trading systems designer John Ehlers to extract the true cyclical component hidden inside price action. Two smoothed phase curves — Sine and LeadSine — are plotted in a dedicated sub-window. When LeadSine crosses Sine, the market's dominant cycle is turning, and that's precisely where Dominant Wave Pro fires a signal.

This is the full MetaTrader 4 (.mq4) edition — coded natively for MT4's engine, so it runs smoothly on every broker's MT4 terminal without conversion or compatibility issues.

Clear signals, not clutter

A good indicator should tell you what's happening at a glance. Dominant Wave Pro keeps its visual language simple and unmistakable:

  • On the main chart: a clean green arrow appears below the candle for a bullish cycle turn, and a red arrow appears above the candle for a bearish cycle turn — automatically placed at an ATR-scaled distance so it never overlaps the price action, regardless of candle size.
  • In the indicator sub-window: the Sine and LeadSine curves let you track the market's phase visually and anticipate the next turn as it develops.

Key Features

  • Adaptive Dominant Cycle Detection — Continuously recalculates the market's true cycle length using Ehlers' Homodyne Discriminator method, instead of relying on one fixed period for every market condition.
  • Hilbert Transform Sinewave Engine — Genuine In-phase/Quadrature component extraction from price, not a cosmetic overlay wave.
  • Dual-Window Signal Display — Matching Buy/Sell arrows on both the main price chart and the indicator sub-window, so signals are confirmed at a glance without cross-referencing windows.
  • Built-in Trend Filter — An optional moving-average filter (method and period fully configurable) suppresses counter-trend signals, keeping your focus on setups aligned with the broader move.
  • No-Repaint Confirmed-Bar Logic — Signals are only finalized on a fully closed bar, so what you see historically is exactly what you would have seen live — no repainting surprises.
  • ATR-Scaled Arrow Placement — Arrow distance from price automatically adjusts to current volatility (adjustable via input), keeping the chart readable in both quiet and volatile markets.
  • Configurable Cycle Boundaries — Set minimum and maximum allowed cycle length to match your instrument and timeframe.
  • Alerts & Push Notifications — Get notified the moment a new confirmed signal appears, as an on-screen popup or a push notification straight to MetaTrader mobile.
  • Native MT4 Performance — Built directly for the MT4 engine with incremental calculation, so only new bars are reprocessed on each tick rather than the full chart history.

Who benefits most from the MT4 edition

  • Swing traders who want to time entries and exits around genuine turning points in price momentum, not an arbitrary fixed-length oscillator cycle.
  • Trend-following traders who want a cycle-turn signal filtered through a trend-confirmation layer, reducing the temptation to fight the dominant move.
  • Discretionary traders who prefer clean, visual, chart-based confirmation rather than parsing raw numeric oscillator values.
  • EA developers on MT4 who want a reliable, non-repainting cyclical signal component they can reference from an Expert Advisor.
  • Multi-timeframe traders who can apply the same adaptive logic across timeframes — from intraday charts to daily swing charts — since the dominant cycle recalculates itself instead of needing manual re-tuning per timeframe.
  • MT4-loyal brokers' clients who want this technology without needing to switch platforms or run an MT5 terminal alongside their existing MT4 setup.

Why Dominant Wave Pro instead of a generic sine wave indicator

Many "sine wave" indicators simply draw a mathematical wave from bar count or a fixed multiplier — meaning the wave has no real connection to price at all. Dominant Wave Pro is different: every plotted value comes from an actual Hilbert Transform decomposition of price, recalculated adaptively bar by bar. Combined with the built-in trend filter and confirmed-bar signal logic, it gives you a cyclical read on the market that is genuinely anchored to price action — not a fixed pattern dressed up to look like an indicator.

Inputs

Input Purpose
Minimum / Maximum Period Bounds the adaptive cycle length to suit your instrument and timeframe
Use Trend Filter Enable/disable the moving-average confirmation filter
Trend MA Period / Method Fully configurable trend filter settings
Confirmed Bar Only Toggle no-repaint, closed-bar-only signal confirmation
Alert on Signal / Push Notification Real-time alerting options
Show Chart Arrows Toggle main-chart arrow overlay on/off
Arrow ATR Period / Multiplier Fine-tune how far the arrows sit from price

Important Notice

Dominant Wave Pro is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight potential cyclical turning points in price. Like any indicator, it does not predict the future and should be used as part of a complete trading plan that includes your own risk management, position sizing, and market judgment. Past performance and historical signal accuracy are not a guarantee of future results. Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors — please test thoroughly on a demo account before using on a live account.

Get Started

Add Dominant Wave Pro (MT4) to your chart, tune the cycle boundaries and trend filter to your instrument, and start reading the market's actual rhythm — right inside the MT4 terminal you already trade on.


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Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
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Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
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При торговле по тренду основная сложность — не в том, чтобы найти уровень, а в том, чтобы понять, где вход действительно имеет смысл. Цена часто реагирует на уровни, но не даёт продолжения — из-за этого появляются ложные входы или пропущенные движения. Owl Smart Levels показывает не просто уровни , а зоны, сформированные с учётом структуры движения и отката. Это позволяет по-другому смотреть на точки входа и избегать части ложных сигналов. Что входит в систему Owl Smart Levels? Owl Smart Levels
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4.82 (22)
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Yohana Parmi
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
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Индикаторы
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Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
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5 (1)
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Индикатор точно показывает точки разворота и зоны возврата цены, где входят крупные игроки . Вы видите, где формируется новый тренд, и принимаете решения с максимальной точностью, держа контроль над каждой сделкой. VERSION MT5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Что показывает индикатор: Разворотные конструкции и разворотные уровни с активацией в начале нового тренда. Отображение уровней  TAKE PROFIT  и  STOP LOSS  с минимальным соотношением
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Exotics
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4.88 (33)
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В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
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Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
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Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
ICT OTE Scanner Pro Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It. Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent. ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the entire p
Dominant Wave Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Stop trading against the market's rhythm — start trading with it Most oscillators assume the market moves in a fixed, unchanging cycle. Real markets don't work that way — the length of a trend, a swing, a pullback changes constantly depending on volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro was built around a different idea: instead of assuming a cycle length, it measures the market's current dominant cycle from price data itself, on every single bar, and adapts to it in real time. At its core, Dom
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Apex Signal Filter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Apex Signal Filter MT5 Stop Chasing Every Signal. Start Trading Only the Highest Probability Setups. Every trader begins with hope. A new strategy... A new indicator... A new promise that "this one will change everything." But after months or even years, most traders realize the same painful truth: The problem isn't finding more signals. The real problem is filtering out the bad ones. That is exactly why Apex Signal Filter MT5 was created. Instead of generating hundreds of random buy and sell a
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Volume Dominance Indicator MT5 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every candle tells a story. Most traders only see the price moving up or down. Professional traders look deeper. They ask a much more important question: Who is controlling this move? Is it aggressive buying pressure? Is it strong selling pressure? Or is the market simply moving without real commitment? That single difference often separates high-probability trades from expensive mistakes. Volume Dom
Quantum Cycle Trader Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — MQL5 Market Description How to use this file: Copy the sections below into your MQL5 Market product page (Description, Features, FAQ). Everywhere you see [FILL IN: ...] , replace it with your own real Strategy Tester / demo / live results — never publish invented numbers. MQL5 Market policy prohibits "guaranteed profit," "100% winning," "no-loss," or fabricated track-record claims, and reviewers do check. Product Title Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — Dual-Filter Cycle &
Quantum Liquidity Hunter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) — Smart Money Liquidity Grab & Reversal EA Trade the stop-hunt. Don't get caught in it. The Story Behind Every Losing Trade Every trader has felt it: price rips through an obvious high or low, triggers your stop, and then reverses exactly where you were originally right. That isn't bad luck — it's liquidity. Above every swing high, every equal high, every previous day/week/month high, and every Asian/London/New York session high, retail stop-losses and breakout ord
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